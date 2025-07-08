Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 editor-approved summer knits from $11.99 in Amazon's Prime Day sale

Shop my fave affordable lightweight knits from Arach&Cloz

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
If you’re looking for a luxe summer style - and smart savings - I’ve found the best of both worlds in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

From Tuesday, July 8 through midnight on July 11 (yes, the big sale extravaganza has been extended from two days to four!) you’ll be able to grab an Arach&Cloz addition to your closet for less. I'm talking everything from classic summer t-shirt dresses to cute cardigans, elevated summer tanks to silk blend event-ready tops.

I've created a list of seven lightweight knits I think you'll love, and none cost more than $30.

Why I recommend including a summer knit in your wardrobe

It’s a common misconception that knits are only for colder weather but I can promise you a great summer knit will be your new best friend all season, and well into fall, too. 

Breezy and practical, lightweight knits bring versatility to your wardrobe no matter what the weather. You'll find yourself reaching for them on chillier nights and mornings, or if you're living or vacationing in a cold region this summer. And they're definitely a lifesaver when you’re in an air conditioned office, or while you're at the grocery store. (I’m talking to you, frozen food section.)

I love summer knits in pastel tones, which can instantly add some interest to a more basic outfit like a white t-shirt and linen trousers, and can easily be dressed up or down. I'm also a big fan of neutrals - yes, even black! - which are a great option too, as they easily transition to fall.

How I chose the best Arach&Cloz Prime Day deals

Arach&Cloz are specialists in useful, affordable and stylish knits, and a top-rated fashion staple on Amazon. The brand does have a lot of choices, though, so here's how I narrowed down my picks:

  • Solid deals: All of these already affordable knits are priced even lower in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale and range from $11.99 to $29.59.
  • Ratings: Arach&Cloz is known for having solid ratings, and you'll only find picks that verified shoppers have given an average of 4 stars and above.
  • Fabrics: A good summer knit will offer breathability, are made from light, fine fabrics, and will feel soft and comfortable on your skin. Among my Arach&Cloz picks are 100% cotton as well as affordable silk blend looks.
  • Trending this season: You'll find classics like lightweight knit tank tops, t-shirt dresses and cardigans and also more trendy looks from crochet to tube tops and dresses.

Editor-approved Arach&Cloz picks on Amazon

Here are my Arach&Cloz favorites, which I've selected because they'd fit into my own wardrobe.  Basically, the knits I've chosen will keep you a bit covered without feeling heavy, causing you to overheat or clashing with your summer dresses or shorts. And because they're lightweight, they'll be easy to pack in your carry-on or summer tote.

1/7

An elevated summer tank

Arach&Cloz Women's Non See Through Summer Business Casual Tanks 2025.

Sale price from $11.99 at Amazon

  • Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.7 stars
  • Sizes:  XS-XXL
  • 20+ colors available

Editor's note:

"Swap out your casual tank top for these more elevated looks - they're moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, and come in so many colors. The perfect base item to build your summer look."

2/7

An easy to wear t-shirt dress

arach & cloz t shirt dress

Sale price from $19.59 at Amazon

  • Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.3 stars
  • Sizes:  S to XXL
  • 5 colors available

Editor’s note:

“A t-shirt dress is one of my favorite summer wardrobe staples - you can throw it on with some sneakers and a crossbody, or cinch the waist with a belt for a more polished look. Another way to style is with a belt bag and sandals, my go-to vacation outfit."

3/7

A short-sleeved cardigan

arach and cloz short sleeved cardigan.© Arach&Cloz

Sale Price From $17.59 at Amazon

  • Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Sizes:  S-XXL
  • 10+ colors available

Editor’s note:

“A short-sleeved cardigan is so handy - wear it with a tank top and you'll still stay cool but have a bit more coverage for your upper arms. It comes in so many hues but I have to admit I love the pastels, especially the yellow which is a hot trend this season."

4/7

A silk blend vacation top

Arach&Cloz Women’s Silk Blend Non Slip Summer Going Out Tube Tops 2025© Arach&Cloz

Sale price from $14.99 on Amazon

  • Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.6 stars
  • Sizes: XS-XXL
  • 10 colors available

Editor's note:

"Made from a soft Lyocell-Silk Blend, and featuring built-in gripper strips along the interior bust, this strapless look is figure-skimming but not tight. I can see it as a great as a 'going out top' (yes they're back!), a vacation basic or layering piece. Over 200 have sold in the past month, and shoppers say it's 'much nicer than the cotton spandex tops' and 'amazing quality'."

5/7

A wear-with-anything sleeveless V-neck

arach and cloz sleeveless v neck sweater© Arach&Cloz

Sale price From $13.99 at Amazon

  • Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.4 stars
  • Sizes:  S-XXL
  • 9 colors available

Editor’s note:

“It's the knit tank you can wear with anything! In fact, while it's seen here in the quiet luxury shade Coffee, I wouldn't be surprised if you're tempted to buy more than one color. Shoppers say this look is 'perfect for hot weather'. One reviewer enthused: 'Love this sweater! It is so soft, well made, and looks lovely.' In fact, that customer ended up ordering a second tank in black!"

6/7

A classic long-sleeved cardigan

The classic cardie Arach&Cloz Women's Soft Cropped Cardigan Casual Lightweight Shrug Sweater Tops.j© Arach&Cloz

Sale price From $19.59 at Amazon

  • Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.4 stars
  • Sizes:  XS-XXL
  • 18 colors available

Editor's note:

"This lightweight knit is timeless and goes with pretty much anything, from a floral summer dress to jeans. I'd lean into the '90s vibe, though, and team it with jelly sandals, sneakers in the same color or ballet flats."

7/7

A classic casual summer top

Arach&Cloz wool knit t shirt.© Arach&Cloz

From $13.79 at Amazon

  • Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.6 stars
  • Sizes: XS-XXL  
  • 40+ colors available

Editor's note:

"This thin wool-blend t-shirt is a classic crew neck that can easily replace your cotton tees for a chic look during chillier days or for the office. And there are dozens of colors to choose from, from ivory to classic stripes, so there's definitely one that will fit into your wardrobe."

It's a great time to grab an Arach&Cloz summer knit during Amazon Prime Day 2025 while the deals are, well, yes, hot!

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Arach&Cloz. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

