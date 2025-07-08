7 editor-approved summer knits from $11.99 in Amazon's Prime Day sale

If you’re looking for a luxe summer style - and smart savings - I’ve found the best of both worlds in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
From Tuesday, July 8 through midnight on July 11 (yes, the big sale extravaganza has been extended from two days to four!) you’ll be able to grab an Arach&Cloz addition to your closet for less. I'm talking everything from classic summer t-shirt dresses to cute cardigans, elevated summer tanks to silk blend event-ready tops.
I've created a list of seven lightweight knits I think you'll love, and none cost more than $30.
Why I recommend including a summer knit in your wardrobe
It’s a common misconception that knits are only for colder weather but I can promise you a great summer knit will be your new best friend all season, and well into fall, too.
Breezy and practical, lightweight knits bring versatility to your wardrobe no matter what the weather. You'll find yourself reaching for them on chillier nights and mornings, or if you're living or vacationing in a cold region this summer. And they're definitely a lifesaver when you’re in an air conditioned office, or while you're at the grocery store. (I’m talking to you, frozen food section.)
I love summer knits in pastel tones, which can instantly add some interest to a more basic outfit like a white t-shirt and linen trousers, and can easily be dressed up or down. I'm also a big fan of neutrals - yes, even black! - which are a great option too, as they easily transition to fall.
How I chose the best Arach&Cloz Prime Day deals
Arach&Cloz are specialists in useful, affordable and stylish knits, and a top-rated fashion staple on Amazon. The brand does have a lot of choices, though, so here's how I narrowed down my picks:
- Solid deals: All of these already affordable knits are priced even lower in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale and range from $11.99 to $29.59.
- Ratings: Arach&Cloz is known for having solid ratings, and you'll only find picks that verified shoppers have given an average of 4 stars and above.
- Fabrics: A good summer knit will offer breathability, are made from light, fine fabrics, and will feel soft and comfortable on your skin. Among my Arach&Cloz picks are 100% cotton as well as affordable silk blend looks.
- Trending this season: You'll find classics like lightweight knit tank tops, t-shirt dresses and cardigans and also more trendy looks from crochet to tube tops and dresses.
Editor-approved Arach&Cloz picks on Amazon
Here are my Arach&Cloz favorites, which I've selected because they'd fit into my own wardrobe. Basically, the knits I've chosen will keep you a bit covered without feeling heavy, causing you to overheat or clashing with your summer dresses or shorts. And because they're lightweight, they'll be easy to pack in your carry-on or summer tote.
It's a great time to grab an Arach&Cloz summer knit during Amazon Prime Day 2025 while the deals are, well, yes, hot!
We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Arach&Cloz. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.