Neck scarf dresses are the standout hit of the summer says one celebrity stylist

Occasion wear dressing is in full swing now, and if you're looking for a last minute fabulous dress for your next event, you might want to carry on reading.

As someone who spends a LOT of time on Instagram and TikTok, I've noticed a real trend that's emerging right now, and that's the neck scarf dress.

I reached out to celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson, who is fully invested in the trend. She told me: "From the runway, to the 2025 Oscars, we have seen a lot of scarf neck dresses, so it’s no surprise they are now all over the high street and the perfect wedding guest style."

© Ellis Ranson Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson accessorised the scarf dress she rented from Hurr with a pair of statement crystal earrings which she matched perfectly to the colour of her bag

In my personal opinion, the scarf neck dress is great for photographs when you're at a special occasion, because let's be honest, nailing the perfect photo is no mean feat but the neck scarf provides a point of reference for the camera.

Ellis agrees, telling me: "From a styling point, the scarf draws attention to your neck and the top of your dress making that the focus of the look and extra flattering."

I knew there was a reason why I loved this dress trend so much.

Celebrities wearing scarf dresses - the styling inspiration you might like

© WireImage Who can forget Princess Diana's iconic Cannes Film Festival dress with the unique neck scarf detail?

© WireImage I'm obsessed with Laura Harrier's black Saint Laurent dress with neck scarf accessory

How I chose the best scarf dresses for women

Flattering: I want this to be a trendy edit but I also want to make sure the scarf dresses will be flattering, too. From slinky designs to more loose fitting looks, I wanted them to flatter a variety of body shapes.

I want this to be a trendy edit but I also want to make sure the scarf dresses will be flattering, too. From slinky designs to more loose fitting looks, I wanted them to flatter a variety of body shapes. Cost: I don't want to include lots of expensive dresses but I also want to promote brands I know and love. I will no doubt stick to the high street and some favourite brands that I trust.

I don't want to include lots of expensive dresses but I also want to promote brands I know and love. I will no doubt stick to the high street and some favourite brands that I trust. Fabric: In the summer we're after more lightweight, soft-touch fabrics with a bit of stretch, making them ideal for event dressing.

How to style the scarf dress

Ellis, who works with an array of celebrity clients including Dani Dyer and Ferne McCann, says she loves the drama that comes with a scarf dress. "I’ve always loved to have fun with fashion," she says. "Bringing the '70s into our evening glam is a great way to play around with your styling. The simplest dress can always need that extra something, usually it being the way you accessorise - so this is an added bonus to give your look a polished, styled finish."

With the scarf dress, you might want to ditch the necklace, but a great pair of statement earrings can really amp up the drama around the face. It's also a good idea to wear your hair up or swept to one side so that you can see more of the detail of the dress.

Best scarf dresses for women

1/ 13 Rixo 'Hayley' Silk Scarf Dress © Rixo £365 AT RIXO $575 AT RIXO US Scarf is detachable

Fits true to size according to online reviews Editor's Note: Cast your mind back to when Olivia Rodrigo wore the Rixo dress of the summer (photographed at the top of this page). The dress has lived rent-free in my mind ever since. It's still available in some sizes, but now there's a brand new colour way and I think it would be gorgeous for a special occasion or a dreamy vacay.

2/ 13 Monsoon x The India Edit 'Tara' Drop Waist Maxi Dress © Monsoon £160 AT MONSOON $278 AT MONSOON US Detachable scarf

Model wears: UK 8/EU 36/ US 4

Editor's Note: Another bridal suggestion, but you don't have to be getting married to wear this dress, though I wouldn't advise you to wear this to a wedding as a guest, you may get odd looks.



This dress is designed with a dropped waist, maxi length hem and comes with an elegant chiffon scarf to drape and style however you wish.

3/ 13 Boohoo Petite Satin Jacquard Cowl Scarf Neck Fringe Midi Slip Dress © Boohoo £25 (SAVE 55%) AT BOOHOO $50 AT BOOHOO US Detachable scarf

This is designed for petite shoppers Editor's Note: If you're looking for a dress that you'll want to wear for years to come, this is it. The luxurious satin jacquard fabric catches the light beautifully, whilst the cowl neckline drapes gracefully to create a feminine silhouette. The matching fringed scarf can be wrapped around the neck for a sophisticated evening look, or draped over one shoulder for a more relaxed approach.



4/ 13 The A&F Julia Slip Strapless Scarf Maxi Dress © A&F £84.99 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH $99.99 AT ABERCROMBIE US Scarf is detachable

Fits true to size according to online reviews Editor's Note: If you're getting married soon - or even next year - you could grab yourself a bargain of a wedding dress. I can't believe the price of this. Sizes are selling out fast.

5/ 13 ASOS x Fashionkilla Slinky Scarf Detail Maxi Dress © ASOS £40 AT ASOS $70 AT ASOS US Detachable scarf

Fits true to size according to online reviews Editor's Note: I am swooning over this lilac dress from ASOS. Not only is it a gorgeous colour, but it's perfect for a whole host of events. From a prom dress look to a wedding guest outfit, christening, special birthday, or a holiday.



6/ 13 Mango Scarf Dress © Mango £230 AT MANGO $430 AT MANGO US Scarf is attached but can be worn various ways

Fits true to size according to online reviews Editor's Note: Mango's scarf dress is ideal for a special occasion. It features a midaxi cut (or maxi if you're short!) and the flared sleeves gives it a 70s vibe. It's perfect for those who want to stand out with a bold and chic look on any special occasion.

7/ 13 Next x Live Unlimited Orange Curve Floral Print Sleeveless Midi Dress with Neck Scarf © Next £109 AT NEXT $191 AT NEXT US Detachable scarf

This is designed for plus size shoppers Editor's Note: Who doesn't love an easy to throw-on dress? This one from Next looks fashionable and comfortable - the perfect balance of the two. Wear for vacay or for play, you won't regret buying this one.



8/ 13 PrettyLittleThing Blue Scarf Detail Ruched Maxi Dress © PLT £45 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING $52.50 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING US Detachable scarf

Model wears size UK 8/ EU 36/ AUS 8/ US 4 Editor's Note: Enter your next occasion in style with this blue scarf detail ruched maxi dress. Made from a blue hue material with scarf detailing, a ruched design and a flattering maxi fit, how can you resist?



9/ 13 Like My Choice Delicate Polka Dot Print Halter Chiffon Ruffle Trim Maxi Dress With Neck Scarf © Like My Choice £44 AT LIKE MY CHOICE $59 AT JUST MY CHOICE US Detachable scarf

Helpful size guide provided Editor's Note: Like My Choice might be a new brand to you but I thought I'd include it as this dress was just insanely beautiful. I've bought a couple of things in the past from here and I've had positive experiences. The fitted dress features a unique polka dot print design, and it's perfect for a casual outing or a garden party.

10/ 13 Reformation 'Oren' Silk Dress With Neck Scarf © Reformation £348 AT REFORMATION $348 AT REFORMATION US Detachable neck scarf

Fits true to size according to online reviews Editor's Note: The Reformation 'Oren' scarf detail dress is so stylish and would look incredible for a special occasion such as a wedding. I'd recommend opting for gold sandals and gold Celine sunglasses to complete the look.



11/ 13 OddMuse London The Ultimate Muse Tie Neck Maxi Dress © Odd Muse London £148 AT ODDMUSE LONDON $195 AT ODDMUSE LONDON US Detachable scarf

Fits true to size according to online reviews Editor's Note: I'm sorry to say, this dress is so popular there's now a wait list but I didn't want you to miss out seeing it. The dress features a soft and flattering V-neckline that accentuates the décolletage, adding a touch of romance thanks to the unique neck scarf. This is perfect for a bridesmaid dress or a wedding guest dress.



12/ 13 Club L London 'Rita' Coral Scarf Neck Dress © Club L London £85 AT CLUB L LONDON $140 AT CLUB L LONDON US Adjustable scarf

Fits true to size according to online reviews Editor's Note: The Rita dress is a show stopping maxi designed to turn heads. This dress contours your curves with a sleek, sculpting fit while ensuring all day comfort. The scarf adds a touch of ethereal charm, while the corsage feature and gathered wrap skirt create a beautifully draped silhouette.

