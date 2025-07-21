8 ways to dress like a stylish French woman when you live in America

There’s something undeniably timeless about the French approach to fashion, and much of that allure begins with how French women shop. It’s not about chasing trends or over-consuming. It’s about refinement, restraint, and knowing exactly what works for you.

French fashion influencer Julia Comil now lives in the US, so she's had to tailor her shopping habits quite a lot. "Don’t be fooled by the clichés" she tells us. "French women are resolutely practical, endlessly modern, and confidently effortless with a je ne sais quoi."

But how about the americans she lives alongside? "American women dress to stand out. And I’ve learned to embrace that boldness, with intention. In the U.S., I play with accessories to elevate simple looks. My French-American styling secret? Add one standout item, such as: a fun pair of shoes or bag."

© Julia Comil Julia has discovered a love of color since moving to the US

Julia says: "Shopping like a French woman in America is not just possible, it’s empowering. It’s about intention, authenticity, and knowing your essence. With an abundance of choices here, from department stores to emerging designers, refined style is within reach. Always wonder: If you wouldn’t pack it for Paris, do you really need it?"

Keep reading to find out Julia's top tips for nailing the French woman aesthetic, and be sure to scroll to the bottom for her shopping finds...

1. Quality Over Quantity: Always

One perfectly tailored coat beats five average ones. French women value longevity, craftsmanship, and fabric quality. We invest in staples that feel luxurious and functional, pieces that make getting dressed simpler, not harder.

Julia's Top Tip: Prioritize timeless pieces in natural fibers like cotton, wool, cashmere, linen, and silk. In the U.S, the brands I love the most are: The Row, Wardrobe.NYC, Toteme or CO for minimal outerwear. Tibi, Khaite and Nili Lotan for elevated essentials and Anine Bing, Sezane, COS, and Everlane for accessible chic.

© Julia Comil Julia loves Tibi for "elevated essentials"

2. Shop With Your Body in Mind, Not Trends

French style starts with self-awareness. We shop for our silhouettes, not someone else’s feed. We know our proportions and dress to highlight them, not hide behind trends.

For example, the barrel denim trend isn't for everyone but it works for me. The cropped, tapered shape elongates my legs and adds an edge to my classic wardrobe. My top two favourites are from Citizen of Humanity and Everlane.

Julia's Top Tip: Know your strengths. Do high-waisted trousers elongate your frame? Do boat necklines flatter your shoulders? If it doesn’t serve your body, it doesn’t serve your style.

For trend-led but flattering pieces, I shop from: Helsa Studio, Staud, Simkhai, and The Frankie Shop.

3. Stick to a Chic Color Palette

A French wardrobe is rooted in effortless neutrals such as black, navy, beige, ivory, olive, paired with subtle seasonal accents. These shades travel well, mix beautifully, and never go out of style.

Julia's Top Tip: I ask myself, Can I wear this three ways? Can it go from brunch to the boardroom? Stick to a consistent base palette, then play with accessories to introduce color or print, like a silk scarf, a burgundy heel, or a statement bag.

© Julia Comil The LBD never goes out of style, just ask Julia Comil

4. Embrace the Art of the Uniform

French women love a signature look, we rely on a curated wardrobe of silhouettes we know and love. My core pieces: chic jumpsuits, tailored jackets, silk blouses, rigid denim, fluid trousers, and 90s slip dresses.

Build your capsule with: The perfect pair of jeans, a chic tailored black blazer, a black jumpsuit, a simple white tee and a pair of your favorite heels.

Julia's Top Tip: Rotate, accessorize, and repeat.

5. Break the Rules Gracefully

French style isn’t rigid, it’s personal and intuitive. Think a silk dress with sneakers, heirloom jewelry with a white tee and jeans, or a trench coat with a graphic hoodie. In the U.S., I’ve learned to incorporate more bold and playful accents, like a sculptural heel, a quirky vest, or a red lip.

Rule breakers brands Julia loves: Staud, Simon Miller, and Sea NYC.

© Julia Comil Fashion should always be fun

6. Curate—Don’t Accumulate

French women don’t just shop, we edit. Your wardrobe should feel like a curated gallery: beautiful, evolving, and personal.

Julia's Top Tip: Before buying, ask yourself: 'Do I truly love this, or do I love the idea of it?' If it doesn’t feel natural on you, let it go.

Declutter often. Let go of what no longer serves your style or your lifestyle: The RealReal, Poshmark and Vestiaire Collective are great platforms to sell your pieces online (and find new ones!).

7. Avoid the Total Look Trap

Head-to-toe perfection feels stiff. French chic is about contrast and balance. A skirt and a top offer more styling freedom than a one-piece look. Buying vintage or second hand is also a good option for a one-of-a-kind look. Check out The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective, and Jen Wonders.

© Julia Comil Less is more, always

8. Finish it off…

With a touch of red on the lips. Nothing is more French than a Dior Lipstick in Red 999, and I love to alternate it with a YSL gloss: the most plumping lip oil on the market in my opinion, and of course a drop of CHANEL Gabrielle perfume.

À bientôt,

Julia Comil

Julia's top picks to shop in the US to channel French girl chic

Mango Balloon Dress © Mango $59.99 AT MANGO Mango has some gorgeous options right now, including this balloon dress.

Anine Bing 'Bar' Silk Skirt © Anine Bing $350 AT ANINE BING The satin skirt is a French girl's kryptonite.

Agolde Ren Jeans © Agolde $238 AT AGOLDE I'm a big fan of Agolde jeans.

Everlane The Ribbed Cardigan in Cotton Linen © Everlane $148 AT EVERLANE You will be surprised by how much you wear this. It's a must-have.

Dior Couture Color 999 Lipstick © Dior Beauty $50 AT DIOR Nothing is more French than a red lip.

Reformation Nino Slingback Heeled Sandals © Reformation $278 AT REFORMATION French women know good shoes, and these are great shoes.

Anine Bing 'Quinn' Blazer © Anine Bing $550 AT ANINE BING Anine Bing is iconic in Paris for a reason.

Savette Pochette Bag © Savette $1490 AT SAVETTE Actress Lily James recently wore this 'quiet luxury' bag brand and it's my new favorite.

Adornia Cuff © Nordstrom $29.97 AT NORDSTROM J'Adore.

Ralph Lauren Oxford Tie Shirt © Ralph Lauren $171 AT FARFETCH An American brand that I'm so into right now.

Adornia Wave Earrings © Nordstrom $24.97 AT NORDSTROM How expensive do these look? You don't need to spend lots of money to get the chic French girl aesthetic.

The Row Bare Leather Sandals © The Row $890 AT MODA OPERANDI You will never regret buying The Row sandals.

Citizens Of Humanity Horseshoe Jeans © Citizens Of Humanity $298 AT CITIZENS OF HUMANTITY My favorite horseshoe jeans. I like to style with a boxy white tee.

Norma Kamali Jumpsuit © Norma Kamali $200 AT REVOLVE This is a gorgeous affordable option, and looks way more expensive than it is.

Larroudé x Altuzarra Pump In Burgundy Patent Leather © Larroudé $490 AT LARROUDE Your accessories are the ideal way to incorporate color into your closet.

Everlane The Way-High Curve Jeans © Everlane $148 AT EVERLANE Trends shouldn't be feared, just make sure they suit your shape and your style.

YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss © YSL $40 AT SEPHORA This is the most plumping lip oil on the market in my opinion.

Simon Miller Shell Bag © Simon Miller $245 AT SIMON MILLER Americans are so good at playing with accessories to elevate simple looks - I've really learnt to take this tip on board.

A.L.C Jumpsuit © A.L.C $645 AT A.L.C. French women love a chic jumpsuit - they're so timeless.

Mango Hat © Mango $25.99 AT MANGO If your budget can't stretch to a wide-brim Janessa Leone hat (loved by Meghan Markle), Mango currently has some stunning and more affordable options available.

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Color Treated Classic Hairspray © L'Oreal Paris $12.57 AT AMAZON And guess what, for your up-dos, you have the most iconic, Parisian Elnett hair spray by L’Oreal. This one really does not budge.



Sandro Suede Jacket © Sandro $1,130 AT SANDRO This suede jacket would be the perfect addition to a capsule wardrobe for the cooler days.