8 stunning satin dresses to channel Victoria Beckham this summer

A sleek satin dress is a timeless wardrobe essential, offering endless styling possibilities. Both satin slip dresses and the Spice Girls defined 90s fashion, so it’s no surprise that pop icon-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham is synonymous with the look.
Her eponymous label is awash with satin pieces and Victoria has worn them on countless occasions, from fashion parties to her husband David's 50th birthday celebrations.
The right satin dress looks classy and chic, and it's versatile. Often simple in design, you can choose how much to amp up your outfit with your shoes and accessories. But not all satin dresses are made equally, so I've found the best on the high street to shop this summer.
While many of the satin pieces Victoria has worn are no longer available, the silky maxi she donned for David's Miami birthday party is still in stock. The 90s-inspired ice blue floor-length cami dress is cut on the bias for a figure-flattering drape. It's so chic and the perfect simple occasionwear.
Wear the butter yellow trend with this beautiful satin midi from & Other Stories. The glossy piece has a sleeveless cut and a round neck, finished with a keyhole closure. I love how it's been styled as a tonal outfit.
Reformation's Anaiis dress is the ultimate investment for your summer wardrobe. Made from 100% lightweight silk and fully lined, the tactile midi features a cowl neckline and an adjustable tie at back. The bronze shade is reminiscent of a style worn by Harper Beckham.
If you're looking for a long sleeve satin style, I love this one from Mango. The floaty cut is so flattering, and it would look amazing styled with metallics and pearl-embellished accessories this summer.
With its slinky slip silhouette and sheer panels, this midi dress from COS combines a classic cut with contemporary detail. Available in nude and black, it's bias-cut from luxuriously soft mulberry silk and features delicate tie straps.
