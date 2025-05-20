8 stunning satin dresses to channel Victoria Beckham this summer

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 long satin dresses to channel Victoria Beckham this summer
Satin dresses like Victoria Beckham

VB (and Harper Beckham) love an elegant satin style

Hollie Brotherton
Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
A sleek satin dress is a timeless wardrobe essential, offering endless styling possibilities. Both satin slip dresses and the Spice Girls defined 90s fashion, so it’s no surprise that pop icon-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham is synonymous with the look.

Her eponymous label is awash with satin pieces and Victoria has worn them on countless occasions, from fashion parties to her husband David's 50th birthday celebrations.

The right satin dress looks classy and chic, and it's versatile. Often simple in design, you can choose how much to amp up your outfit with your shoes and accessories. But not all satin dresses are made equally, so I've found the best on the high street to shop this summer.

Victoria Beckham wearing satin dresses

In case you needed proof VB has been championing the style, here are some of her best fashion moments from recent months. Spoiler - they all feature sleek satin dresses. 

Victoria Beckham and the many satin dresses from her own label© @victoriabeckham
Victoria Beckham and the many satin dresses from her own collections

How I chose the best satin dresses for summer 2025

  • Fabric: All of these dresses are made from lightweight satin and silk fabrics - perfect for the summer months.
  • Length: Every dress comes in a midi or maxi length, à la Victoria.
  • Style: While I've included a variety of cuts and colours, all of these dresses are suitable for your summer occasionwear wardrobe.

Best satin dresses for women

1/8

Victoria Beckham Cami Floor-Length Dress In Ice

Victoria Beckham

£850 at Victoria Beckham

$1,250 at Victoria Beckham US

Editor's Note:

While many of the satin pieces Victoria has worn are no longer available, the silky maxi she donned for David's Miami birthday party is still in stock. The 90s-inspired ice blue floor-length cami dress is cut on the bias for a figure-flattering drape. It's so chic and the perfect simple occasionwear.

2/8

& Other Stories Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress

& other stories satin dress

£97 at & Other Stories

$129 at & Other Stories US

Editor's Note:

Wear the butter yellow trend with this beautiful satin midi from & Other Stories. The glossy piece has a sleeveless cut and a round neck, finished with a keyhole closure. I love how it's been styled as a tonal outfit.

3/8

Reiss Anessa Satin Shirred Midi Dress

Reiss satin dress

£170 at Reiss

Editor's Note:

How stunning is the coral shade of this Reiss dress for summer? The satin midi also features very flattering delicate side shirring and an asymmetric high-low hem with an elegant drape.

4/8

Karen Millen Satin Chain Detail Bias Midi Dress

Karen Millen black satin dress

£59.40 at Karen Millen

$107 at Karen Millen US

Editor's Note:

For a classic black style, Karen Millen's satin dress is perfection. The bias cut is sleek and so flattering, while the neck chain detail adds some glamour.

5/8

Reformation Anaiis Silk Dress

Reformation satin dress

£398 at Reformation

$398 AT REFORMATION US

Editor's Note:

Reformation's Anaiis dress is the ultimate investment for your summer wardrobe. Made from 100% lightweight silk and fully lined, the tactile midi features a cowl neckline and an adjustable tie at back. The bronze shade is reminiscent of a style worn by Harper Beckham. 

6/8

Nobody's Child Soft Pink Halter Neck Midaxi Novie Dress

Nobody's Child dress

£110 at Nobody's Child

$188 at Nobody's Child US

 

Editor's Note:

Nobody's Child's soft pink dress is occasionwear perfection. The shade was all over the spring/summer runways and the simple halterneck cut is so chic. I love it paired with silver accessories.

7/8

Mango Long Satin Dress

Mango satin dress

£79.99 AT MANGO

$139.99 AT MANGO US

Editor's Note:

If you're looking for a long sleeve satin style, I love this one from Mango. The floaty cut is so flattering, and it would look amazing styled with metallics and pearl-embellished accessories this summer.

8/8

COS Silk Slip Dress

COS satin dress

£135 at COS

Editor's Note:

With its slinky slip silhouette and sheer panels, this midi dress from COS combines a classic cut with contemporary detail. Available in nude and black, it's bias-cut from luxuriously soft mulberry silk and features delicate tie straps.

