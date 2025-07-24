The best strapless dresses for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s

In my younger years, I used to love a strapless dress. There wasn't an event in my 20s that I didn't try to wear one to, from weddings to office parties. But as I've gotten older I've shied away from strapless occasion wear, worried it's a trend that's no longer for me.
But thanks to a slew of celebrities embracing the pretty, graceful look, including Pamela Anderson, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore, I'm thinking maybe it's time I threw those insecurities out of the window and gave a strapless dress another go.
I turned to award-winning stylist Susie Hasler for her expert advice. "Bandeau dresses can be incredibly flattering - it’s all about how you style them and finding the right cut for your body," she told me. "They offer a clean neckline that really opens up the shoulders and can elongate the neck beautifully. For women over 40, they’re a chic choice that can look timeless with the right fit."
"And strapless dresses aren’t just for evening events or beach holidays. For a daytime look, opt for a soft cotton bandeau dress or a smocked bodice that offers support without structure. Pair with flat sandals, a straw tote and minimal jewellery for effortless summer chic."
I do, after all, love the clean, blank canvas of a strapless dress neckline which is crying out for a statement piece of jewellery, be it earrings or necklace, or just left to let your skin be the star and glow.
- A strapless dress for bigger busts: Club L London Skater Midi Dress, £150 / $250
- The tummy flattering strapless dress: Ro&Zo Black Claudia And Spot Print Tiered Dress, £229 / $440
- A strapless wedding guest dress: Odd Muse Strapless Peplum Hem Midi Dress, £165 / $250
- The strapless maxi dress: Whistles Strapless Maxi Dress, £199 / $399
- A strapless mini dress to try: Nobody's Child Bubble Hem Mini Dress, £69 / $132
I think a strapless mother of the bride is effortlessly stylish, too, and not one to be dismissed; there's options with matching cropped jackets which look sophisticated and just as perfect for the occasion as a shift or longer sleeved dress. Same goes for a strapless wedding guest dress; instant chic.
I noticed I'm not alone in my friendship group, and asked a few friends in their 40s and 50s, who never wear strapless dresses, for their burning questions on making one work for them and their hang-ups.
Can I wear a strapless dress with a large chest?
“Absolutely. The key is to choose a bandeau with built-in structure - look for boning, underwire or moulded cups," advises Susie. "These features offer the support you need while still giving you that elegant, shoulder-baring silhouette. Avoid anything too flimsy or stretchy that might flatten or spill. Another top tip is to consider adding a necklace to the look to break up the upper half of the body and restore some balance.”
Of course, good shapewear helps you feel more secure and confident too, as does super hydrated skin (make sure to moisturise!) and add a touch of bronzer to your decolletage and tops of the shoulders.
What about a small chest - how to make a strapless dress work?
“With a smaller bust, you can be a bit more playful - ruffles, ruching or embellishment across the chest can add volume and balance," Susie suggests.
I don't really like my arms, but I love the look of a strapless dress - what can I do?
“You're not alone! If you're self-conscious about your arms, layer with a lightweight shawl, structured shrug, or a sheer sleeve bolero. Something like a chiffon or lace cover-up can soften the look without taking away from the bandeau detail. Or, consider a bandeau-style neckline with detachable sleeves - they’re popping up everywhere right now. For a more casual look, pair with a linen shirt. You can wear undone or tie it at the waist to create more definition and flatter the silhouette.”
Casual strapless dresses - expert tips
If you've a larger bust, Susie advises: "For a daytime look, opt for a soft cotton bandeau dress or a smocked bodice that offers support without structure. Pair with flat sandals, a straw tote and minimal jewellery for effortless summer chic."
"If you’re looking for a universally flattering bandeau that suits all bust sizes, go for something with ruching or a gathered bust. It helps create shape while staying comfortable. If you prefer more coverage or don’t want to show much skin, a bandeau maxi dress is a great solution. It still gives that relaxed, summery vibe without being too revealing. Look for flowy styles with tiered skirts or boho details."
How I chose the best strapless dresses for older women
- Style: It goes without saying these are all strapless, and range from mini to maxi. I've focused mostly on occasion wear but added a few more casual strapless dresses in the mix too.
- Print: I've chosen dresses in both block colours and prints, including polka dot and floral.
- Price: The price cap on this article is £200 / $400; some are higher priced due to the extensive boning or structure, but there's a strapless dress whatever your budget.