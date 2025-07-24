The best strapless dresses for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s

In my younger years, I used to love a strapless dress. There wasn't an event in my 20s that I didn't try to wear one to, from weddings to office parties. But as I've gotten older I've shied away from strapless occasion wear, worried it's a trend that's no longer for me.

But thanks to a slew of celebrities embracing the pretty, graceful look, including Pamela Anderson, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore, I'm thinking maybe it's time I threw those insecurities out of the window and gave a strapless dress another go.

I turned to award-winning stylist Susie Hasler for her expert advice. "Bandeau dresses can be incredibly flattering - it’s all about how you style them and finding the right cut for your body," she told me. "They offer a clean neckline that really opens up the shoulders and can elongate the neck beautifully. For women over 40, they’re a chic choice that can look timeless with the right fit."

© Getty Pamela Anderson, 58, rocked a purple strapless dress to a recent film premiere

"And strapless dresses aren’t just for evening events or beach holidays. For a daytime look, opt for a soft cotton bandeau dress or a smocked bodice that offers support without structure. Pair with flat sandals, a straw tote and minimal jewellery for effortless summer chic."

I do, after all, love the clean, blank canvas of a strapless dress neckline which is crying out for a statement piece of jewellery, be it earrings or necklace, or just left to let your skin be the star and glow.

I think a strapless mother of the bride is effortlessly stylish, too, and not one to be dismissed; there's options with matching cropped jackets which look sophisticated and just as perfect for the occasion as a shift or longer sleeved dress. Same goes for a strapless wedding guest dress; instant chic.

© Getty Olga Ferrara giving strapless dress inspiration

I noticed I'm not alone in my friendship group, and asked a few friends in their 40s and 50s, who never wear strapless dresses, for their burning questions on making one work for them and their hang-ups.

Can I wear a strapless dress with a large chest?

“Absolutely. The key is to choose a bandeau with built-in structure - look for boning, underwire or moulded cups," advises Susie. "These features offer the support you need while still giving you that elegant, shoulder-baring silhouette. Avoid anything too flimsy or stretchy that might flatten or spill. Another top tip is to consider adding a necklace to the look to break up the upper half of the body and restore some balance.”

Of course, good shapewear helps you feel more secure and confident too, as does super hydrated skin (make sure to moisturise!) and add a touch of bronzer to your decolletage and tops of the shoulders.

© Getty Classic polka dots are a chic strapless dress addition

What about a small chest - how to make a strapless dress work?

“With a smaller bust, you can be a bit more playful - ruffles, ruching or embellishment across the chest can add volume and balance," Susie suggests.

I don't really like my arms, but I love the look of a strapless dress - what can I do?

“You're not alone! If you're self-conscious about your arms, layer with a lightweight shawl, structured shrug, or a sheer sleeve bolero. Something like a chiffon or lace cover-up can soften the look without taking away from the bandeau detail. Or, consider a bandeau-style neckline with detachable sleeves - they’re popping up everywhere right now. For a more casual look, pair with a linen shirt. You can wear undone or tie it at the waist to create more definition and flatter the silhouette.”

© Instagram Trinny Woodall styles a strapless dress layered over a sheer blouse

Casual strapless dresses - expert tips

"If you’re looking for a universally flattering bandeau that suits all bust sizes, go for something with ruching or a gathered bust. It helps create shape while staying comfortable. If you prefer more coverage or don’t want to show much skin, a bandeau maxi dress is a great solution. It still gives that relaxed, summery vibe without being too revealing. Look for flowy styles with tiered skirts or boho details."

How I chose the best strapless dresses for older women

Style: It goes without saying these are all strapless, and range from mini to maxi. I've focused mostly on occasion wear but added a few more casual strapless dresses in the mix too.

I've chosen dresses in both block colours and prints, including polka dot and floral. Price: The price cap on this article is £200 / $400; some are higher priced due to the extensive boning or structure, but there's a strapless dress whatever your budget.

Be st strapless dresses for women over 40

1/ 9 M&S Denim Bandeau Midi Skater Dress © M&S £45 at M&S SHOP M&S US Why I love it: Midi length

Structured shape

Denim

Affordable The structured panelling on M&S' denim dress is both great for larger busts and for elevating a denim dress. It is a surefire midi to see you through summer's more casual soirees.

2/ 9 Club L London Analise Bandeu Skater Dress © Club L London £150 at Club L London $250 at Club L London Why I love it: Flattering fit

Fit and flare shape

Multiple colours and patterns available

Midi length If you've a larger chest, this is the sort of dress Susie recommends. As well as the internal corsetry, Susie suggests "a thicker fabric like scuba or crepe will also help hold everything in place while creating a smooth silhouette.”



3/ 9 Ro&Zo Black Claudia And Spot Print Tiered Dress © Ro&Zo £229 at Next Why I love it: Tiered design

Maxi length

Waist detail

On-trend polka dot design If you're looking for a tummy flattering dress, I've found it with this multi-tiered maxi dress from RO&ZO at Next. Giving Sex And The City vibes, its romantic while hiding a tummy thanks to the layers of fabric.

4/ 9 Karen Millen Soft Tailored Bandeau Midi Dress © Karen Millen £183 at Karen Millen $335.20 at Karen Millen US Why I Love It: Flattering fit and flare shape

Tailored

Full skirt

Detachable straps This midi speaks to any minimalist fashion fans, and the soft mid-pink is hugely anti-ageing - the colour will sit beautifully against all skin types, while the fit of the dress skims the body.

5/ 9 Forever New Kimora Midi Dress © John Lewis £75 at John Lewis Why I love it: Pretty floral design

Dart detailing

Maxi length This stunning floral printed strapless dress has dart detailing to accentuate the waist, and made from breezy fabric to swish your way through summer.

6/ 9 Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Strapless Peplum Hem Midi Dress © Odd Muse £165 at Odd Muse $250 at Odd Muse US Why I love it: Flattering aesthetic

Peplum hemline

Available up to a size 3XL

Comes in polka dot plus block colours blue and yellow This is giving super shape to a figure, highlighting curves and supporting the bust with its slightly structured bust.

7/ 9 Reformation Oren Silk Dress © Reformation £348 at Reformation $348 at Reformation Why I love it: Maxi length

100% silk

Lined

9 colours available If you've got amazing shapewear, this dress will STUN; wear supportive shapewear to smooth the lines of this 100% silk dress and you're glam to go. I love the addition of the scarf, too.

8/ 9 Goddiva Sequin Mesh Maxi Dress © Goddiva £150 at Goddiva $240 at Goddiva Why I Love It: Fishtail skirt

Sequin and mesh detailing

Maxi length Goddiva carries a range of glam evening dresses and this is perfect for a black tie wedding guest or mother of the bride dress. The structured bodice will support your bust and the fishtail hem is forever flattering.