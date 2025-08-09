Shoppers are raving about these 'cute' Amazon dresses for fall & I picked my 7 favorites

You might still be in summer mode but the truth is fall is just around the corner, and my shopping focus, both personally and for my day job as a HELLO! shopping editor, is (reluctantly!) turning to back to school, back to the office and back to chillier weather.

One of the highlights of the new season, though, is getting to shop brand new looks, and one of my go-tos for easy-to-wear fashion is Amazon. If you’re the same you’ll want to check out the affordable looks from Newshows - and I’ve scoured the must-have pieces to find the best to shop right now.

Whether you’re looking for an outfit for heading back to college or work, you're a teacher headed back to class, or a mom wanting to look stylish for your little one's school drop off, you’ll find an on-trend addition to your closet.

The brand’s slogan is “Show your new self” so it’s just what you’ll need if you’re looking to turn a new page for the new season with versatile, top-rated looks to elevate your style.

How I chose the best Newshows finds on Amazon

Verified ratings and reviews: The pieces I've chosen have solid average ratings of 4.1 stars and above from verified Amazon shoppers. (With the exception of one brand new-in look that I think you'll love - it's so fresh that it doesn't yet have reviews!) I also scoured the reviews and shoppers' real-life photos to select the best Newshows looks.

The pieces I've chosen have solid average ratings of 4.1 stars and above from verified Amazon shoppers. (With the exception of one brand new-in look that I think you'll love - it's so fresh that it doesn't yet have reviews!) I also scoured the reviews and shoppers' real-life photos to select the best Newshows looks. Fall trends: From shirt dresses to crochet knits, stripes to leopard print, the looks I've chosen are hot for the Fall 2025 season, and encompass all the best trends.

From shirt dresses to crochet knits, stripes to leopard print, the looks I've chosen are hot for the Fall 2025 season, and encompass all the best trends. Professional expertise: I've worked on HELLO! Shopping team for five years, and know what's on trend and what types of looks our readers love to shop.

Shop my Newshows picks on Amazon

1/ 7 Tie Waist Shirt Dress with Pockets © Newshows From $27.34 at Amazon Why it’s editor-approved: “Shirt dresses are trending, and I know why - they’re such an easy, put-together look for work, instant chic no matter what your 9-to-5 is. Plus they do double duty on weekends because you can wear them to brunch or a day out shopping. This Newshows dress is getting rave reviews - it's wrinkle-resistant, easy to care for and, though it has a tailored look, it has one of my favorite details: an elastic waistband for comfort. "I love this look in blue stripes but there are more colorways you can shop.” Amazon rating: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars Available in : 12+ colors

: 12+ colors Shoppers say: “Perfect business casual dress. I love this dress! It fits well and the fabric is comfortable, washes up great and it’s perfect for work. Pockets are an added bonus.”

2/ 7 Cap Sleeve Hollow Knit Midi Dress © Newshows From $43.19 at Amazon Why it’s editor-approved: “This midi-length dress is a way to bring summer’s crochet-look trend into the new season for any occasion. It's perfect for transitioning from hotter weather - and vacations, because it's easy to pack. It's made from a light viscose 'icy silk' style fabric to help keep you cool. It's hard to choose which color I like best, but I would go for burgundy or yellow since they're hot hues for 2025." Amazon rating : 4.4 stars

: 4.4 stars Available in: 15 colors

15 colors Shoppers say: “Love this dress... [It is] lightweight and ideal for any summer wedding, party, church wear or any place where you want to wear the perfect attire."

3/ 7 Belted Halter Dress with Pockets © Newshows From $20.42 at Amazon Why it’s editor-approved: “This is my pick for THE dress that will carry you from summer into fall, whether for the office, school or church occasions. The halter neck is so flattering to show off your shoulders in hot weather, but when it gets chillier outside it’s great to pair with a cardigan, blazer or chunky knit, depending on the weather." Amazon rating: 4.2 stars

4.2 stars Available in: 50+ colors

50+ colors Shoppers say: "Cute dress! I bought this for an outdoor wedding and it was perfect! The material is thick enough and not see through and it's breathable. It's a flowy dress that is versatile and can be dressed up or casual. Great value for the money! It fits true to size."



4/ 7 Rib knit faux wrap dress © Newshows From $24.11 at Amazon Why it’s editor-approved: "Wrap dresses are timeless and almost universally flattering - I’ve had some of mine for years (even wearing them as my weight went up and down) and they’re still on heavy rotation in my wardrobe. Newshows’ lightweight faux wrap dress is just as versatile - dress up in strappy heels or dress down with a pair of boots this Fall.” Amazon rating : 4.1 stars

: 4.1 stars Available in: 20+ colors

20+ colors Shoppers say: "Comfy and Cute. This looks nice on! Great if you have a shorter higher waist, since it ties at that point. Fabric is midweight, so can work for winter with tights and a nice cami, especially since it's low cut (if you need modesty). I would buy this in another color too."

5/ 7 Newshows Square Neck Short-Sleeved Dress © Newshows From $23.18 at Amazon Why it’s editor-approved: “This is one of those dresses you can just throw on and dress up or down, and shoppers are saying it’s comfortable, soft and stretchy. Plus, it has pockets! And, the leopard print skirt,is right on trend with the animal prints we’ll be seeing all through fall and winter. That said, if that pattern isn’t for you, there are dozens of other colors and prints to choose from.” Amazon rating: 4.3 stars

4.3 stars Available in: 40+ colors and prints

40+ colors and prints Shoppers say: "Very flattering! Comfortable and classy. Love it!"

6/ 7 Belted Sweater Dress © Newshows From $18.44 at Amazon Why it’s editor-approved: “Cute and cozy, this belted dress is perfect to wear for any casual daytime occasion. I would team it with tights, gold jewelry and a pair of knee-high boots for Autumn." Amazon rating: 4.1 stars

4.1 stars Available in: 12+ colors

12+ colors Shoppers say: “Cute, Beautiful Color, Heavy! 10/10 recommend. It’s flattering, the material is soft and heavy BUT it is still pretty breathable. As a winter dress it’s perfect with thick or insulated tights. The sleeves are long enough to do that cute girl thing when we pull them over our hands.”

7/ 7 Long Sleeve Hollow Knit Midi © Newshows $27.74 at Amazon Why it’s editor-approved: "This brand new-in soft and stretchy knit dress hugs your figure but has long bell sleeves and a mid-calf hem for a demure vibe. I think it is the perfect base dress to go from day to night, just swap your accessories and you're good to go." Available in: 7 colors

I selected these seven Newshows dresses because I think you'll get the most out of them for back-to-school and beyond. They're versatile, top-rated and most importantly, classic silhouettes that embrace the hottest autumn 2025 trends. Proof that you can refresh your wardrobe in style, even if you're on a budget.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Newshows. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.