It's Holly Willoughby approved! The Princess Kate-inspired polka dot dress has gone on sale & I'm seriously tempted

Holly Willoughby's amazing style is all about feminine pieces and pretty patterns. Now that spring is finally here, I'll be switching out my colour-block outfits for printed pieces, with polka dots naturally at the forefront as the most timeless prints around.

Holly previously delighted This Morning fans when she debuted her L.K. Bennett Mathilde Silk Tea Dress back in 2021, which featured a gorgeous navy and cream polka dot design with a midi cut – and the elegant style just dropped in the sale ready for the new season.

© Holly Willoughby Holly wore the polka dot dress on This Morning

Featuring a fit-and-flare design with sparkling crystal buttons, the L.K. Bennett number was an absolute stand-out of Holly's looks, with the most memorable feature being the contrasting white collar that brings the piece together beautifully.

Royal fans will know that the silk style actually bears a striking resemblance to one of Princess Kate's looks – the royal's Alessandra Rich dress that had the same navy and blue mix print and triangle collar.

© Getty Princess Kate wore her designer dress when she visited the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park in 2019

The Princess of Wales' designer dress had a similar shirt cut with silver buttons, although the main difference between the two pieces is the midi length with a leg split. Kate is clearly a big fan of polka dots after sporting the print on countless occasions, with the royal opting for the Alessandra Rich number twice over the years.

While Princess Kate's designer dress would make a gorgeous wedding guest outfit, Holly's L.K. Bennett midi is the perfect style for dressing up and down. For a special occasion, I'd recommend styling the tea dress with a pair of navy heels, a matching clutch bag, and delicate silver jewellery, but I could totally see this being worn with ballet flats for a more smart-casual ensemble.

The floaty knee-length skirt gives a versatile feel that could be paired with white trainers, while the silk tea design gives a luxe feel to create a modern twist on a vintage-style silhouette.

If you're looking to liven up your wardrobe for spring, polka dots are a print worth investing in. The timeless pattern will never go out of fashion, and the two-tone colours make the print easy to style. Simply pair your footwear with one of the shades for an instantly put-together appearance.

Marks & Spencer has stocked a polka dot dress with a very similar vibe to Holly's L.K. Bennett dress, featuring short sleeves and a relaxed fit. Hobbs has its own version of the navy polka dot mix, and the lightly puffed sleeves and delicate ruching make this one a great option for wedding season.