Cat Deeley is the poster girl for a blazer dress - despite her divisive heels

I've said it before and I've said it again - Cat Deeley is the queen of daytime TV style. And she's serving effortless glam again on This Morning by wearing a sleek, tailored blazer dress that's chic in every which way.

The TV presenter wowed in a white long sleeve blazer dress by British high street label Mint Velvet, that's giving sophistication and style.

The high street brand is a favourite of the TV presenter.

Blazer dresses are a classic evening look, loved by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and Amanda Holden.

The Long Sleeve Blazer Mini Dress is a super sophisticated mini dress that mimics the look of a blazer. It features a double breasted silhouette with peaked lapels, long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, welt pockets and the piece de resistance, gold hammered button fastening through the front.

© Instagram Cat was so chic in her Mint Velvet dress

With the help of stylist Rachael Hughes, we're always keen to copy Cat's looks which are often from the high street, including brands like Mint Velvet, Next and Mango.

The figure-hugging shape is just perfect for every figure, skimming the body and falling just above the knee.

EXACT MATCH: Mint Velvet Long Sleeve Blazer Mini Dress © Mint Velvet £199 at John Lewis $329 at Mint Velvet

Cat wore the high street dress with a pair of chain detailed heels, which have divided the HELLO! office. Some of the shopping team called them a "cool choice" and said it's "refreshing to see Cat in an interesting, unexpected shoe" while others weren't sold on the high heel.

Admittedly, I'm not the biggest fan; on Cat, they look incredible in my opinion but the ankle strap is a tricky, sometimes less flattering choice than a slingback or classic pump.

As for Cat's co-host Ben Shepherd, he's a fan. In a behind the scenes clip he exclaims: "Look at these heels! Look at these shoes!"

I'd switch the heels to a minimal, 90s-vibe wedge or even a heeled thong sandal to keep the look super fresh and relevant. For a more classic aesthetic, rely on those tried and tested heels we all know and probably own; a strappy sandal, a heeled pump or an espadrille.

This style of dress is a popular choice for famous women, including Meghan Markle who has a slew of blazer - or tuxedo - dresses. They're smart without being stuffy, and sexy without being too overt. They often come with long sleeves, or a halterneck, and typically mini in length.

If you're looking for a similar dress at a more affordable price point, this white blazer mini dress from River Island has a very similar look with its sharp label and mini length. It also features puff sleeves and fabric covered buttons, and is available in all sizes.

ASOS also carries a white blazer dress, £70, like Cat's. It's a slightly warmer shade of white, in ivory, and cinches in at the waist.