Lucy Mecklenburgh's designer inspired trophy jacket is perfect for work or play

If you follow Lucy Mecklenburgh on Instagram you're no doubt a fan of her stellar style. The entrepreneur, mother, and fashion icon always gives me style envy and one of her latest outfits is one I have to copy, immediately. Lucy was spotted on her socials wearing a classic, designer-inspired boucle jacket, the sort of jacket you can throw on with jeans and a tee and look instantly polished. Luckily Lucy's jacket is easy to track down - it's from her new fashion collection, the Lucy Mecklenburgh x Friends Like These AW25 range.

AT A GLANCE The new Friends Like These X Lucy Mecklenburgh collection

Our standout piece is Lucy's boucle jacket

We also love the festive-ready dresses, on-trend waistcoat and shearling-esque jacket.

Lucy channelled timeless yet modern style in her black and white check jacket, which she paired with wide-leg black trousers which not only looked en pointe with the jacket, but matched it; Lucy's trousers feature the same monochrome check boucle fabric as a side stripe. Inspired. Boucle jackets are big fashion news right now, worn by royals, celebrities and influencers.

Lucy's jacket, called the Mono Check Boucle Trophy Jacket, has all the details one would look for in a classic jacket. Note the structured shoulders (super flattering), statement gold buttons and tailored silhouette.

Friends Like These X Lucy Mecklenburgh Boucle Trophy Jacket © Friends Like These £66 at Next

Priced at £66, it's a piece that you'll pull out for the office, for the school run and for a girls night out. Wear it like Lucy, with black trousers for a smarter vibe or throw on over a ribbed tee and barrel leg jeans and you'll elevate your everyday outfit within seconds. Available in sizes 8 - 22, it also comes in a rich burgundy red shade.

Lucy Mecklenburgh x Friends Like These AW25 collection - editor's picks

Within Lucy's new AW25 fashion collection, I spotted more classic yet on-trend jackets that balance the line of glamorous and wearability. One that stood out for me is the surprisingly affordable Short Faux Fur Tipped Jacket, which ticks of key autumnal trends from the faux fur finish to the chocolate brown hue. Priced at £62, it would make a glam addition to any autumn outfit.

Jackets aside, the collection is a curated edit of easy-to-wear but impactful occasion wear sitting alongside elevated everyday essentials. Think shimmering metallics, fluid satins, and rich velvet suiting, along with oversized knits, soft tailoring and belted coats.

© Friends Like These "This collection is all about versatility. I wanted to create pieces that made women feel confident, whether they’re going out-out or just out the door. We’ve combined party season sparkle with wearable silhouettes and daywear that transitions seamlessly into evening. I’m so proud of how it’s all come together." Lucy Mecklenburgh

Lucy herself is the best model for the collection, asking her 1.7M Instagram followers which of the outfits she should wear to the launch event of the new collab. Her followers loved Lucy's choices but it was the chic burgundy red suit that won the vote, featuring an on-trend oversized blazer and wide leg trousers. I love this look, as it could easily be worn together for an event or separately, with the trousers ideal for pairing with knitwear and the blazer worn over black dresses, denim and with suede.

There's so many amazing pieces in this new range, that I've highlighted my personal top five below...

1/ 5 Friends Like These X Lucy Mecklenburgh Gold Scoop Neck Ruched Puff Sleeve Sequin Midi Dress © Friends Like These £89 at Next Why I Love It: "It's never too early to think sequins and from the flattering shape of this dress to the sheer amount of sparkle, it's a stunning midi. "I can see this being worn at Christmas parties, NYE events and the piece you pull out for a party, time and time again. Available in sizes 6 - 24, I love the traditional gold but there's brown and green versions if gold isn't your metal."

2/ 5 Friends Like These X Lucy Mecklenburgh Brown Short Faux Fur Tipped Jacket © Friends Like These £62 at Next Why I Love It: "I cannot believe the price of this coat, it is incredible. This such an on-trend shape and design, and looks extremely luxurious from the faux fur to the leather detailed buttons."

3/ 5 Friends Like These X Lucy Mecklenburgh Satin Lace Trim Maxi Skirt © Friends Like These £40 at Next Why I Love It: "Satin midi skirts are a wardrobe essential especially in autumn. This is a little different, as it has a lace trim to elevate the ordinary to something a little more special. I also can't wait for Lucy's cream knit to drop online, with its stylish gold buttons."

4/ 5 Friends Like These X Lucy Mecklenburgh Black 2 in 1 Bandeau Waistcoat Wide Leg Jumpsuit © Friends Like These £69 at Next Why I Love It: "I have one word for this: stunning. It's such a beautiful alternative to a dress for those big festive events, but can easily be worn for a night out or next year too. "The shape is so flattering, with a 2 in 1 waistcoat and trouser look, and a wide leg silhouette. The gold button detail really sets it apart."



5/ 5 Friends Like These X Lucy Mecklenburgh Brown Sequin Boucle Waistcoat © Friends Like These £49 at Next Why I Love It: "I'm still very much in my waistcoat era, and I love wearing one with jeans to the office. This is a more elevated version, with gold thread and buttons and I love the tweed material for a change."

