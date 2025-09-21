Lucy Mecklenburgh's designer inspired trophy jacket is perfect for work or play

If you follow Lucy Mecklenburgh on Instagram you're no doubt a fan of her stellar style. The entrepreneur, mother, and fashion icon always gives me style envy and one of her latest outfits is one I have to copy, immediately. Lucy was spotted on her socials wearing a classic, designer-inspired boucle jacket, the sort of jacket you can throw on with jeans and a tee and look instantly polished. Luckily Lucy's jacket is easy to track down - it's from her new fashion collection, the Lucy Mecklenburgh x Friends Like These AW25 range.
Lucy channelled timeless yet modern style in her black and white check jacket, which she paired with wide-leg black trousers which not only looked en pointe with the jacket, but matched it; Lucy's trousers feature the same monochrome check boucle fabric as a side stripe. Inspired. Boucle jackets are big fashion news right now, worn by royals, celebrities and influencers.
Lucy's jacket, called the Mono Check Boucle Trophy Jacket, has all the details one would look for in a classic jacket. Note the structured shoulders (super flattering), statement gold buttons and tailored silhouette.
Priced at £66, it's a piece that you'll pull out for the office, for the school run and for a girls night out. Wear it like Lucy, with black trousers for a smarter vibe or throw on over a ribbed tee and barrel leg jeans and you'll elevate your everyday outfit within seconds. Available in sizes 8 - 22, it also comes in a rich burgundy red shade.
Lucy Mecklenburgh x Friends Like These AW25 collection - editor's picks
Within Lucy's new AW25 fashion collection, I spotted more classic yet on-trend jackets that balance the line of glamorous and wearability. One that stood out for me is the surprisingly affordable Short Faux Fur Tipped Jacket, which ticks of key autumnal trends from the faux fur finish to the chocolate brown hue. Priced at £62, it would make a glam addition to any autumn outfit.
Jackets aside, the collection is a curated edit of easy-to-wear but impactful occasion wear sitting alongside elevated everyday essentials. Think shimmering metallics, fluid satins, and rich velvet suiting, along with oversized knits, soft tailoring and belted coats.
Lucy herself is the best model for the collection, asking her 1.7M Instagram followers which of the outfits she should wear to the launch event of the new collab. Her followers loved Lucy's choices but it was the chic burgundy red suit that won the vote, featuring an on-trend oversized blazer and wide leg trousers. I love this look, as it could easily be worn together for an event or separately, with the trousers ideal for pairing with knitwear and the blazer worn over black dresses, denim and with suede.
There's so many amazing pieces in this new range, that I've highlighted my personal top five below...
