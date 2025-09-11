Cat Deeley's clever spin on polka dots proves they're spot on for autumn

Despite a late night at the National Television Awards, Cat Deeley looked as fresh as a daisy as she hosted This Morning with Ben Shepherd. The pair were in jubilant moods as they celebrated the shows win, named Best Daytime Programme, and Cat took to the occasion wearing a stunning polka dot dress that had all the shades of autumn.

Cat's latest dress is a fan favourite, the popular Rixo Abi Dress. If you thought polka dots were purely for spring and summer, let Cat be your guide as to how to wear them through autumn.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley hosted This Morning with Ben Shepherd on 11 September.

The TV presenter wore the Rixo Abi Midi Dress, £295 $470

We found a budget-friendly version for £69 $119

Cat's dress is a fine example of taking a spring trend into the chillier season. Sleeveless though it is, it's the deep, rich burgundy shade that transitions it into fall. The delicate crinkle chiffon exudes chic, and the tiered midi skirt is about as breezy as they come. The scarf-style neckline taps into the dress trend that's everywhere, full of romance and whimsy.

© Instagram Cat makes a case for polka dots in autumn

The 48-year-old did what she does best by putting her own spin on the trend. Cat added a brown, skinny leather belt to cinch in the waist, immediately evoking thoughts of autumn, and paired the ensemble with a burgundy knee high boot.

Cat's choice of footwear is exactly how to take your polka dot dresses, or more summer-centric dresses, into autumn. A knee high boot in dark brown, burgundy or camel is a lighter look than black, and I'd advise you keep it minimal in style with a block heel and almond shape toe; chunky yes, but without too much bulk.

If you're worried about the halter style neckline being too cold for September onwards, think again. A suede cropped jacket would look stunning with this dress, as would an oversized blazer. You could equally layer the dress over a super fine, long sleeved top to make it peak-winter ready and come those winter weddings, add a cropped Chanel style jacket.

Cat's not alone in loving a polka dot dress for autumn. The timeless was style was on the AW25 runways including Altuzarra to Vivienne Westwood, and every high store worth its salt has a whole section dedicated to the classic print.

I found a really great lookalike of Cat's dress for just £69 / $119, at Omnes. The sustainable fashion label has the chiffon polka dot dress in a pinky red shade, along with navy and light blue.

Cat's recent outfits

True to form, Cat's made a super stylish return to This Morning following the summer break. She turned to Rixo earlier in the week, wearing the sweet silk Clementine Dress, but the rest of her outfits have been much more affordable high street buys. Top of my favourites was the River Island boucle waistcoat, a neutral cream Chanel-style sleeveless top that looks super luxe. I also loved the chocolate brown cashmere Reiss batwing jumper, worn with a Massimo Dutti leather mini skirt - that's one look I'm definitely going to replicate this autumn.