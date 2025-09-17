Would you swap leopard print for snakeskin? Cat Deeley just did

Leopard print is always a neutral, there's no denying it, but I think Cat Deeley may have just thrown a new neutral in the mix with her latest outfit. The This Morning presenter looked so chic in her high street outfit, from the snakeskin leather skirt to the chocolate brown knit. Who needs leopard?

Cat leaned into the brown vibes of autumn in a pencil skirt by French Connection, which she wore with a simple yet classic brown roll neck lightweight jumper from Reserved. Rather than team a pair of boots with the ensemble (which would look super cool) she opted for a more prim pair of patent leather heels, which some believe are this affordable pair from River Island.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wore a French Connection snakeskin pencil skirt

Her skirt is a fresh take on the animal print trend.

Cat's chic look serves as wardrobe inspiration for autumn.

© Instagram Cat's autumnal look is spot on for this time of year

Cat's skirt is the French Connection Brandy Snakeskin PU Skirt, and priced at £89. Although it's not real leather, it looks just as glam with its high shine finish and longer pencil skirt.

Made from 100% Polyester with polyurethane coating, the skirt is cut high on the waist, with a button and fly zip fastening, belt loops and 4 pockets in total. It also has a slit at the back to make it easier to wear.

French Connection Brandy Snakeskin PU Midi Skirt © French Connection £89 at French Connection

I love how Cat, or stylist Rachael Hughes, styled the skirt. She steered away from adding black pieces to the skirt and instead embraced a tonal aesthetic with a deep, chocolate brown knit and a light opaque pair of brown tights.

Boots would also look stunning with the skirt, if Cat's high heels are too polished for you, but I think the length of the skirt demands a heel; think knee high boots or a block heeled court.

And while snakeskin is nothing new, it's refreshing to see it on a celebrity, rather than leopard print which usually reigns supreme. There's something more chic about snakeskin, it's a more subtle print than other animal prints like cow print or zebra, and a great entry path into embracing animal prints into your wardrobe. By keeping the rest of the look neutral, it's understated styling at its best.

Cat's skirt - high street alternatives

Snakeskin is big for autumn, and if you're a fan of the print but not a leather-look skirt, you'll find the design on silk midis, minis and more. I love the Whistles Snakeskin skirt, on sale for £75 and made from flowing cotton. Hush has a Slinky Snakeskin skirt, tapping into the satin midi skirt trend and available in grey or burgundy snakeskin print.