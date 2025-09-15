Everyone will want the 70s high street outfit Cat Deeley just wore

Autumn is well and truly upon us, and if you're struggling to make the style transition, Cat Deeley has nailed it with this outfit formula. The This Morning presenter returned to host the show after her summer break last week, and her most recent look might be my favourite yet.

Cat channeled '70s style in a floral blouse by Boden, which she paired with wide-leg patch pocket jeans by Donna Ida and brown leather boots. I love seeing her in gorgeous floral dresses, but this is such a wearable outfit that you can emulate and wear everywhere this season.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wore a printed Boden blouse and wide-leg jeans by Donna Ida to host This Morning on Monday

Her exact blouse is sold out in the UK, but it comes in two equally (possibly more) covetable colourways

I've also found similar styles available at Rixo

© @catdeeley Cat styled her Boden blouse with wide-leg jeans

Cat's blouse is Boden's Helena Cotton Top, and while the exact print she's wearing is now sold out in the UK, it's currently available in two alternatives (as well as the original in the States) - and I think I like them even more. The Cranberry Red is closer to Cat's and very autumnal with a delicate print, while Rich Emerald has fresher hues and a bolder pattern.

Made from 100% lightweight cotton, the blouse is cut with a relaxed boxy fit that's designed to fall between the waist and the hip. Customers are loving the new season piece, but reviews suggest if you're looking for something super fitted it might not be for you, while those with a biggest bust should consider sizing up.

"Absolutely love this blouse! The pattern is so pretty - it brings a nostalgic vibe, but with a fresh, modern twist," wrote one. "The ruffled collar detail is just gorgeous, and the whole design feels both comfy and trendy. My only small issue was the sizing - it runs a bit big, so I had to exchange it for a smaller size than my usual Boden fit. But once I got the right size, I was completely happy. Definitely a favourite in my Boden blouse collection!"

Another added: "I have size 10 or small in all of my Boden tops, shirts and dresses (34D bust for reference). This was a 10 but quite small across my chest. Otherwise a sweet top but I'd say size up if you've got a bust."

© @Boden Boden's Helena blouse looks so good with suede pieces

I love how Cat styled it with wide-leg jeans - as did Boden - and I think it would also look amazing with a midi or mini skirt. The colour and cut would work perfectly with suede pieces - the fabric that's everywhere this season.

If you love Cat's blouse and your budget is higher, Rixo also do the prettiest silk blouses in cool retro prints.