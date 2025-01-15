Cat Deeley's latest outfit is a masterclass in winter dressing - and I've found the best lookalikes

Another day, another Cat Deeley outfit I'm desperate to copy. The 48-year-old really does have a knack for wearing tricky trends with ease, and Wednesday's This Morning was no exception.

You'd think a knitted mini dress and knee high boots wouldn't be that hard to wear, but for me, it's a look I've never really veered into - but Cat's clever styling is making me think perhaps it's one for me.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's looking so chic on This Morning

Cat's outfit has all the markings of a great transitional outfit that's spot on for this time of year. It's the way she's bucked the standard black leather accessory additions to her grey knitted mini dress. Cat's dress, a soft version from Paris-based brand Sezane, has been paired with burgundy and brown accessories - a far more softer approach to wearing knee high boots and a mini dress.

She even added a brown pair of tights, which has been a sleeper hit among the fashion crowd. Again, a far more subtle colour than black. You'll find brown tights everywhere but I always rate an M&S pair of tights, and tracked down one of their bestsellers, the 60 Denier Body Sensor Tights in Chocolate Brown.

GET THE LOOK: ALDO Cadigoder Knee-High Boots £168 at ALDO

I adore Cat's boots, from the croc-finish to the block heel. A £620 buy, the Paris Texas boots are on the pricier side but I've found a brilliant lookalike of Cat's boots. Head to ALDO and you'll find an almost identical pair; the Cadigoer knee high boots have the same croc-finish, slim block heel and rich chocolate shade, and are currently on sale for £168, reduced from £240.

As for Cat's dress, her exact dress isn't available to buy online but it's a very easy one for you to copy - you might even have a similar version in your wardrobe. If you don't, try River Island's Grey High Neck Knitted Dress. It has the same high neck as Cat's, the soft grey shade and a mini length. At £47, it's a great price for a piece that will be worn winter after winter.

GET THE LOOK: River Island Grey High Neck Knitted Dress £47 at Next $41 at River Island

Another great option is New Look's Belted Fine Knit Mini Dress, reduced for £15. The belt is detachable, so you can replace with your own if needed, but the fine knit means you won't overheat in it - something I personally find happens when wearing a knitted dress.

Knitted dresses are becoming part of Cat's staple wardrobe. From her & Other Stories ochre-coloured jumper dress to the grey knitted co-ord she wore late last year, Cat shows how versatile this sweet winter trend can be.