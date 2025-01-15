Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cat Deeley's latest outfit is a masterclass in winter dressing - and I've found the best lookalikes
Subscribe
Cat Deeley's latest outfit is a masterclass in winter dressing - and I've found the best lookalikes
Cat Deeley on This Morning

Cat Deeley's latest outfit is a masterclass in winter dressing - and I've found the best lookalikes

Cat wore the winning winter combo of a mini knitted dress and knee high boots on This Morning

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Another day, another Cat Deeley outfit I'm desperate to copy. The 48-year-old really does have a knack for wearing tricky trends with ease, and Wednesday's This Morning was no exception.

You'd think a knitted mini dress and knee high boots wouldn't be that hard to wear, but for me, it's a look I've never really veered into - but Cat's clever styling is making me think perhaps it's one for me.

Cat Deeley's looking so chic on This Morning © Instagram
Cat Deeley's looking so chic on This Morning

Cat's outfit has all the markings of a great transitional outfit that's spot on for this time of year. It's the way she's bucked the standard black leather accessory additions to her grey knitted mini dress. Cat's dress, a soft version from Paris-based brand Sezane, has been paired with burgundy and brown accessories - a far more softer approach to wearing knee high boots and a mini dress.

She even added a brown pair of tights, which has been a sleeper hit among the fashion crowd. Again, a far more subtle colour than black. You'll find brown tights everywhere but I always rate an M&S pair of tights, and tracked down one of their bestsellers, the 60 Denier Body Sensor Tights in Chocolate Brown.

GET THE LOOK: ALDO Cadigoder Knee-High Boots

GET THE LOOK: ALDO Cadigoder Knee-High Boots

I adore Cat's boots, from the croc-finish to the block heel. A £620 buy, the Paris Texas boots are on the pricier side but I've found a brilliant lookalike of Cat's boots. Head to ALDO and you'll find an almost identical pair; the Cadigoer knee high boots have the same croc-finish, slim block heel and rich chocolate shade, and are currently on sale for £168, reduced from £240.

As for Cat's dress, her exact dress isn't available to buy online but it's a very easy one for you to copy - you might even have a similar version in your wardrobe. If you don't, try River Island's Grey High Neck Knitted Dress. It has the same high neck as Cat's, the soft grey shade and a mini length. At £47, it's a great price for a piece that will be worn winter after winter.

GET THE LOOK: River Island Grey High Neck Knitted Dress

GET THE LOOK: River Island Grey High Neck Knitted Dress

Another great option is New Look's Belted Fine Knit Mini Dress, reduced for £15. The belt is detachable, so you can replace with your own if needed, but the fine knit means you won't overheat in it - something I personally find happens when wearing a knitted dress. 

Knitted dresses are becoming part of Cat's staple wardrobe. From her & Other Stories ochre-coloured jumper dress to the grey knitted co-ord she wore late last year, Cat shows how versatile this sweet winter trend can be.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More