The 'buttery soft' yoga pants that are so nice you can wear them to work - plus 8 more athleisure looks on sale at Amazon for G4Free's 11th Anniversary

With fall now in full swing, I think we've all been in that typical new-season state of mind when it comes to our wardrobes: needing a look that's comfortable, autumn-ready and stylish - but we're just not finding it in our closet! Luckily these days comfort doesn't mean sacrificing style - just take a look at the great athleisure pieces from G4Free that shoppers are calling "high quality" and saying you can wear anywhere. The yoga pants, hoodies and sweatshirts blur the line between workout wear and everyday wear, and these looks are so chic you can even dare to wear them to the office.

The best news is the brand is celebrating its 11th anniversary in October with a host of discounts, making it the perfect time to stock up, or try out G4Free if you haven’t already. Even after Amazon Prime Day ends, the discount code G4DEAL15 can still be used for the anniversary discount from October 9 - 13.

To help you shop, I'm putting my expertise to work with an edit of G4Free looks are both incredibly comfy and stylish for a variety of occasions. Shoppers are raving about the soft signature fabrics and "flattering" designs - and we've tried some of the looks ourselves, so you can find out what we have to say, too!

My favorite looks in the sale include the "bestselling yoga pants" that will have you tossing out your boring old stretch leggings. In fact, we're ready to give up our jeans for them! Can you imagine a single look taking you from your morning yoga session to an afternoon of client meetings? That's the kind of style to expect from G4free, known by for its incredibly soft, versatile and stylish pieces.

The yoga pants are just one standout item on the list, which I've specially curated to include everything from the must-have hoodie style loved by Gen-Z to wide leg maternity yoga pants that moms-to-be will be able to rock throughout their pregnancy. All are versatile, top rated looks.

I think you'll enjoy exploring these pieces as much as I did and guarantee you'll find your next favorite piece of affordable athleisure wear. Maybe you'll fall in love with the cozy fleece-lined leggings, a stylish crewneck pullover, or even the on-trend seam-front yoga pants that are so fashionable they'll fit right in at work. And right now is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe - grab G4Free's best-sellers for less.

How I chose the best G4Free looks

Trending: The looks are current and stylish and every one is right on trend for this season.

The looks are current and stylish and every one is right on trend for this season. Versatility: These are all core pieces that will fit into your wardrobe, buy can be worn on numerous occasions: workouts, running errands, work and in some cases even dressing up.

These are all core pieces that will fit into your wardrobe, buy can be worn on numerous occasions: workouts, running errands, work and in some cases even dressing up. Top-rated: All of the picks have 4.4 star-and-above average ratings from Amazon shoppers and some are current best-sellers, so you know they're not just popular but also high quality.

My favorite G4Free pants and tops on Amazon

1/ 9 Best seller: G4Free High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets © G4Free From $26.63 at Amazon Amazon rating: 4.4 stars



XXS-3XL

5 inseam lengths from 27" - 35" Editor's Note: "These G4Free High Waist Yoga Pants are selling fast - I'm not surprised, they come in inclusive sizing and in over 30 colors! I'm tempted to grab more than one, and I'm not the only one. There were 3K+ paris bought in the past month on Amazon, where they're among the best sellers in Women's Yoga Pants." What we say: "I'd say these pants are a must-have, they have a great weight to them and feel buttery soft, and quality-wise they look even better in person. The seaming is well done, and the high, thick waistband is comfortable and looks great. "I would even say they are comparable to more expensive, well-known brands - and are even nicer than some I've tried. "I really loved that, unlike many other yoga pants, these have real, deep front pockets that can actually fit your phone, making them practical enough to wear as regular pants. In fact style of these pants is more like trousers, which is a big plus - there's a faux 'fly' in front and faux back pockets, too, which elevate them from regular yoga pants. I'd even be able to wear them to work."

2/ 9 Soft hoodie: G4Free Smoofit Modal Soft Sweatshirt with Kangaroo Pocket © G4Free From $28.79 at Amazon Amazon rating: 5 stars

XS-XXL

Editor's Note: "Pullover hoodies are trending with Gen Z, but this slightly cropped G4Free sweatshirt has such elevated details its definitely one that's perfect for any age. It has the cool kangaroo pocket and is made from G4Free's Smoofit fabric, which is so soft but also helps it hold its shape." What we say: "I'm not surprised this hoodie has such great ratings. The color is lovely and the overall quality is fantastic, especially for the price. This hoodie feels heavy, thick and expensive, and it's clear a lot of care went into the design. The fabric is incredibly soft and cozy, perfect for lounging or staying warm on a chilly day. "I was immediately impressed by the details, from the triple seams and stylish cuffs to the lack of any loose threads in the stitching. The construction is solid and feels like it will last. The slight drop shoulder design is stylish, and the deep kangaroo pocket has an unexpected netting inside, which is perfect for securing your keys or ID so they don't get lost in the pocket. "It's more of a cropped style, so I recommend sizing up if you're taller or if you like an oversized relaxed fit."

3/ 9 Tummy flattering: G4Free Cross Waist Wide Leg Yoga Pants © G4Free From $25.91 at Amazon Amazon rating: 4.4 stars

​ XXS-3XL

5 inseam lengths from 27" - 35" Editor's Note: "I love the trending cross waist of these G4Free yoga pants - it's perfectly designed to sculpt your body, disguise any 'muffin top' action and is as flattering as possible. And it comes in over two dozen colors so there's a hue for every look you want to rock this season." Shoppers say: "Best pants ever! I am very impressed with the cut, fabric, and style of these pants so much I ordered 2 more. You can easily dress them up or use them as active wear. They are a spectacular fit and the material is high quality."

4/ 9 Maternity style: G4Free Over The Belly Maternity Yoga Pants with Pockets © G4Free From $28.79 at Amazon Amazon rating: 4.6 stars

XS-XXL

5 inseam lengths, from 26"-34" Editor's Note: "Maternity wear that's affordable, comfortable and stylish isn't easy to find - which makes this discovery even better. The luxurious-feeling fabric of the G4Free Maternity Pants has 4-way stretch and ultra soft full belly coverage. There are even pockets!" Shoppers say: "Comfy!! One of the most comfortable pants I ever wore on my pregnancy. The type material is soft and breathable, I can finally dress up a little bit."

5/ 9 Super soft: G4Free Smoofit Modal Soft Wide Leg Sweatpants © G4Free $31.99 at Amazon Amazon rating: 4.5 stars

XS-XXL

3 inseam lengths from 27"-31" Editor's Note: "One thing you can count on from G4Free is style - just check out the rouched waistband detail on these adjustable shock cord pants. Perfect for casual occasions or even lounging around, the silky smooth look features the brand's unique Smoofit mid-weight fabric, which is soft and comfy but still holds its shape and drape." Shoppers say: "Quality wide leg sweatpants. These pants are really nice and the material is high quality. They’re super soft and wash well. They are definitely on the thicker side, so if you’re looking for something lightweight, these aren’t the ones. Sizing was accurate. I love the wide leg on these."

6/ 9 Fleece lined: G4Free Wide Leg Work Pants for Winter © G4Free From $29.99 at Amazon Amazon rating: 4.5 stars

XS-XXL

3 inseam lengths from 29"-33" Editor's Note: "There's nothing cosier for fall and winter than fleece-lined pants, and these G4Free Wide Leg Trousers are earning high ratings for both their softness and style - the mock fly and decorative faux back pockets make them perfect for lots of different occasions. Their thermal fabric makes them ideal for temperatures from 15°F-50°F and the moisture-wicking effect will help keep you dry and comfortable." Shoppers say: "Amazing, high quality, so comfortable. I am 145 lbs at 5'3" and I ordered the 29" inseam, Medium and they fit like they were made for me. SO comfortable. Such a luxurious feel to them. So classy (I work in an office) and I love the pockets in the front. I've ordered one in each color. Highly recommend."

7/ 9 Travel pants: G4Free BareFeel High Stretch Yoga Pants © G4Free From $30.31 at Amazon Amazon rating: 4.4 stars

XS-XXL Editor's Note: "If you're looking for comfy pants for travel, these G4Free high stretch pants, made from the brand's lightweight BareFeel matte finish fabric, get the thumbs up from shoppers. They're flattering and aren't just for wearing on planes - you can dress them up or down." Shoppers say: "High quality and comfortable. These pants are always perfect for work - or casual. Very clean look - and the most comfortable pants I’ve ever owned - so comfortable I’ve even slept in them."

8/ 9 The soft sweatshirt: G4Free Smoofit Modal Soft Pullover © G4Free $27.99 at Amazon Amazon rating: 4.6 stars

XS-XXL

Editor's Note: "The 'quiet luxury' crewneck pullover sweatshirt you need is here. Wear this supersoft G4Free crewneck over a tee for a casual look, or over a white button-down to dress it up. There's a pared-down color palette of six muted, neutral tones from Dark Coffee to Denim Blue." Shoppers say: "Very nice and soft. Love the feel of this top. It's kind of like a silky but thick/ heavier material. I ordered the small and I like that it is just a tad oversized. Really comfy and soft. Great fall color and priced right. Would recommend for chilly fall weather."

9/ 9 Dressy lounge pants: G4Free Smoofit Modal Soft Straight Leg Sweatpants From $30.39 at Amazon Amazon rating: 4.6 stars

XS-XXL

3 inseam lengths from 27.5"-31.5"

Editor's Note: "If you ever wished you had a pair of pants that looked like dress pants but felt like sweats, look no further. These dress sweats have a chic front seam and faux back pockets for an elevated look but also have an elastic waist and front pockets like your favorite sweatpants." Shoppers say: "Perfect comfortable dress pants. Amazing pants! I got the taupe and it’s very accurate in color to the online photos, these pants are amazingly comfortable, feel like wearing sweats while they look like dress pants!"

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner G4Free. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.