These 6 affordable knit tank tops are the ultimate fall layering essential & they're all on sale at Amazon

Does anyone else love fall fashion as much as I do? There's nothing like finding soft, cozy looks in autumnal colors - think luxe creams and browns, and the just-as-trending, gorgeously deep hues of the season. I've been a shopping editor for over five years now and I can tell you that it's even better if you can find a look that will transcend seasons, taking you all the way from fall to spring. Good news, shoppers - I've found some ideal capsule pieces, and they're on sale now: Arach&Cloz's wool blend tank tops, the perfect option for effortless layers this fall.

Tank tops are of course one of my wardrobe basics for summer, but these looks are an elevated take on the usual tank top style for fall. The soft wool blend material makes them more like a sweater than the typical sleeveless look you'd rock in hot temperatures, and the breathable, moisture wicking and odor-resistant fabric makes them perfect for transitional weather, too. Lightweight but not see-through, the tops are ideal for both autumn layering and year round wear. You'll be able to combine them with your chunky knits and wool blazers now, and a trench or light cardigan in the spring.

How to style Arach&Cloz tanks & tops for fall

If you're looking for a work-ready piece for the office - or if you're a teacher who needs a versatile look for the classroom - you can layer under a blazer or, for a more business casual look, top it with a long-sleeved button down shirt in a complementary colorway.

The Arach&Cloz designs give you plenty of options for styling. I need to highlight the off-the-shoulder top that you can also wear as a sleeveless cowl neck - basically you're getting two styles in one! I also love the '90s style mock neck - it's so chic and would look great with jeans - or the tummy-flattering sweater tank that has an adjustable side button detail.

Each of the tank tops are a great choice for a warm, non-bulky base layer to wear under your sweaters or jackets this fall and winter. On warmer days, they can be worn solo and their wool blend fabric means they'll be cozy in air-conditioned spaces or on cooler evenings.

Not to mention the color palette - for example, all are available in multiple on-trend colors, and one of the looks is available in literally dozens - so there's a basic for every taste, occasion and wardrobe. If you lean toward timeless, elegant styling, there are shades like coffee and caramel, not to mention other trending 2025 colorways, like wine and petrol blue. And if you're a pastel girlie, don't worry - there are powder pinks and blues galore, too.

How I chose my favorites:

Chic factor: These tops all have stylish details that make them unique, from a sleek mock neck style to a button-accented sweater style.

Editor-approved Arach&Cloz picks on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable fall piece that will become one of your capsule wardrobe go-tos, check out the collection for yourself - or have a look at my edit of favorites.

1/ 6 Arach&Cloz Soft Mock Neck All-Season Tank © Arach&Cloz From $14.99 on Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.7 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

7 colors available Editor's note: "This mock tank top is the modern take on the flattering 1990s staple. Perfect for 2025, it's made from stretchy wool blend fabric so it's comfortable and stylish, too. I think this look, which highlights your shoulders, can be adapted to any occasion, teaming as well with jeans and loafers as it would with an A-line skirt and boots."

2/ 6 Arach&Cloz Double V-Neck All-Season Tank © Arach&Cloz From $16.89 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.6 stars

Sizes: S-XXL

9 colors Editor's note: "The unique double v-neck of this warm, wool-blend tank top give it an easy sophistication. I'd layer it under a blazer or cardigan, and wear it alone on warmer days in the early fall or spring."



3/ 6 Arach&Cloz Crew Neck Tank © Arach&Cloz From $12.74 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.6 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

30+ colors and prints Editor’s note: “This soft & breathable crew neck tank with a flattering shoulder seam detail is designed for all-day comfort - its moisture-wicking and odor-resistant properties keep you feeling fresh, no matter the season. The tank is available in dozens of colors, and can be effortlessly dressed up for work or styled for the weekend. This is a popular Amazon style - over 1K+ were bought in past month!"

4/ 6 Arach&Cloz Women's Convertible Neckline Slim Fit Top © Arach&Cloz From $19.49 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating:

Sizes: S-XL

8 colors Editor’s note: "Crafted from a premium wool blend, this top is so versatile - it has a convertible neckline that can be worn as either as a more casual cowl neck or a dressier off-the-shoulder style. Lengthwise, it falls about to the hip, so you can layer it underneath cardigans or outerwear, but the slim fit means it won't add any bulk. Style it as a cowl neck with tailored trousers for daytime, then rock it off the shoulder with a leather skirt for date night."

5/ 6 Arach&Cloz Side-Button Slit Sweater Tank © Arach&Cloz From $14.99 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.9 stars

Sizes: S-XXL

7 colors Editor’s note: "A Y2K-inspired look that's back and trendier than ever. This sweater tank with a near-perfect Amazon rating features a chic side-button to make it stand out. The details on this top make it perfect for wearing alone, but like the other Arach&Cloz essentials in this edit, it won't add bulk so it also looks just as stylish when layered over a tee or under a jacket."



6/ 6 Arach&Cloz Silk Blend Top From $16.73 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.4 stars

Sizes: XS-XL

10 colors Editor's Note: "If wool isn't your style, there's a beautiful - and soft! - silk-blend piece that can serve as a base for so many layered looks. Team it with tailored trousers and a blazer or chunky cardigan on top for milder days. It can also be worn underneath a romantic sheer blouse to give you coverage, or on top of a turtleneck or white button-down to add visual interest to your outfit. Then of course, you can wear the strapless top on its own next summer when the weather heats up - a truly year-round buy."

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Arach&Cloz. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.