Amazon has the cutest spring workout looks on sale from just $16.99 & these 7 are on my wish list

Since daylight savings time has kicked in and the sun is shining again my body is suddenly craving more movement - doing yoga and getting outside to take walks or go for a run. Yes, its time to get moving as summer approaches - and it’s a bonus if I can look super cute while doing it!

As someone who shops for a living, I can tell you the Amazon Easter sale is a great time to check out spring and summer-ready athleisure looks. If you’re looking for an affordable brand with on-trend pieces to help you transition seamlessly from workouts to everyday wear, you'll want to check out G4Free - which has some great pieces for you to consider.

I've picked out my favorites from the reasonably-priced athleisurewear brand - they're just what you'll need for this season, whether for exercising or just looking stylish and sporty while out and about. And if you shop right now you can get a really great look (or two, or three!) for less on sale.

I’ve selected pieces that help meet athleisurewear and streetwear, so you’ll look just as stylish running errands as heading to the gym. Lightweight and made from workout-friendly, moisture wicking fabrics, the pieces also come in a variety of colors, from luxe neutrals to Easter pastels.

From matching sets - I love the racerback ribbed workout tank which you can wear with the ribbed shorts - to skirts and yoga pants, the pieces are ideal for exercise but also casual outings. You can even dress up some of the looks by teaming them with jeans or a top.

Yoga, tennis, pickleball, running, hiking, golf… the range of activities that you can rock my favorite looks is pretty limitless. Details like pleats and pockets make them a great option for streetwear, and there’s even a quick-dry half-zip top that has UPF 50+ sun protection.

Style and functionality are both important to me - a great workout look helps keep me motivated and boost my mood. All of the pieces I’ve chosen are both trendy and practical, and I love the great colorways, from sage and khaki to powder blue and pink. They’re also top-rated by Amazon shoppers so you can count on the quality, too.

How I chose the best looks for spring

On trend: You'll find the same trends on my wish list as you would find in more expensive brands - from rib knits, to tennis skirts, Easter egg hues and luxe neutrals.

So if you're ready to find some stylish workout wear for spring at a fraction of the cost, keep scrolling to see my picks...

Editor-approved G4Free picks on Amazon

1/ 7 G4Free Racerback Ribbed Workout Tank Top + Shorts (Sold Separately) © G4Free Tank $19.99 at Amazon Shorts $21.59 at Amazon

Top: Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.7 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

8 colors available Shorts: Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.5 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

6 colors available Editor's Note: "I am absolutely loving a 2-piece set this season, and this one really caught my eye. I love the pretty blue colorway (it’s available in even more colors if you prefer something different), the racerback style is very ‘90s, so on trend, and I personally just can’t get enough of a soft rib knit. Wear the pieces separately - the top would go perfectly with a pair of barrel leg jeans and a cardigan - or team them up."



2/ 7 G4Free Tennis Skirt w/ Shorts © G4Free $19.99 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.4 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

25 colors available Editor's Note: “Tennis anyone? Or pickleball… or golf… These high-waisted skorts - a skirt with shorts built-in underneath - are so versatile and fit right in with the 2025 tennis skirt trend. They’re practical, too, with two pockets, and if you’re not too keen on showing off your legs, the skirt comes in two lengths - 15” or 20” - so you can choose the one that’s right for you.”



3/ 7 G4Free UPF 50+ Lightweight Half Zip Shirt © G4Free $19.99 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.4 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

18 colors available Editor's Note: “To keep you safer in the spring sunshine, this ultra-soft quick dry half-zip shirt provides UPF 50+ sun protection. As one verified shopper raved, ‘I was looking for long sleeve sun shirts that didn’t cost $100. I wear these every morning to walk and even my expensive sun shirts seem to age and turn gray pretty quickly. These are a great alternative.’”



4/ 7 G4Free Wide Leg Yoga Pants © G4Free $29.59 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.3 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

Inseams: 29”, 31”, 33”

25+ colors available Editor's Note: “For an elevated take that goes beyond leggings, check out these wide-leg yoga pants that are made from moisture-wicking fabric, have a flattering wide waistband, and front and back pockets. The slanted front pockets add more of a streetwear vibe, making these pants stylish whether you’re in yoga class, at the gym or just out and about.”



5/ 7 G4Free High Waisted Pleated Lounge Shorts with Pockets © g4free $19.99 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.5 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

15+ colors available Editor's Note: “Tailoring is very in for spring, which is why I appreciate the tummy-flattering pleats on these high-waisted workout shorts. The belt loops are another streetwear detail that make this look stand out.”



6/ 7 G4Free Lightweight Fast Dry Racerback Workout Tank Top © G4Free $16.99 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.6 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

18 colors available Editor's Note: “Verified Amazon shoppers say this workout top is comfy and soft, lightweight and breathable. One called it ‘the perfect weight and fit for exercise’ noting, ‘The neck is slightly higher than most tanks, which is just what I wanted for yoga class because tanks with deeper necks end up either gaping open or falling up around my face when I bend over.’ What can I tell you - as a yoga fan, I’m sold.”



7/ 7 G4Free Ribbed Wide Leg Drawstring Yoga Pants with Pockets © G4Free $31.99 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.3 stars

Sizes: XS-XXL

Inseam: 27”, 29”, 31”

6 colors available Editor's Note: “Emulating the look of high-end loungewear, these ribbed wide leg pants have a ruched high waist with drawstring detail, and come in half a dozen luxe-look neutral colors. You can also choose the inseam length you want for a look that perfectly suits your body type. One shopper called them their ‘best lounge pants to date’.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner G4Free. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.