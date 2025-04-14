Amazon has the cutest spring workout looks on sale from just $16.99 & these 7 are on my wish list

Since daylight savings time has kicked in and the sun is shining again my body is suddenly craving more movement - doing yoga and getting outside to take walks or go for a run. Yes, its time to get moving as summer approaches - and it’s a bonus if I can look super cute while doing it!
As someone who shops for a living, I can tell you the Amazon Easter sale is a great time to check out spring and summer-ready athleisure looks. If you’re looking for an affordable brand with on-trend pieces to help you transition seamlessly from workouts to everyday wear, you'll want to check out G4Free - which has some great pieces for you to consider.
I've picked out my favorites from the reasonably-priced athleisurewear brand - they're just what you'll need for this season, whether for exercising or just looking stylish and sporty while out and about. And if you shop right now you can get a really great look (or two, or three!) for less on sale.
- Rib knit tank, $19.99 and matching rib shorts, $21.59
- Tennis skirt, $19.99
- Wide Leg Yoga Pants, $29.59
- Zip-front pullover with UPF 50+ protection, $19.99
- Lightweight Fast Dry Racerback Workout Tank Top, $16.99
- High Waisted Pleated Lounge Shorts with Pockets, $19.99
- Ribbed Wide Leg Drawstring Yoga Pants with Pockets, $31.99
I’ve selected pieces that help meet athleisurewear and streetwear, so you’ll look just as stylish running errands as heading to the gym. Lightweight and made from workout-friendly, moisture wicking fabrics, the pieces also come in a variety of colors, from luxe neutrals to Easter pastels.
From matching sets - I love the racerback ribbed workout tank which you can wear with the ribbed shorts - to skirts and yoga pants, the pieces are ideal for exercise but also casual outings. You can even dress up some of the looks by teaming them with jeans or a top.
Yoga, tennis, pickleball, running, hiking, golf… the range of activities that you can rock my favorite looks is pretty limitless. Details like pleats and pockets make them a great option for streetwear, and there’s even a quick-dry half-zip top that has UPF 50+ sun protection.
Style and functionality are both important to me - a great workout look helps keep me motivated and boost my mood. All of the pieces I’ve chosen are both trendy and practical, and I love the great colorways, from sage and khaki to powder blue and pink. They’re also top-rated by Amazon shoppers so you can count on the quality, too.
How I chose the best looks for spring
- On trend: You'll find the same trends on my wish list as you would find in more expensive brands - from rib knits, to tennis skirts, Easter egg hues and luxe neutrals.
- Versatile: The lines between streetwear and workout wear are more blurred than ever, and the pieces I've chosen are all stylish enough to be worn for different occasions, whether for serious workout, going for a walk or strolling through your neighborhood or city.
- Spring colorways: Pastels are so popular this season, and I've selected buys that are in a pretty palette of pastel blues and pinks, as well as neutrals.
- Top-rated: Along with the style, I also scoured ratings from verified shoppers - everything on my list has a solid rating of 4.3 and above.
So if you're ready to find some stylish workout wear for spring at a fraction of the cost, keep scrolling to see my picks...
Editor-approved G4Free picks on Amazon
