I'm 43 and use the same 'mini-facial' pore-shrinking complexion pads as Molly-Mae - here's why I rate them

I am a big skincare aficionado and I think Molly-Mae Hague must be too, as I clocked that she and I have some skincare in common - and when I say this particular product has changed my skin, I'm not joking.

The Maebe founder shared a cute, casual YouTube Vlog detailing her week and within it, she showed her 2M+ followers just what skincare she uses at bedtime.

These radiant-inducing pads are also one of my favourites.

Packed with glow-giving ingredients, they're an elevated step in your skincare routine.

She is a woman who knows her skincare too, so I wasn't wholly surprised to find she incorporates the ZO Skincare Complexion Renewal Pads into her routine, as I use them and I absolutely swear them.

Despite Molly-Mae being 26, and me 43, it shows that these pads are a winner whatever your age.

These pre-moistened pads are designed to tackle excess oil, pore-clogging impurities and dead skin cells, revealing a healthier, more radiant complexion They're saturated with ingredients including 2% Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, and a Botanical Extract Blend. As well as removing dirt and oil, they exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells, reduce oiliness in the skin plus act as an anti-inflammation saviour to calm and soothe skin.

They're designed to be used morning and evening, after cleansing and before any products are applied. The tub includes 60 pads, so enough to use two a day for a month and let me tell, use them a month and you'll notice a difference in your skin...

Thames Skin Clinic Aesthetic Doctor, Dr Anna Hemming, agrees. "These pads are one of my absolute go-to products for smoother, clearer skin. They contain a clever mix of salicylic acid to help clear pores and reduce breakouts, and glycolic acid to gently exfoliate and brighten. Think of them as a mini facial in a pad!

"What I love most is how easy they are to use—just wipe across the face and you’re done. They sweep away dead skin cells, reduce oiliness, and help your other products work even better. Whether you're battling blemishes, dullness, or just want a glow boost, they’re a brilliant step to slot into your daily skincare routine. This type of product plays a vital role in maintaining skin clarity and preparing the skin for the next steps in your skincare routine."

Molly-Mae's radiance-inducing skincare - here’s my honest review

As I've said, I'm 43 and suffer from skin that has enlarged pores and perhaps my bugbear, redness. Partly inflammation, partly rosacea, I was using all manner of softly softly products to try and reduce the redness and shrink the pores.

It wasn't until I visited award-winning facialist Kate Kerr that I realised I needed to go a little more tough on my skin, and she recommended the ZO Complexion Renewal Pads as a way to really cleanse my skin. Turns out, I wasn't cleansing it enough and it was a bit of a dead skin mess - I'd started to shy away from exfoliating my skin too much as I thought it was making it more red.

Along with a few other ZO Skincare products, the renewal pads became a staple in my routine. I notice if I skip them, as my skin is dull, a little more red and generally looks less glowy.

I use the pads after cleansing in the evening, and swipe one over my skin. It can tingle, which I personally love as it feels like it's actually doing something! I then follow up with a few serums and a retinol, but these pads are a key step to really getting the grit and grime from my complexion.

I've also noticed they've helped soften lines on my face, especially my dread '11' lines (between the eyebrows). I especially noticed my skin was much more radiant at a recent wedding, as I'd been extremely diligent in my skincare routine and hadn't missed a beat using the pads twice daily.

I'm not saying these alone will sort your skin, whatever your woes, but they really are an important step in the cleansing routine to remove the dirt that a cleanser, even with a hot cloth, cannot.

Molly-Mae's evening skincare routine

I jotted down the other skincare essentials that Molly-Mae used, as her glowing skin is one to covet.

Her first step is to cleanse with the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm, removed with a hot cloth, and followed up by another cleanse, this time with the Obagi Gentle Cleanser, £26 / $49. Then the ZO Skincare Complexion Renewal Pads do their thing, followed with a luxury serum and moisturiser from Obagi.

Next up, she applies the Nanolash Eyelash Serum, £39 / $66 and Nanobrow Eyebrow Gel, £46 / $66, with the Tatcha Eye Brightening Cream, £26 / $26 and the La Mer The Lip Balm, £65 / $62.99.