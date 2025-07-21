This is the K-beauty neck mask Tracee Ellis Ross, 52, calls 'amazing'

Neck creams should be a non-negotiable in your beauty routine. If you're cleansing, toning, moisturizing and the rest, you should definitely be giving your neck some beauty R+R.

Take Tracee Ellis Ross, who has upped the ante on neck care with a mask. Much like you'd use under eye masks, or a sheet mask on your skin, the 52-year-old Black-ish actress adds a neck mask to her routine. No wonder she has a snatched jaw and smooth neck to covet!

AT A GLANCE Tracee Ellis Ross' new show, Solo Traveling, airs this Friday.

The 52-year-old actress regularly shares her beauty routine and go-to products.

Tracee calls the LIPOFIX Neck Lifting Hydrating Firming Intense Treatment Bio - Cellulose Masks, $27.88 "so good".

The Pattern Beauty founder has been doing the talk show rounds to promote her new show, Solo Traveling, and I couldn't help but notice how incredible she looks.

© Instagram Tracee soaking up the sun in Switzerland with her family

After a deep dive into the actress' beauty routine, I was so happy to find just how she keeps the skin on her neck looking so youthful and line-free. And in an Instagram video from a few years ago, she gave her makeup artist Molly Greenald a shout-out for introducing her to some incredible masks that you use solely on your neck, and dear reader, you can purchase them on Amazon.

“This is amazing, it’s like a shirt collar...it feels so good,” Tracee said in the video while wearing the masks.

The masks Tracee praises are the LIPOFIX Neck Lifting Hydrating Firming Intense Treatment Bio - Cellulose Masks, $27.88. Available in a pack of 5, the K-beauty brand calls them a "natural alternative to lipofilling that tightening and firms sagging skin."

LIPOFIX Neck Lifting Hydrating Firming Intense Treatment Bio - Cellulose Mask (5 MASKS) © Amazon $27.88 at Amazon

I for one have never tried a neck mask, but would be keen to add one to my beauty repertoire to further enhance the work of my neck serum. And it makes sense; we're akin to adding a face mask, sheet mask or jelly eye patches to our routine so why not one for the neck too? I'm certainly here for sorting mine, from the 'necklace' lines to the less than taut skin and the onslaught of that dreaded 'tech neck' I keep hearing about.

These one-time use masks contain plumping and hydrating ingredients, including Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramide NP.

© Instagram Tracee Ellis Ross and mom Diana Ross' selfie from a lunch date

What shoppers are saying about LIPOFIX Neck Masks

They're a popular choice on Amazon and have garnered over 300 five star reviews. "I wasn’t expecting such quick results! I even noticed that my skin feels more hydrated. Honestly, I’m really happy with this mask and can’t wait to see the results after using it longer," wrote one.

"It works wonders, leaving your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated. It minimizes fine lines, deeply hydrates, and helps to soften and tighten your skin," another shopper said, with another noticing a "significant improvement" on her tech neck after use.

Overall, the only negative remarks are on the masks' ability to stay in place; from the reviews, it appears they're packed with serum so can be on the slippy side. I'd recommend wearing yours at nighttime or when you can lay down a touch to stop it from slipping off.