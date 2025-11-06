Ssh don't tell anyone but the Superdrug Black Friday sale just launched early

With every high street retailer and brand gearing up for Black Friday's big event on 28 November, some are getting in on the action early by launching their Black Friday sales ahead of time. And as someone who always shops for beauty on Black Friday, I'm beating the crowds and shopping Superdrug's early Black Friday sale - which has been described as their best ever.
Is it really their best ever? A quick scroll through the Superdrug offers and I have to say, it's impressive. There's big savings across all of the Superdrug product categories, including beauty, perfume, haircare, skincare and beauty gadgets, plus savings on health and wellbeing and gifting too.
- Skincare gadget editor's pick: Revolution Pro Miracle LED Face Mask, £47.99 - save 20%
- Haircare editor's pick: Mermade Hair Double Waver Pink, £32.99 - save 50%
- Fragrance for her editor's pick: Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau De Toilette, £35 - save 53%
- Fragrance for him editor's pick: L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Intense Eau de Toilette, £24 - save 53%
- Grooming editor's pick: Philips Wet & Dry Electric Shaver, £49.99 - save 58%
- Make-up editor's pick: Revolution Berry Bright Vegan Set, £20 - save 33%
Shoppers can save up to 55% across the website and in store, and what I love about this Superdrug sale is that it includes brands across the whole sphere. From big names like L'Oréal, Moschino, and Remington to Real Techniques, CeraVe, Sanctuary Spa and Revolution. You'll find fragrances on sale too, plus grooming essentials for men like shavers and beard care kits.
And I appreciate it can be overwhelming shopping Superdrug's 3,000+ offers which is why I've trawled the website to bring you the deals that are really worth it. My curated edit includes products across the board, and I've thrown in some Christmas gifting ideas too - it's never too early, after all!
When does the Superdrug Black Friday Sale start?
Superdrug launched early on 5 November, with savings available until 2 December. While there's thousands of products on offer, some will sell out so if there's something you have your eye on, I'd shop now.
What discounts can I expect in the Superdrug Black Friday event?
Superdrug is offering up to 60% off over 3,300 products across the range. The offer applies to a wide range of brands, product types and pieces. Handily, you can search the Superdrug website by discount, to get the best offer and Superdrug itself highlights some of their best deals too - great if you're looking for inspiration.
Superdrug Black Friday sale - editor's picks
We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Superdrug. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.