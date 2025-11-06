Ssh don't tell anyone but the Superdrug Black Friday sale just launched early

With every high street retailer and brand gearing up for Black Friday's big event on 28 November, some are getting in on the action early by launching their Black Friday sales ahead of time. And as someone who always shops for beauty on Black Friday, I'm beating the crowds and shopping Superdrug's early Black Friday sale - which has been described as their best ever.

Is it really their best ever? A quick scroll through the Superdrug offers and I have to say, it's impressive. There's big savings across all of the Superdrug product categories, including beauty, perfume, haircare, skincare and beauty gadgets, plus savings on health and wellbeing and gifting too.

Shoppers can save up to 55% across the website and in store, and what I love about this Superdrug sale is that it includes brands across the whole sphere. From big names like L'Oréal, Moschino, and Remington to Real Techniques, CeraVe, Sanctuary Spa and Revolution. You'll find fragrances on sale too, plus grooming essentials for men like shavers and beard care kits.

And I appreciate it can be overwhelming shopping Superdrug's 3,000+ offers which is why I've trawled the website to bring you the deals that are really worth it. My curated edit includes products across the board, and I've thrown in some Christmas gifting ideas too - it's never too early, after all!

When does the Superdrug Black Friday Sale start?

Superdrug launched early on 5 November, with savings available until 2 December. While there's thousands of products on offer, some will sell out so if there's something you have your eye on, I'd shop now.

What discounts can I expect in the Superdrug Black Friday event?

Superdrug is offering up to 60% off over 3,300 products across the range. The offer applies to a wide range of brands, product types and pieces. Handily, you can search the Superdrug website by discount, to get the best offer and Superdrug itself highlights some of their best deals too - great if you're looking for inspiration.

Superdrug Black Friday sale - editor's picks

1/ 8 Revolution Pro Miracle Led Face Mask © Superdrug £47.99 (save 20%) at Superdrug If you've been on the fence about investing in an LED mask, now's the time to strike as this top-rated tool is on sale. Featuring 90 LED lights, it can address eight skincare concerns by alternating between the mask's seven light treatments.

2/ 8 Mermade Hair Double Waver © Superdrug £32.99 (save 50%) at Superdrug Get those dreamy, Instaworthy Mermaid waves with Mermade's double barrelled waver. Shoppers say its "easy to use" and who wouldn't love the cute pink design?

3/ 8 Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau De Toilette © Superdrug £35 (save 53%) at Superdrug Described as a "fluffy, flirty" scent, Daisy Love Eau So Sweet includes notes of white raspberry, sugar musk and daisy tree petals. Think fresh with a sweet edge.



4/ 8 L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Intense Eau de Toilette © Superdrug £24 (save 53%) at Superdrug Bergamot and Black Incense are the key notes in this warming, masculine scent. It's 75ml, so a decent size too.

5/ 8 Philips Wet & Dry Electric Shaver Series 3000 © Superdrug £49.99 (save 58%) at Superdrug This bestselling shaver comes in at an incredible price, and would make a perfect gift for the man - or men - in your life. It's suitable for sensitive skin, and includes 5D Pivot & Flex Heads, 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades and can be used wet or dry.



6/ 8 Revolution Berry Bright Vegan Set © Superdrug £20 (save 33%) at Superdrug This stunning make-up set includes 13 of the brand's berry-hued products, including lip products, eye palettes, lip liners and loads more.

7/ 8 Real Techniques Level Up Set 8 Piece © Superdrug £15 (save 50%) at Superdrug Got a teen in your life? They'll love these professional-level brushes, and you'll love the price. Incudes eight make-up brushes to level up the make-up game.



8/ 8 Sanctuary Spa Ultimate Spa Retreat © Superdrug £25 (save 16%) at Superdrug Give the gift of relaxation with this eight-product packed gift set, full of Sanctuary Spa goodies.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Superdrug. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.