I'm a shopping expert and these are the best Singles' Day 2025 sales to shop today

Everyone, Singles' Day is finally here! If you’re single and ready to treat yourself to something nice in the run-up to Black Friday, I’m here to give you all the scoop on the 2025 Singles’ Day sales, and the big discounts you can shop right now to celebrate the big day.
From Carrie Bradshaw to Bridget Jones, we just can't get enough of powerful single girl icons. But you may not have even known that there’s a day dedicated to celebrating the joys of single life!
Yes, Singles' Day is a thing (it's about time), and the Singles' Day 2025 sales will help you celebrate and spoil the person we should all love and depend on most: ourselves.
What is Singles' Day - and when is it?
The concept of Singles' Day first began with uni students in the 1990s in China as a way to celebrate bachelors with the date selected – 11 November or 11/11 – because of the fortuitous lineup of ones, representing singles. These days, though, it has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year for single people to gift themselves with treats.
The day is becoming even more of a retail powerhouse as Singles' Day Sales become increasingly popular internationally both in the United States and the UK, where National Singles Day UK is also celebrated on 11 March.
Some other aspects of Singles' Day around the world include blind dates and singles parties.
But if you're ready to shower yourself with gifts, I've put together a list of ALL the best deals to shop today in the Singles' Day sales so you can treat yourself or your single friends.
Singles' Day 2025: How I chose the best deals
- Discount: Black Friday is around the corner, so many shoppers might be holding off indulging quite yet. So I’ve been sure to focus on the highest discounts to make sure you're getting a BF-worthy deal.
- Tried and tested retailers: I’ve included brands I personally love, from Boden to Elizabeth Arden, Cult Beauty, Karen Millen, H&M and Cult Beauty.
- Ratings from verified shoppers: If a product has less than a 4-star rating from verified shoppers, you won’t find it here.
Singles' Day 2025: Best deals to shop
Check out the best sales and deals to shop on Singles' Day – and get ready to treat yourself!
Why we love Singles’ Day
Singles' Day is a special shopping holiday that has been a long time coming. Sex and the City fans will fondly remember the 2003 episode "A Woman's Right to Shoes", which starts with Carrie Bradshaw's designer heels going missing at a baby shower.
The plot gets a girl-power plot twist, though, when Carrie announces she's marrying herself (and, that, just so you know, she's registered at Manolo Blahnik.)
It was a statement that resonated with scores of singletons who thoughtfully – and frequently – pick out wedding, engagement and baby shower gifts for BFFs, family members and coworkers but who, frankly, deserve to celebrate themselves once in a while.