I'm a shopping expert and these are the best Singles' Day 2025 sales to shop today

Everyone, Singles' Day is finally here! If you’re single and ready to treat yourself to something nice in the run-up to Black Friday, I’m here to give you all the scoop on the 2025 Singles’ Day sales, and the big discounts you can shop right now to celebrate the big day.

From Carrie Bradshaw to Bridget Jones, we just can't get enough of powerful single girl icons. But you may not have even known that there’s a day dedicated to celebrating the joys of single life!

Yes, Singles' Day is a thing (it's about time), and the Singles' Day 2025 sales will help you celebrate and spoil the person we should all love and depend on most: ourselves.

What is Singles' Day - and when is it?

The concept of Singles' Day first began with uni students in the 1990s in China as a way to celebrate bachelors with the date selected – 11 November or 11/11 – because of the fortuitous lineup of ones, representing singles. These days, though, it has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year for single people to gift themselves with treats.

The day is becoming even more of a retail powerhouse as Singles' Day Sales become increasingly popular internationally both in the United States and the UK, where National Singles Day UK is also celebrated on 11 March.

Some other aspects of Singles' Day around the world include blind dates and singles parties.

But if you're ready to shower yourself with gifts, I've put together a list of ALL the best deals to shop today in the Singles' Day sales so you can treat yourself or your single friends.

Singles' Day 2025: How I chose the best deals

Discount : Black Friday is around the corner, so many shoppers might be holding off indulging quite yet. So I’ve been sure to focus on the highest discounts to make sure you're getting a BF-worthy deal.

: Black Friday is around the corner, so many shoppers might be holding off indulging quite yet. So I’ve been sure to focus on the highest discounts to make sure you're getting a BF-worthy deal. T ried and tested retailers : I’ve included brands I personally love, from Boden to Elizabeth Arden, Cult Beauty, Karen Millen, H&M and Cult Beauty.

: I’ve included brands I personally love, from Boden to Elizabeth Arden, Cult Beauty, Karen Millen, H&M and Cult Beauty. Ratings from verified shoppers: If a product has less than a 4-star rating from verified shoppers, you won’t find it here.

Singles' Day 2025: Best deals to shop

Check out the best sales and deals to shop on Singles' Day – and get ready to treat yourself!

1/ 10 ASOS Singles' Day Deal 2025 © ASOS SHOP ASOS UK SHOP ASOS US Editor's Note: It’s time for some seasonal sparkle, and ASOS's sale is just the place to find a glittering new look for Singles Day. In the UK: Use code RANDOM for up to 30% off selected items. In the US: Use code FALL for up to 25% off.

2/ 10 Elizabeth Arden Singles' Day Deal 2025 © Elizabeth Arden SHOP ELIZABETH ARDEN UK SHOP ELIZABETH ARDEN US Editor's Note: Get 22% off site wide on Elizabeth Arden for Singles Day. Save on skincare, makeup, gorgeous gift sets and so much more. For the UK, the discount is automatically added at checkout, but if you're in the US, use code EALOVE.

3/ 10 Karen Millen Singles' Day Deal 2025 © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note: Ahead of the busy sale period this November, Karen Millen has a huge sale for Single’s Day this year with 40% off EVERYTHING.

4/ 10 Love Honey Singles' Day Deal 2025 © Love Honey SHOP LOVE HONEY UK SHOP LOVE HONEY US

Editor's Note: There is an extra 11% off for Singles' Day on Love Honey. Stock up on your sexy and spicy festive needs.

5/ 10 Boden Singles' Day Deal 2025 © Boden SHOP BODEN UK SHOP BODEN US Editor's Note: Princess Kate favourite Boden is offering 22% off for Singles' Day! There’s a whole array of cosy knitwear, party wear and office wear ready to be snapped up.

6/ 10 Cult Beauty Singles' Day Deal 2025 © Cult Beauty SHOP CULT BEAUTY UK Editor's Note: It's time to celebrate yourself this Singles Day. For this occasion, Cult Beauty has a deal on where you spend over £50 you get a £15 gift card to spend on site.

7/ 10 H&M Singles' Day Deal 2025 © H&M SHOP H&M UK SHOP H&M US Editor's Note: We never get tired of shopping in H&M - especially when there are deals to be had! Get 15% off right now.

8/ 10 Alo Yoga Singles' Day Deals 2025 © `Alo Yoga SHOP ALO YOGA UK SHOP ALO YOGA US Editor's Note: This is the ultimate treat if you're after a bargain on Singles’ Day. Enjoy 30% off full-priced styles on Alo Yoga - this kind of deal is very rare so take full advantage.



9/ 10 Clarins Singles' Day Deal 2025 © Clarins SHOP CLARINS UK Editor's Note: All orders will get 11 free samples of the brand's bestselling products added to basket.

10/ 10 MAC Cosmetics Singles' Day Deal 2025 © MAC Cosmetics SHOP MAC COSMETICS UK SHOP MAC COSMETICS US Editor's Note: MAC Cosmetics wants you to treat yourself with 20% off everything. In the US, you get a free gift with any $85 purchase.

Why we love Singles’ Day

Singles' Day is a special shopping holiday that has been a long time coming. Sex and the City fans will fondly remember the 2003 episode "A Woman's Right to Shoes", which starts with Carrie Bradshaw's designer heels going missing at a baby shower.

The plot gets a girl-power plot twist, though, when Carrie announces she's marrying herself (and, that, just so you know, she's registered at Manolo Blahnik.)

It was a statement that resonated with scores of singletons who thoughtfully – and frequently – pick out wedding, engagement and baby shower gifts for BFFs, family members and coworkers but who, frankly, deserve to celebrate themselves once in a while.