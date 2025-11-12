Cat Deeley wore the knitted dress of dreams on This Morning with the most perfect knee-high boots

Cat Deeley brought her fashion A-game this week on This Morning. On Monday she wore a Reiss maxi dress, on Tuesday she wore a cool suede Rixo skirt and on Wednesday she gave us a cosy knitted dress from Mint Velvet. She is the master of wearing a classic item but styling it in her own special way.

For some, a jumper dress is a slouchy piece you throw on, but Cat's found a chic knitted dress that's so easy to wear yet looks a million dollars. She teamed her jumper dress with a pair of knee-high boots from LK Bennett that are currently discounted.

Cat's dress might be the Marmite of knitted dresses with its unusual long sleeves. They feature cable bobble yolk with textured cuffs - giving it a catwalk-style look.

© Instagram Cat's chic knitted dress on This Morning

If you're interested in the material (no one wants itchy knitwear!) this dress is made up of cloud-soft alpaca with weighty wool as well as a mix of your typical acrylic, elastane, and polyamide.

Cat's knitted dress

EXACT MATCH: Mint Velvet Neutral Textured Wool Blend Knit Mini Dress © Mint Velvet £140 AT MINT VELVET $260 AT MINT VELVET US

Let's discuss how Cat styled her knitted dress. She wore the only footwear that truly works with a knitted dress - knee-high boots. The 49-year-old went for a quirky choice of a pair of burgundy boots from LK Bennett London. These will sell out fast so do not delay if you're swooning over them.

Cat's boots

These boots are currently in the brand's early Black Friday sale. The 'Loretta' boots are perfect for daytime engagements as well as evening affairs. Style with a mini dress like Cat, or opt for a flowing midi dress.

The model on the Mint Velvet website is wearing this dress with bare legs, but Cat knows the score - it's far too cold for that! Instead she's rocking a pair of opaque brown tights (Cat is a fan of Marks & Spencer for her tights - as revealed on a 'get ready with me' video for the ITV Palooza which she filmed the night before.

Get the look for less

If you're wanting to try a cream knitted dress, but the Mint Velvet one isn't for you. I've found three cream knitted dressed you might be interested by.

NEXT x Friends Like These Ivory Rib Detail Long Sleeve Mini Dress © NEXT £45 AT NEXT $87 AT NEXT US Editor's Note: This would be a great choice if you prefer more of a slim-fit design.

French Connection Babysoft Bishop Sleeve Knitted Dress © French Connection £52 AT FRENCH CONNECTION Editor's Note: I love the voluminous bishop sleeves, and the structured ribbed finish.

Mango Cream Knitted Dress © Mango £35.99 AT MANGO $69.99 AT MANGO US Editor's Note: If you're a fan of a turtleneck, this is the dress for you - and for the price? Amazing.

Does Cat have a stylist?

Cat works collaboratively with This Morning's stylist Rachael Hughes to show off her unique personal style. It's been quite a week for the morning TV host.

Monday's look was an unexpected outfit consisting of a Reiss champagne maxi dress, £248 / $420, with a cosy Barbour cardigan, £119 / $180.

© Instagram Cat Deeley opted for Reiss and Barbour on Monday's show

One of my favourite looks of the week had to be Cat wearing the cool girl's brand of choice - Rixo. The mum-of-two rocked the brown 'Edwina' skirt, £495 / $820, which she teamed with a simple brown knit from Zara.

© Instagram Cat proves that the Rixo tan suede is a true classic

Looking this good is all in a day's work for Cat.