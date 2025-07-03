I had polka dot fashion fatigue until I saw Cat Deeley's flirty outfit - j'adore!

It seems Cat Deeley's superpower is making me fall back in love with a fashion trend that I'd perhaps dismissed for being too popular. Case in point? Cat's polka dot outfit on Thursday's This Morning.

The 48-year-old gave the classic polka dot trend a new lease of life by wearing an ensemble that's a little 80s, a little Parisian and achingly cool.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley looked so chic on This Morning on Thursday July 3rd.

The TV presenter wore a polka dot co-ord from French Connection.

She teamed the polka dot skirt polka dot bandeau top

Forget shirred bust dresses in polka dot or wedding-guest polka dot dresses, because Cat's way of wearing the print is flirty and fabulous.

© Instagram Cat's flirty and fabulous polka dot outfit is a high street steal

Not one to wear to a wedding (white is a no-go), it has a chic summer in the city feel wouldn't look out of place on the next series of Emily in Paris or even Rivals.

What makes me love Cat's outfit so much is the fact that a) it's a two piece, rather than a dress and b) the peplum detailed top. Peplums are flattering, there's no doubt about it, and this top has extra figure-flattering details. It flares out from the cinched in waist, so skims the hips and hides a tummy. Who doesn't love that?

It's sexy without being too overt, with the bandeau top showing a little skin. If you're not so keen on showing your shoulders or arms, throw an oversized blazer on over this to lean into its super chic aesthetic.

Of course, for this outfit to work you need to invest in a decent strapless bra or shapewear body.

Cat's two piece is from one of emerging favourite high street brands, French Connection - the mum-of-two wears the brand often for her presenting duties. Her latest outfit is the Strapless Peplum Top and matching Pencil Skirt, both available in all sizes XS - XL.

The top has a structured fabric, with elasticated neckline to make sure it stays in place plus an elasticated waist to create the peplum effect.

The skirt is maxi in length and has an elasticated waistband, which honestly is one of the best parts about this skirt. I'd love this skirt styled with a black T-shirt for daytime, or come autumn, a black or grey crew neck sweater.

Cat's outfit - high street lookalikes

A strapless polka dot dress is so on trend now, and you can recreate Cat's look by picking up one of the high street's bandeau dresses. Mango has a similar strapless dress with ruched bust, priced at £119.99. It's maxi in length, like Cat's, and made from a chiffon material. Alternatively, the Nobody's Child Bandeau Felicity Dress is an absolute stunning high street piece, coming in at £99. This has a more flared skirt than Cat's, and is made from cotton.