Cat Deeley's sweet floral summer dress is giving me major Meghan Markle vibes

We love using the royals as our fashion inspiration and Cat Deeley's latest outfit is giving me major Meghan Markle vibes - perhaps Cat's been using the royals to steer her latest style choices, too?

Wearing an absolutely stunning sun dress on Monday's This Morning, Cat's sweet French Connection midi reminded me of a dress Meghan Markle wore years ago.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wowed This Morning views on Monday in a sweet floral dress.

The dress was a high street buy from French Connection

It's still available at Frasers

Cast your mind back to 2018, and Meghan wore the Toile de Jouy Oscar de la Renta dress. The blue and white pattern was timeless, inspired by Wedgwood patterns and served as a reminder that not all florals are pink, peach or red.

© Instagram How sweet is Cat's summer dress?

Worn to the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin, Celia McCorquodale, her designer gown retailed for £4,800 and sold out promptly after the royal wore it.

I've long loved Meghan's wedding guest dress, so when Cat popped onto my screen wearing a summer-ready version, I was quick to investigate.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the wedding of Celia McCorquodale in 2018

Cat's dress follows a similar blue and white theme, but taps into prairie dress vibes with its big, bow-detailed straps, pretty broderie anglaise edging and the exaggerated fit and flare shape.

Called the Serenity Dale Crepe Midi Dress, it's selling fast at French Connection with some sizes already sold out. I tracked it down at Frasers, with sizes 8 - 16 still available, and John Lewis who have just the 16 sizing left.

The 48-year-old even chose a dress that's on sale, and for that we're thankful. It's currently reduced from £95 to £68 across John Lewis and Frasers and only £57 at French Connection, so I'd snap one up quick if it's your vibe.

I personally love it as it's the perfect blend of romance and femininity without being too twee; the fitted bodice adds some structure to the summer dress and the sweetheart neckline is super flattering.

As Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO's Fashion & News Editor comments: "This French Connection dress is such a pretty number to wear when the weather is warm. It's light, airy, has a flattering hem line and I cant get enough of the delicate toile print - so elegant and timeless. It's the kind of frock you can bring out each season as you know it just wont date."

How to wear Cat's dress

Cat's styled her dress with flat, strappy sandals in black. I'm not actually sure I love this pairing, and would've changed the black for a dark brown or light tan sandal.

For a smarter event, add cream strappy heels or an espadrille - I feel like this dress and an espadrille are the sweetest match. You can add a fine knit cream cardigan or a Chanel-inspired cropped jacket to make it wedding guest or races ready, while a denim jacket or quilted jacket will give you BBQ vibes.