Cat Deeley's pretty floral mini dress has to be seen to be believed

While I love Cat Deeley's minimal, colour blocking style she often wears, I do love it when Cat wears something pretty and sweet and Tuesday's floral dress was so dreamy, I needed to track it down.

Honestly, has the 48-year-old ever looked prettier than she did on This Morning?

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley looked pretty in florals on Tuesday's episode of This Morning, wearing the sweetest mini dress.

She wore a Mint Velvet Floral Mini Dress, £130.

The dress features long, wide cuffed sleeves and a feminine, fresh icy blue shade.

The light blue tone mixed with the subtle floral was gorgeous against Cat's skin tone, and a great choice for anyone who loves florals but not pinks and oranges. It's floral without giving too much florals, you know?

Cat's stylist Rachael Hughes shared that Cat's dress is from Mint Velvet, a brand the TV star has worn a lot of in the past. Priced at £130, it's beautifully detailed for a high street dress.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's sweet mini dress is perfect for the weather

Featuring a mini silhouette, the dress has a crew neckline, a gathered front, three-quarter sleeves - ideal for anyone who doesn't like to show their arms but wants a summery dress - and has fluted cuffs and a layered, asymmetric hemlines.

It's those details that make it beautifully feminine, while the fresh, icy blue is a refreshing change from bold or girly shades you often see at this time of year.

Available in sizes 6 - 18, you can purchase it from Mint Velvet direct, or you'll find the dress available at Next in sizes 10 - 18.

The dress also benefits from a false empire line, cinching in a little under the bust to let the dress flow gently over the tummy area. Plus, a mini is a great way to draw the eye to your legs - if you love to show them off - and distract from any parts your not so keen on.

How to style Cat's dress

I love that Cat kept everything super pared back with this dress, adding a low heeled nude sandal and minimal gold accessories, plus her usual glowing makeup.

You could easily make the dress even more summery with raffia accessories, brown low heeled clog shoes or a gold gladiator sandal (of which Cat is a fan of, and I found some amazing lookalikes of her sold-out shoes).

It's also a dress that can be worn in the autumn, with tights and knee high boots, as the longer sleeves won't be out of place come the cold seasons.