Cat Deeley puts a sexy stamp on the classic knitted dress - and it's flattering on the arms, too

Cat Deeley is the master of wearing a classic item - say a knitted dress - and tweaking it. Far from a jumper dress being a cosy, slouchy piece you throw on, Cat's found a chic knitted dress that's so easy to wear yet looks a million dollars. The latest outfit from Cat on This Morning is what I like to call 'a one and done' dress, and I'm so here for it. And true to form, the TV presenter has stuck to the high street to show us just how

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley looked effortlessly chic on Tuesday's episode of This Morning.

She wore the Karen Millen Woven Knit Dress

The presenter wore the flirty dress with a pair of pointy knee-high boots.

Cat's blue dress will cost you just £129 from Karen Millen, and it's currently available in all sizes from extra-small to large.

© Instagram Cat's chic knitted dress on This Morning

Let's break Cat's dress down. It is part knitted, part sheer and modest enough to wear to the office while being sheer and sexy for the evening.

It's ultra-feminine, with elements like a bandage mini lining that sculpts the body and sheer fabric pleats from a round neck to long sleeves, not forgetting the stylish, timeless maxi length.

It's the sort of dress you'd swish in, and who doesn't love that? Made from a viscose, polyamide and elastane mix, I think you'd find it as comfortable as you do chic.

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Woven Knit Mix Pleated Midi Dress © Karen Millen £129 at Karen Millen

Cat, 48, loves to experiment with colour too and this bold, bright cobalt blue is a gorgeous alternative to reds, pinks and greens. Flattering to most skin tones, I think silver jewellery would set this off to perfection.

Styled by Rachael Hughes, copy Cat and wear with heeled boots, or swap boots for heels for soirees; a block silver strappy sandal or a nude court would pair beautifully.

Cat's onto something with the colour of this dress too. Cobalt blue has been dubbed the "new chocolate brown" by fashion insiders, as the colour has slowly seeped into the high street. The mesmerising colour featured heavily throughout the recent London Fashion Week catwalk shows, with designers including Roksanda, Emilia Wickstead, and Tove creating masterpieces in the cool shade.

You'll find cobalt blue knits, skirts, tops and accessories including suede bags and leather totes all over the high street, with this particular shade of blue partnering perfectly with the brown tones of the season too.