Josie Gibson's sexy black jumpsuit could be the party piece of the season

A host of famous faces glammed up last night to attend ITV Palooza, the annual gala hosted by the TV channel to unveil its upcoming shows for advertisers. With the likes of Susanna Reid, Cat Deeley, Kate Garraway and Sian Welby dressed to the nines, it was This Morning's gorgeous host Josie Gibson who had everyone talking thanks to her super chic, party-season-perfect tuxedo jumpsuit.

Thanks to Josie's Instagram, it wasn't hard to track her tuxedo jumpsuit down, which is good because it's so spot on for the upcoming party season - especially if you need a break from sequin dresses or figure-hugging gowns.

AT A GLANCE Josie Gibson joined a star-studded line-up for the ITV Palooza gala.

The TV presenter wore a black tuxedo jumpsuit with black heels and the glowiest makeup.

We tracked Josie's outfit to Reiss, costing £248

Josie, 40, revealed that her stylish jumpsuit is from Reiss. Costing £248, the 'Perla' jumpsuit features a tuxedo-style design with peak lapels in contrasting satin. The fitted waistband showed off Josie's svelte figure, while the sheer fabric of the sleeves softened the look and showed off a little skin - ideal if you're not a fan of your arms, but want something a little sexy.

JOSIE'S EXACT JUMPSUIT: Reiss Perla Jumpsuit © Reiss £248 at Reiss

The straight leg is super flattering too, which Josie made even sexier by adding a high black heel.

Josie's choice of outfit should be pinned to your grid as party outfit inspiration. It's an on-trend choice if you're wanting to glam up for an event without wearing a dress, and with its minimalist glamour approach to party dressing, it says night out without a sequin or sprinkling of glitter.

© Getty Josie Gibson wore a glam jumpsuit to the ITV Palooza

Like Josie, I'd reach for this in your usual size as the fitted waistband and straight-leg cut are designed to show off your figure perfectly.

The presenter made it even more glam thanks to her hair and makeup. She wore her blonde hair in loose, voluminous waves and her makeup looked flawless, with glam lashes and brows and a lightly spiced lip. Her beauty look, created by Rho, was praised by fans who called it "stunning" and "gorgeous". Even her This Morning colleague Alison Hammond commented, simply writing "wow".

© Instagram Josie's makeup look at the ITV Palooza

Alternative jumpsuits for less

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce commented: "It's no surprise that the jumpsuit has stood the test of time. It's stylish, versatile, and gives you far more freedom to hit the dance floor for the occasion in your diary."

And she's right; add a heel of choice and it's a one and done outfit, that won't look out of place at a winter wedding, a work party or a super glam NYE bash. I found similar versions to Josie's for less at Next, with the Joe Brown Tuxedo Style Jumpsuit, £75, or the Boden Palazzo Jumpsuit, £179.

CLOSE MATCH: Joe Brown Tuxedo Jumpsuit © Supplied £75 AT NEXT

Other ITV Palooza celeb outfits you can buy

Along with Josie, there were plenty of ITV celebrities wearing their finest to the event. Susanna Reid was a vision in the Goddiva Bardot Dress, and she partied the night away with Kate Garraway, who wore a Karen Millen diamante encrusted gown.