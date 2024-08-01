Josie Gibson's floral blouse screams summer – and it's a high street steal

Is it just me or are bold florals everywhere? Gone are the ditsy prints or pastel petals, and in place are OTT blooms in bright, summery shades. Case in point: Josie Gibson's outfit on Thursday's This Morning. And since we’re buying into the bold floral trend, we tracked down Josie's blouse on the high street.

Josie’s blouse is brilliant buy from Mango, with its tropical red flowers and cute tie-waist detailing. Structured with a collar and long sleeves, the cotton blend makes it a summer-ready and it's available in sizes 4-26.

© Instagram Josie Gibson brought the tropical vibes to This Morning in a Mango blouse

The 39-year-old teamed the blouse with office appropriate black jeans from Donna Ida, a smarter approach with a subtle kick-flare and high waist. She added cream heeled courts and delicate jewellery for an understated chic look, styled by ITV show's regular stylist Rachel Hughes.

Josie's proven the prowess of this shirt being a smarter wardrobe option, but for me, it is just asking to me worn with denim cut off shorts and sandals on this hot, humid days. Another styling option is to wear it over a neutral-shade jersey dress, with the waist-tie giving it cover-up vibes.

Mango Dulce Floral Shirt £35.99 at John Lewis

I find Josie’s shirt a great option for those that aren’t at ease with wearing colour, as it adds a flash of red without being too colourful. For those that love to wear bright outfits, why not wear it with clashing cerise-hued trousers? Or swap blue or black denim for white, be it jeans, shorts or a white denim skirt.

Josie is clearly a fan of bolder florals; she was snapped on Instagram on holiday with her son while wearing a red and white tropical print midi dress from Sosandar, with feminine ruffles.

© Instagram Josie Gibson wore a River Island top back in May on This Morning

Just a few months ago, Josie wore a blue mesh top emblazoned with a beautiful blue flower. The River Island look, made from chiffon, is currently on sale so snap one up quickly if you want to emulate Josie’s look.