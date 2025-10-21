All the celeb Pride of Britain outfits you can actually shop, from Carol Vorderman to Cat Deeley

The Pride of Britain Awards 2025 saw celebrities glam up in their droves to celebrate and honour a host of Britain's unsung heroes. Despite the rainy British weather, famous faces including Cat Deeley, Kate Garraway and Shirley Ballas braved the rain to appear at the annual awards ceremony. Now in its 26th year, Carol Vorderman and co-host Ashley Banjo were back once again to oversee the proceedings.

We love seeing our favourite celebrities, mostly daytime TV faces and British actors, get glammed for such a worthy cause and what's great is that many of the Pride of Britain celebrity outfits are actually shoppable - and not just from designer boutiques or couture pieces, but the high street.

Black and navy were the most popular gown colours among the famous guests, but there were bright, flashes of colour from Anita Rani's incredible scarlet-red halter gown to Susanna Reid's bridal-inspired silver and white corset dress.

To be honest, a lot of the Pride of Britain celebrity outfits are giving me major Christmas party outfit inspiration, with their longer sleeves, lace detailing and colour combinations. Or if you have a winter wedding, look to this bank of celebs to inspire your look - the famous audience had something for everyone. And if I can't find their exact outfit, I've detailed incredible lookalikes so you can still get the look.

Don't forget, you can watch the entire awards ceremony on ITV on Thursday night, from 8pm.

Let's take a look at the high street and affordable celebrity outfits that graced this year's Pride of Britain Awards.

Outfits you can shop from the Pride of Britain 2025 line-up

© Instagram Carol Vorderman at The Pride of Britain Awards 2025 Queen of the night, or should we say host, Carol Vorderman stunned the crowd in this sexy, figure hugging Josh Birchjones gown. I've found a similar look at John Lewis with this Ghost Black Maxi Gown, on sale right now. Carol wore her gown with Sole Bliss heels and jewellery from Boodles.

© Instagram Kate Garraway at The Pride of Britain Awards 2025 GMB's Kate Garraway looked sensational in a draped black dress from Club L London. Wearing the Reese Maxi Dress with Sash, it is a stunning update on your classic LBD. Kate wore the gown with the glammest of shoes, from Debenhams (on sale for £47!), a Phase Eight clutch bag and earrings from Monsoon.

© Instagram Cat Deeley at The Pride of Britain Awards Cat brought the glam and then some with this metallic, almost chainmail dress - gorge! She's kept the details of her dress under wraps but you'll get Cat's look with this Friends Like These x Lucy Mecklenburgh dress, available at Next.

© Getty Shirley Ballas at The Pride of Britain Awards Strictly's Shirley Ballas brought the same energy she brings on a Saturday night with her dramatic gown; the blue floral strapless dress is from Adrianna Papell. Her is hard to find, but the brand has this Square Neck design in a similar print, or this slinkier Floral Jacquard Dress.

© Instagram Ranvir Singh at the Pride of Britain Awards I loved Ranvir's look, a midnight navy figure-hugging gown, covered in beading and embellishment from Raishma. Her exact gown is hard to track down, but you'll find a similar Raishma dress at John Lewis to get Ranvir's look. She added jewels from The Diamond Store to finish the look.

© Getty Kimberley Walsh at the Pride of Britain Awards Wearing this Carrie Bradshaw inspired dress, Kimberley Walsh was a vision at The Pride of Britain Awards. Wearing the Bae dress, it's the oversized corsage that cinches this as a dress of the moment. Get the look with Club L London's Strapless Burgundy Dress, and a giant corsage brooch in the same shade from Amazon.

© Getty Motsi Mabuse at The Pride of Britain Awards Bringing the royal blue tones was Motsi, in this timeless strapless gown. I found similar dresses in the same shade at Goddiva and John Lewis.

© Getty Images Susanna Reid at The Pride of Britain Awards Susanna Reid looked a vision in this Bridal inspired Isabell Kristensen gown, a couture dress that is hard to replicate. I found one though, at Simkhai, which is so like Susanna's you can be a white goddess at your Christmas parties too.

© Getty Ruth Jones at The Pride of Britain Awards I LOVE Ruth Jones' blue velvet dress - honestly, it's one of the most wearable from the red carpet, and the sort of dress you'd pull out of your wardrobe all winter long. Head to Boden for a lookalike version with flattering bust detailing, or M&S has a wrap blue velvet dress, which is just as flattering.

© Getty Adjoa Andoh at The Pride of Britain Awards I love that Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh swapped gowns and dresses for a crisp, white suit - so chic! Her two piece is from ME+EM, wearing the Zip Contour Jacket and Wide Leg Trousers.

