Frankie Bridge stuns in the sheer skirt trend - and it's a £36 designer lookalike

It's been one of the most divisive trends of the last few seasons, but I personally love a sheer skirt. Striking the perfect balance between elegance and edge, they layer sensuality with sophistication and can be as revealing or conservative as you like. In her style round-up this week, Frankie Bridge looked stunning wearing a black sheer maxi skirt with a structured blazer, reigniting my obsession with the look and proving it isn't just for summer.

AT A GLANCE Frankie Bridge wore a sheer black skirt from Topshop in her style round-up this week

The Topshop skirt retails for just £36 and is available to shop at ASOS

It's a high street lookalike for the sell-out Frame style that costs £485

© Frankie Bridge Frankie looked so chic in her all-black ensemble

Sharing a photo to her Instagram stories, Frankie wrote: "Can't get enough of these sheer skirts. For someone who doesn't like showing their legs, this is a great compromise. Makes me feel like I can wear more skirts and mix up my look a bit more! This one is a really affordable and a great dupe."

The Topshop skirt falls to a maxi or midi length depending on your height (Frankie is 5'3). Made from sheer organza, it features a high waist, split hem and mini opaque under layer. It's a dead ringer for Frame's popular and very chic sheer organza skirt, which you can shop at MyTheresa.

Other similar sheer skirts I've seen on the high street (and loved), include this black column piece by COS, this grey option from H&M and this daring fully sheer style by Reformation.

I love how Frankie styled her sheer skirt with structured tailoring, but you could dress one down by wearing it with an oversized black silk shirt or T-shirt, or a cosy knit now we're firmly in autumn/winter. For a night out, you could elevate it with statement sequins like ASOS. The fashion entrepreneur added silver jewellery and a statement sequin bag, also from Topshop. She completed the look with sling-back heels from Zara.

'Naked dressing' has been a key trend in 2025, with sheer skirts spotted on style icons like Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa, and Zoe Kravitz. The look has also graced the runways at Victoria Beckham, Simone Rocha, and Louis Vuitton, proving its staying power beyond street style. Sheer skirts are ideal if you’re not ready to fully commit to a head-turning, barely-there ensemble, allowing for creative layering while still making a statement.