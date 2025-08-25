Josie Gibson's pumpkin spice T-shirt has me excited for autumn – and it's a high street steal

There might be a mini heatwave across the UK right now but my thoughts are starting to turn to autumn, and namely, my autumnal wardrobe. And I'm clearly not alone, as Josie Gibson's This Morning outfit was giving nothing but fall vibes with its pumpkin spice inspired hue. And since we’re buying into the orange trend (thanks Taylor Swift), I did my detective work and tracked her silky tee down.

Josie, 40, who was presenting the ITV show alongside Rylan, wore a stylish under £30 buy from River Island. The colour is officially called orange, but watching Josie on my screen, I definitely felt it leaned more towards the warm spicy shades of autumn than bold, bright summer hues.

Called the Satin Turn Back Cuff T-shirt, this is such a wardrobe staple it's worth the £26 price tag. It can be worn with any shade of denim, smarted up with black wide leg trousers or with a silky skirt. I love how Josie wore it, with a black maxi skirt, making it evening appropriate too.

It is giving me jeans and a nice top vibes too, as it's a little more luxurious than your average cotton T-shirt thanks to the silky, satin material, while the wide cuff sleeves add a point of difference.

I personally would wear it oversize, as this isn't a fabric you particularly want to wear tight. It's currently available in sizes 6 - 22, and crucially, is machine washable.

Styled by Rachael Hughes, the stylist kept Josie's look pared back with minimal gold jewellery, which looks beautiful against the dark orange colour of Josie's top. I love the colour combo of gold and orange, which complement each other to perfection.

This top isn't just a one trick pony. It comes in seven colours, including black (great for smartening up white jeans), white and zebra print.

How to style an orange tee

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce reported on the rise of the orange dress, and said this of the colour: "The versatile shade will never go out of style either, so it's worth investing in an orange piece now that you can transition with ankle boots and a leather jacket as we head into autumn."

Orange traditionally is quite a divisive colour to wear, but err towards to the more copper, burnt orange look - like Josie's - and it's an easier style. Dark denim is its best friend, with the two creating an autumnal aesthetic when worn in tandem. I love it with white too, and black is always an option but keep it as luxe-looking as possible to avoid looking too Halloween-ready.