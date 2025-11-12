Keira Knightley wears £29 olive green scarf in the new Waitrose Christmas ad - and it's now trending

Keira Knightley is the star of the 2025 Waitrose advert, playing the celebrity love interest to the award-winning comedian Joe Wilkinson.

The advert is adorable and it plays out like a mini romantic comedy. The advert is called 'The Perfect Gift' and in it, we see Keira play herself, and Joe plays a regular guy called Phil. They meet in Waitrose - but of course - and their relationship blossoms over the cheese counter.

In the ad she can be seen wearing an array of outfits including a gorgeous olive green scarf from John Lewis

The item is now trending on the John Lewis website and so is the knitwear trench coat

After they meet over a shared love of Sussex Charmer Mature Cheddar, the pair start up a relationship. For Christmas, Phil - with a little help from his mum - decides to make her a pie and they kiss outside in the snow. Waitrose is all about the importance and ease of saying you love someone with food so it ticks all the boxes.

© YouTube Keira Knightley is the star of the new Waitrose Christmas advert

The short but sweet festive rom-com is so joyful, but do you know what else I loved? Keira Knightley's outfits. Well, to be honest, it was the scarf she wears during the 4-minute ad.

I had to track down some of her best looks. There are no sparkles or red dresses in this Christmas advert - the wardrobe is very 'cosy chic' with Fair Isle knits and fluffy textures.

Keira and Joe both wear a selection of outfits from John Lewis and their selected brands.

Keira's knitwear

© YouTube Introducing your new favourite romantic comedy pairing

It would appear that Keira is wearing the John Lewis Fair Isle Knitted Jumper which is priced at a very reasonable £79.

EXACT MATCH: John Lewis Alpaca Wool Blend Fair Isle Knit Jumper © John Lewis £79 AT JOHN LEWIS

Also in the ad, we can see Keira wearing the John Lewis V-Neck Boucle Jumper which is a lovely autumnal knit, and will look gorgeous paired with everything from jeans to your leather trousers.

EXACT MATCH: John Lewis Olive V-Neck Boucle Jumper © John Lewis £99 AT JOHN LEWIS

Keira's green scarf

The olive green scarf makes a couple of appearances throughout the advert, and as it's only £29, it would be rude not to. Designed with a chic ombre pattern, this oversized scarf is oh so chic and is the colour of the season.

EXACT MATCH: Keira's Olive Fluffy Ombre Scarf © John Lewis £29 AT JOHN LEWIS

Keira's trench coat

© YouTube Who doesn't want a chic trench coat in their wardrobe?

I also think Keira could cause a stampede for the trench coat as well. I've tracked it down and it's such good value for money.

EXACT MATCH: John Lewis Water Repellent Belted Camel Trench Coat © John Lewis £139 AT JOHN LEWIS

Talking about the advert, Keira said: "I love food, and so when I received this script where I get to fall head over heels in love over a shared love of cheese, I couldn't turn it down! I adored working on this silly, fun and delicious film with Joe and I hope those watching it fall in love too."

Joe also enjoyed returning to work with Waitrose, saying: "It was great to be back with Waitrose for their 2025 Christmas campaign. This year, Phil got to enjoy both the love and the food he truly deserved. As you can imagine, it was tough having to eat the delicious Waitrose food and falling in love with Keira, but I just got on with it, like the trooper I am!"

The soundtrack features She’s a Star by British Indie rock band, James with a nod to the fact that Keira as one of the world's biggest stars.

Watch the Waitrose Christmas ad for 2025