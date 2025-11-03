Dawn French wears £65 sparkly mini dress in the new M&S Christmas ad - and it's now trending

She's back! That's right, Dawn French returns as the star of the 2025 Marks & Spencer Christmas advert, playing the all-too-relatable character of someone who's stressed by Christmas.

In the ad, 68-year-old Dawn is driving home for Christmas stuck in traffic experiencing a touch of road rage (hashtag relatable!), but luckily she's reunited with Christmas fairy (also Dawn French returning to the role!) who helps her get in the Christmas spirit with the flick of a wand.

In the ad she can be seen wearing a gorgeous party dress from the Per Una range

Fairy returns (also played by Dawn) and together they capture the spirit of Christmas.

Dawn wears an array of Marks & Spencer items, but it's her £65 sparkly smock dress that has captured my attention. It really does twinkle!

Dawn's party outfit is no doubt going to be a hit with fans! Her chic mini dress is from the Per Una range and it's crafted from subtly sequinned chiffon for a touch of sparkle. The ruffled trim adds a romantic feel, while the tiered skirt creates a playful silhouette. The easy-to-wear dress goes up to a size 20 and is currently very popular on the M&S website.

EXACT MATCH: Dawn's Chiffon Subtle Sequin Mini Tiered Dress © M&S £65 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Could we see a repeat of the Dawn effect? Last year, Dawn caused a mass sell out of the plaid PJs she wore in the M&S Christmas advert, and guess what's they've returned on the M&S website just in time for Christmas.

Made in a regular fit from pure cotton, these will make a great Christmas gift, or a lovely present to yourself if you can't wait for Santa. What's more, you can buy the same style for men and kids, and make it a family affair.

Dawn's Christmas PJs are back!

EXACT MATCH: Dawn French's Christmas PJs © M&S £32 AT MARKS & SPENCER

One happy shopper wrote on the M&S website: "Treated myself to new jammies ready for winter and I’m pleased with the purchase. They are soft and comfortable and nice and warm. The colours are Christmassy without having an explicit Christmas theme which I also like, as they’re a bit more classic. I agree with other reviews about the top being large in size compared with the bottoms, but it doesn’t bother me having a looser fit on top. The bottoms are true to size (I’m an 8, bought an 8 and the bottoms fit well without being too tight or restrictive at nighttime)."

Another wrote: "Very soft, and comfortable. Good quality. Some pyjamas can cause me to be too hot but the fabric is great (not cheap polyester!) bought family matching set for Christmas Day post-partum."

If Dawn's outfit isn't what you're after, you will be pleased to know the M&S Christmas party food is ready to order. After watching the advert, I am now excited to try the pork and mushroom pate by Tom Kerridge (who also makes a surprise appearance in the ad).

© M&S Last year Dawn French wore a red beanie hat in the M&S Christmas ad

Talking about filming the ads for M&S, Dawn said: "I spent some time tasting this year’s unbelievably delicious Christmas food range from M&S… and can honestly tell you those hours might be my FAVOURITE moments from my whole year…! As for making the ads… wait ‘til you see them. We had such a laugh, and they’re so lush! Not gonna lie… Fairy was a diva. Who knew fairies could bite?!"