Claudia Winkleman's party dress on Celebrity Traitors is from a brand she's worn over 10 times on Strictly

I think we can all agree that Claudia Winkleman's Celebrity Traitors wardrobe is very different to her Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe - or so I thought anyway. On Thursday night's show - during the tense round table scene - the 53-year-old wore a brand she has worn countless times on Strictly - Nadine Merabi.

For those of you who don't know, Nadine Merabi is a northern-based brand known for its party wear outfits - we're talking glitz and glamour and plenty of sequins. Made by women, for women, you'll likely find a statement dress costing around £300, which is more luxe than the high-street, but more affordable than designer items you'd find on NETAPORTER.

There's a reason why it's been a go-to brand for Claudia and her co-host Tess during their time on Strictly - it's seriously glitter ball ready. I don't think there's been a brand so beloved on the show and Claudia's worn it well over 10 times during her time on the hit BBC weekend dancing competition.

© BBC Claudia Winkleman often wears Nadine Merabi - here, seen in a white sequin jumpsuit

With all that said, I didn't expect to see her rocking a mini party frock from the brand on Celebrity Traitors. Claudia's black lace dress wouldn't have looked out of place on the Strictly dance floor, but she no doubt would have worn it with her go-to white high heels or her Manolo Blahnik shoes. But for the chilly castle in Scotland, Claudia's longtime stylist Sinead McKeefry opted for a pair of black tights and chunky black pull on boots instead.

© Nadine Merabi Claudia's latest dress is a party wear must-have

I wanted to delve through the photo archive to find all of Claudia's best Nadine Merabi outfit moments - and I couldn't believe how many fabulous outfits she's worn by the British brand - and a lot of the pieces are still available to shop. If they're not, I've tried to find lookalikes. Enjoy!

Claudia Winkleman wearing Nadine Merabi - shop the looks

1/ 14 Claudia's black lace dress Claudia wore the 'Lydia' dress on The Celebrity Traitors. This is a statement mini dress crafted from sheer black velvet embroidered lace, that reveals a subtle hint of skin. With its high neckline, shoulder pads, and the brand's signature tulip mini skirt, this was a tighter style for Claudia's Traitors wardrobe.

2/ 14 © BBC Claudia's black velvet jumpsuit On the last season of the regular Traitors, Claudia rocked a black velvet jumpsuit with pearl detailing around the neckline. This one has been updated for 2025 with the 'Meghan' jumpsuit, designed with a bit more bling.

3/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's gold jumpsuit This gold jumpsuit should probably be called the 'Strictly' jumpsuit, but in fact it's called 'Tiana' jumpsuit. The figure-hugging halter neck jumpsuit is adorned with gold sequins and features fixed knot twist detailing to the front.

4/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's black sparkly jumpsuit Look at the sparkle! Both Claudia and Tess went full on with the glitz for this episode of Strictly. Claudia was styled wearing the 'Luna' jumpsuit. The dazzling crystal-embellished velvet jumpsuit features shoulder pads to create a structured silhouette, and an open back.

5/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's Kira sparkly suit Fun fact for you! Claudia has worn this 'Kira' blazer in black and white during the show. Scroll down to see her in the white. For this look, she opted for the matching 'Kira' trousers. Shimmering crystal detail is the star of the show on this suit, and the black embellished blazer is guaranteed to make a statement, no matter the event.

6/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's white embellished suit You can no longer purchase this suit, but there is a similar style that's new for 2025. Claudia teamed this embellished white suit with her trusty white heels.

7/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's black lace jumpsuit Not for the shy types, the 'Bella' black lace jumpsuit is designed to get you noticed. Characterised by its intricate sequin-embellished lace detailing and dark nude lining, it's risqué while still being appropriate for the BBC audience.

8/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's black and gold velvet jumpsuit Another day, another jumpsuit! And this time Claudia is wearing the 'Katarina' design. Crafted from a luxurious, rich velvet material, this statement black jumpsuit is designed for opulent soirées and decadent dinners.

9/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's black and gold sequin suit This is a past season design, but wow, Nadine Merabi ought to bring it back because isn't it fabulous? If you want something a little similar, Next has this gold and black sequin cropped jacket that is giving off similar vibes.

10/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's white sparkly jumpsuit Only Claudia could pull off a white sparkly flared jumpsuit - I personally would look like I was off to an Abba tribute concert. Sadly, this is past season.

11/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's black sequin one-shoulder dress Who remembers when Claudia wore this one-shoulder sequin dress on Strictly? Wow, she just looked so cool, didn't she? If you're wanting this exact dress, you may need to try and track it down on Vinted or eBay as it's past season. I have found this long-sleeved Topshop sequin mini dress which has a similar look.

12/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's white sequin blazer - part 1 She's worn not one, but two white sparkle blazers from Nadine Merabi - and sadly they're both past season. The brand has a new version for 2025, and it's called the 'Lucille' blazer.

13/ 14 © Instagram Claudia's white sequin blazer (yes, another one) While this one is no longer available, you might fancy this Mint Velvet sparkly blazer in white.

14/ 14 Claudia's bouclé mini dress Claudia's black bouclé dress featured a high neckline and appliqué pocket detail lined with tiny pearls. The dress went wild as soon as she wore it. You can actually shop the 'Simone' on sale right now - winning.

In an interview with HELLO! Creative Director Nadine told us she loves seeing Claudia wearing her designs on TV: "I think it's really cool," she said. "It's prime-time TV … Having someone like Claudia in my designs is wonderful, she's so relatable and not intimidating in the slightest. So yes, it's really nice to see our designs on TV."