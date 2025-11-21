7 stylish work-to-studio yoga pants in Amazon's Black Friday Sale - all under $36

The early Black Friday sales are underway and it can be pretty hard to decide where to get started when you want to shop the best deals and must-haves for less. That's just one reason why I'm going to make shopping for a wardrobe essential that you'll wear time and time again a whole lot easier. Introducing my picks of the best G4Free yoga pants you can grab in Amazon's Black Friday Sale right now. The athleisure brand has dropped big discounts on their best-selling collections, with pants that are as versatile as they are comfortable, taking you anywhere from workouts to the office. You can even get started shopping early - the discounts start on November 21 and run through December 1st.

Top rated G4Free looks for less

One of the things I love about G4Free is that you get so much versatility and quality without the high price tag. From cozy loungewear to polished work trousers, the G4Free Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to invest in comfortable top rated pieces.

Each style of yoga pants is unique, from the ShiftReady Dress Pants - wrinkle-resistant and cool to the touch, making them perfect for business trips and long days at the office - to the butter-soft BareFeel yoga pants that are sweat-wicking, breathable and available in a chic, luxe color palette.

We've tried the the High Waist Yoga Pants with decorative pockets and a faux fly, and our tester raved: "They're comparable to more expensive, well-known brands - and are even nicer than some I've tried." If you're looking for something cozier with winter coming, there's also fleece-lined, thermal yoga pants that keep you warm and chic, proving that practical and stylish winter outfits don't have to break the bank.

© G4Free The everyday essentials are designed to be worn wherever you need to go

And while you're shopping for yoga pants, remember to check out the matching separates that come in the same super stylish colorways to build complete and cohesive looks for the season.

What has caught my eye? The cute Modal Soft Hoodie and Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt, both from the Smoofit collection, are a good place to start. Or choose a top-rated jacket like the BareFeel Cropped Zip Up Athletic Running Jacket - I love that it has thumb holes!

Don't miss out on these incredible savings - it's truly a great time to update your athleisurewear.

How I chose the best G4Free Black Friday Deals

Ratings: All of these yoga pants have solid ratings from shoppers, ranging from 4.3 stars to 4.8 on a scale of 5. Some even have thousands of ratings and a high score: a major green flag when it comes to shopping fashion on Amazon.

My Black Friday G4Free Sale Picks

1/ 7 Tried and tested: G4Free High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets © G4Free From $25.99 at Amazon What sets these apart: Over 2.3k 5-star reviews on Amazon

We say : "Buttery soft, and quality-wise they look even better in person"

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars



XXS-3XL

5 inseam lengths from 27" - 35" Editor's Note: "G4Free's High Waist Yoga Pants are the most popular of the brand's yoga pants on Amazon - they're the ultimate multitasker for your wardrobe! They feel super sleek and stretchy like a yoga pant, but with the wide leg silhouette, pockets and dressy details, you can wear them straight from the office to the studio, no outfit change necessary."

2/ 7 G4Free EverGoing Wide Leg Pants © G4Free From $25.17 at Amazon What sets these apart: The V-shaped waist

The V-shaped waist Verifed reviewers say : "So flattering."

: "So flattering." Amazon rating: 4.4 stars

XS-3XL

Choice of inseams from 25" to 35" Editor's Note: "Forget uncomfortable clothing - these G4Free yoga pants will be your wardrobe savior. They're super-stretchy with a cute crossover V-waist (so flattering), and yes, they have the deep side pockets you need. I think they'll be your go-to for everything from morning coffee with friends to weekend couch time."

3/ 7 G4Free Fleece Lined Pants with Pockets © G4Free From $31.99 at Amazon What sets these apart: The cozy f leece lining

leece lining Verifed reviewers say : "A closet must have"



: "A closet must have" Amazon rating : 4.5 stars

XXS-XXL

Petite, Short, Tall, Extra Tall Lengths Editor's Note: "I found the secret to pants that keep you warm all winter, but aren't bulky at all. These fleece-lined G4Free yoga pants are packed with stretch for ultimate comfort, all while keeping a sleek look with functional side pockets and cute decorative back pockets. You can even wear them to work, but they're also a great fit for weekend errands."

4/ 7 G4Free Over The Belly Maternity Yoga Pants with Pockets © G4Free From $25.59 at Amazon What sets these apart: Perfect for mothers-to-be and post-partum moms

Perfect for mothers-to-be and post-partum moms Verified reviewers say: "The perfect pregnancy pants. SERIOUSLY!!"

"The perfect pregnancy pants. SERIOUSLY!!" Amazon rating:4.6 stars

XS-XXL

5 inseam lengths, from 26"-34" Editor's Note: "Meet the ultimate best friend for your bump! G4Free Maternity Pants are a super-stretchy, moisture-wicking pant with a full-panel design that feels sleek and supports you all day long. (And yes, these too have G4Free's famously handy side pockets!) "With the holidays coming up, these also make a perfect gift for future moms who want to be comfy and stylish."

5/ 7 G4Free Smoofit Modal Soft Wide Leg Sweatpants © G4Free From $31.27 at Amazon What sets these apart: The cool front seams

Verifed reviewers say : "Dressy and comfortable!"

: "Dressy and comfortable!" Amazon rating: 4.3 stars

4.3 stars XXS-XXL

5 inseam lengths Editor's Note: "The G4Free Smoofit Modal Soft Wide Leg Sweatpants are designed to be incredibly smooth and stretchy, but also keep their shape. The flattering high-waist and sleek flat front with handy side pockets - and the chic front seams - caught my attention."

6/ 7 G4Free ShiftReady Yoga Pants with Pockets From $31.99 at Amazon What sets these apart: Wrinkle-resistant and perfect for work or travel

Wrinkle-resistant and perfect for work or travel Verifed reviewers say : "Work pants, Casual pants, Travel pants - all of the above"



: "Work pants, Casual pants, Travel pants - all of the above" Amazon rating: 4.4 stars

4.4 stars XS-XXL

3 inseam lengths Editor's Note: "There's nothing worse than looking rumpled after a long trip, either stepping off the plane in or unpacking wrinkled clothing. Well, I think I've found your travel secret weapon. The G4Free ShiftReady Yoga Pants are wrinkle-resistant and look just like like professional straight-leg trousers! With pockets, a faux fly and cool-to-the-touch fabric, they're designed to be polished and comfy."

7/ 7 G4Free BareFeel High Stretch Yoga Pants © G4Free From $25.59 at Amazon What sets these apart: G4Free's soft-touch BareFeel fabric

Verifed reviewers say : "True to size, great fit, exceptionally comfortable, and super soft!"

: "True to size, great fit, exceptionally comfortable, and super soft!" Amazon rating: 4.4 stars

4.4 stars XS-XXL

5 inseam lengths Editor's Note: "I wouldn't be surprised if you got obsessed with G4Free's BareFeel high stretch pants. They have a flattering high waist and a barely-there feel - every detail necessary whether you're doing your deepest yoga pose or just chilling out."

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner G4Free. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.