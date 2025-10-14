9 fashion editor-approved cardigans to keep you cosy this autumn

Whether you're dressing for the unpredictable autumn weather or just need a polished cover-up for the office, a stylish cardigan is a wardrobe essential for the transitional seasons. A layering staple that pulls any outfit together with ease, from chunky knits to sleeker silhouettes, they're endlessly versatile and wearable all year round.

Coco Chanel is known to have made cardigans mainstream back in the 1920s, and the classic knitwear has had its ebbs and flows of being a fashion must-have ever since. Over the last few years we've seen a rise in Chanel-style structured cardigans that bring a sophisticated feel to any look, while lightweight pieces are perfect for layering.

A cardigan is essential in your capsule wardrobe, adding dimension to any outfit and pairing well with everything from wide-leg trousers to more structured, tailored pieces and everything denim for an effortlessly put together look. Cardigans with embellishments (think bows and rhinestone buttons) are especially big right now, and the elegant adornments will elevate an otherwise simple look.

Celebrities wearing cardigans

[L-R Katie Holmes, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, Blanca Arimany]

How I chose the best cardigans

Style: Whether you're looking for a lightweight transitional cardigan or a cosy thicker style to throw on in the cold weather, I've chosen a range of options, from cropped to classic.

Fabric : You'll find a variety of materials included in this edit, from 100% linen or wool, to cotton blends and more affordable fabrics.

Availability: Fashion moves fast, but all of the products in this edit are available in most sizes.

Shop the best cardigans for women this season

M&S Textured Crew Neck Tie Fastening Cardigan £36 AT M&S $80.99 at M&S US

Editor's Note: If you're building your capsule wardrobe for autumn, this Marks & Spencer cardigan is a must-have. Already a bestseller with five-star reviews, the cream colourway and slim fit ensure it's versatile, while the bow-tie fastening adds fun and femininity.



H&M Cardigan £21.25 at H&M $39.99 at H&M US Editor's Note: For a chocolate brown piece, H&M's long-sleeved wool-blend cardi is chic and so affordable. It comes with heart-shaped buttons and ribbing at the cuffs and hem.



& Other Stories Brushed Knitted Cardigan £87 at & Other Stories $169 at & Other Stories US Editor's Note: & Other Stories' is my favourite brand for high street cardigans and this one in statement red is more versatile than you might think, pairing well with navy, cream and camel pieces, as well as denim. It's made from a wool-mohair blend.



Mango Button Knit Cardigan £59.99 at Mango $99.99 at Mango US Editor's Note: If you're looking for a chunky knit, I love this one from Mango, which also comes with sculptural jewel effect gold buttons. Style it with a leather skirt or trousers.

Nobody's Child Wool Blend Pointelle Knitted Cardigan £69 at Nobody's Child $132 at Nobody's Child US Editor's Note: How cute are the scalloped trims of this Nobody's Child cardigan? The chic black shade is endlessly wearable while the Pointelle fabric keeps it delicate and lightweight.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan £198 at Reformation $198 at Reformation US Editor's Note: If you're looking for a cardigan worth investing in, Reformation's Clara knit is one you'll buy now and wear forever. Made from cosy pure cashmere, it has a relaxed fit and a crew neck. It's available in 18 different shades.



Boden Edie Fair Isle Cardigan £112 at Boden $165 a Boden US Editor's Note: Boden's bestselling cardi is made from a cosy wool-cotton blend and comes in several different prints. This pink Fair Isle will add some colour to your autumn outfits, while their festive options are worth shopping before they sell out.

Beaufort & Blake Archel Cardigan £145 at Beaufort & Blake Editor's Note: Every wardrobe needs a stylish navy cardi and this one from Beaufort & Blake is so chic. Made from 100% extra fine wool, it's chunky but breathable. It has a classic V-neck and ribbed trims.