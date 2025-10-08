Meghan Markle’s winter white Paris Fashion Week moment is living rent-free in my head - so I’ve found some lookalikes

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, and I was living for her outfit (and that late entry strut to the front row). The 44-year-old Duchess is close friends with Pierpaolo Piccioli, who was making his debut as Creative Director for the French fashion house, prompting her first known visit to Europe since 2022.

Wearing head-to-toe bespoke Balenciaga, Meghan looked impossibly chic for the occasion, choosing a crisp white shirt, matching wide-leg pants, and a cape scarf that beautifully trailed behind her. She wore her hair slicked back and her makeup was minimal, flawless and glowing.

AT A GLANCE Meghan Markle attended the Balenciaga spring/summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week

She looked stunning in an all-white ensemble with a cape silhouette

Channel the Duchess in the Indira Wool-Blend Scarf Blindseam Coat from Reiss, £398 $680

© Getty Images for Balenciaga Everyone was talking about Meghan's surprise Fashion Week appearance

A cape is one of this season's biggest trends, and it's becoming a signature look for Meghan who has stepped out in similar styles on several occasions. A firm fan of the scarf coat, she wore one back in 2023, pairing a cape-like camel style by Carolina Herrera with leather trousers for a date night with Harry.

If you love Meghan's look, Reiss's cream scarf coat is the perfect piece to emulate it. The timeless style is made from a warm wool blend and would pair equally well with cream wide-leg trousers for a tonal outfit or contrasting hues likes black, navy or chocolate brown. It's cut with a double-breasted design and the detachable scarf is both elegant and practical.

Available in UK sizes 4-18 and both regular and petite lengths, it retails for £328 (or $680 if you're in the US). It also comes in an equally stylish navy shade, if you'd prefer to channel Meghan's evening look. After the show, the Duchess changed into a black sleeveless maxi dress with a cape-like scarf for the Balenciaga dinner.

If that's slightly out of budget, I love this beautiful cream coat from Mango too. All over Instagram, the longline style has a funnel neck and a slightly oversized design. Retailing for £229.99 or $429.99, it's a cut I could definitely see Meghan wearing with her trusty wide-leg trousers and stiletto heels.

Or for an even more affordable high street piece, River Island has dropped a short cream cape coat, and it's just £52. It has a wrap-around cut and comes in S/M or M/L.