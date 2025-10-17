Meghan Markle's personalized weekend bag is way more affordable than you might think

Earlier this week Meghan Markle travelled to Washington DC to attend the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, and we all know packing for a short getaway requires a great weekend bag. In a video posted on her Instagram account, we got a glimpse of Meghan's go-to - and that's the Longchamp Le Pliage Signature tote - and it was personalized with her royal title. No need to quint because the navy canvas bag was monogrammed with a supersized royal blue D.S. — standing, of course, for Duchess of Sussex.

© Instagram Meghan's travel bag can be seen in her social media video

Longchamp, the stylish French maison founded in 1948, has long been favoured by women who appreciate craftsmanship without pretence. Its Le Pliage line - lightweight, foldable, yet inherently chic - is a global symbol of understated luxury.

Meghan chose the Signature Travel edition, a more structured and eco-conscious iteration of the classic design, and it felt entirely in keeping with her current fashion ethos: sustainability balanced with sophistication.

© Getty Images Duchess of Sussex spoke onstage during Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025

As someone who relies on Longchamp for her commuter-friendly laptop bag, I can see the appeal of upgrading to the weekend bag so I'm feeling influenced by Meghan - especially as I'm a sucker for seeing my initials on anything and everything.

Let's look at the personalization options, shall we? Not only can you change the colour and add your own words or initials, you can also add hearts or lines, you can modify the colour of your trimming, the hardware, and you can even add your initials on the inside pocket.

© Longchamp Just one example of the personalization that's on offer

I also love that it's adjustable, and the removable strap offers comfortable wear, whether in your hand or crossbody, while the secure zip closure keeps your belongings safe.

© Getty Images Kate Middleton arrived with her Longchamp bag for a graduation ceremony at the University Of St Andrews back in 2005

Meghan isn't the only fan - there are plenty of royal and celebrity admirers to add to the list. The Princess of Wales has been photographed countless times carrying her own well-worn Le Pliage, both on official visits and at airport terminals. Queen Maxima loves hers , and Queen Sofia of Spain is a fan, too.

