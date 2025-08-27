Everyone's talking about Meghan Markle's yellow pleated skirt - and it's now on sale

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Everyone's talking about Meghan Markle's pleated skirt - and it's now on sale
Shop Meghan's exact designer outfit in the sunshine shade, plus how to recreate the look for less

Meghan Markle The Circuit Podcast yellow skirt© The Circuit Podcast

Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonDigital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle's Netflix show dropped its new season on Tuesday - and as ever, we're all talking about her wardrobe. Usually a chic, neutrals kind of girl, amongst the hype, she also quietly appeared on Emily Chang’s The Circuit Podcast, and it's this bold outfit that I can't stop thinking about. Making a sharp departure from her signature style in a sunshine yellow ensemble, Meghan wore a cashmere sweater and a matching pleated midi skirt, both by Jenni Kayne.

The Duchess is often loyal to her Californian brands, and Jenni Kayne is based in the southern state. She creates timeless pieces designed to "transcend trends" in quality fabrics and classic cuts. The sweater is almost sold out but the midi skirt is still available to shop in most sizes. It features a flattering drape, a comfortable elasticated waistband and a luxe matte finish. It's also currently retailing with 20% off at $316.

Customers have been singing its praises, with one writing: "I love a pleated midi skirt and this one is the perfect combination of elegance and comfort. I will wear this for years.“ While another said: "I thought this was pretty expensive for a skirt and was hoping I’d have reason to return it. But…I love it. I feel pretty in it, it just flows so gracefully. I thought it would be unflattering. But it’s not at all. I am contemplating getting this in black now." And one simply added: "Completely adore!"

If you love the silhouette but don't want to wear yellow, it also comes in white, black, navy blue, chocolate brown, slate grey and forest green.

Or if you want to recreate Meghan's exact look but spend less, H&M has this yellow pleated skirt for just $39.99, while you can find an alpaca yellow sweater for $178 at Revolve.

I also love A.L.C.'s yellow pleated skirt in a slightly softer shade, that's available at Nordstrom Rak for $99.99, paired with Banana Republic's new yellow cashmere sweater.

Despite favoring neutral shades,  yellow is definitely Meghan's colour, and it's not the first time we've seen the wife of Prince Harry wear it. You can see echoes of her 2018 Commonwealth reception look - that unforgettable Brandon Maxwell dress moment - and the sleeveless gown by Carolina Herrera she wore during a royal visit to Nigeria, revisited again in 2025. Could this outfit signal a new style era?

