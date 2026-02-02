Is ghd's Speed hairdryer worth the £299 price tag?

I'm a ghd girl to my very core. Since I first passed the iconic ceramic plates down my hair back in 2003, I've been loyal to the brand. I'll tell anyone who asks that the Duet Blowdry is responsible for my perfect home blow dries, and despite all of the hairdryers I've tried over the years, ghd's Air Hair Dryer is still my top-rated.

So, when the brand announced it was adding another hairdryer to its arsenal, ghd Speed, £299, I was equal parts excited and sceptical. In my opinion, the original hair dryer couldn't be any better. Why would I need a new one?

I was unsure why a new ghd hair dryer was needed

I asked ghd ambassador Samantha Cusick this exact question at the launch of the new dryer, and she said it was akin to the difference between the ghd Original straightener, £139, and the souped-up Chronos, £289. Yes, the Original does the job, but the Chronos simply does it… better, with more impressive technology and less damage to the hair.

So, what's the deal with the new ghd Speed? At £299, it's notably more expensive than the standard dryer – so what contributes to the price tag?

What's good about the ghd Speed?

As the name would suggest, ghd's Speed is fast. Traditionally, to dry faster, you'd expect a higher heat, but the Speed dries in super-fast time, without amping up the temperature. It has what the brand calls "halo dual-airflow technology" which means a ring of cool air surrounds the hot air that blows out of the tool, which means you can hold the nozzle close to your scalp without scorching it.

The ghd is super fast - as the name would suggest

There are four heat settings and four speed settings (I always opt for the highest on both) and the air shoots out extremely powerfully, making my naturally curly hair smooth right away, before I've even touched it with my straighteners.

"This is the fastest hairdryer I've ever used...and I've used a LOT of hairdryers!" confirms ghd's Global Director of Education, Dafydd Thomas. I echo his sentiment, the Speed is definitely faster than my Dyson hairdryer, my Shark one and my T3 dryer.

Visually, the dryer looks futuristic, but the sci-fi design isn't only about looks – it also means the weight is evenly distributed, so it doesn't have an ultra-heavy nozzle or handle.

Trying out the ghd Speed

I normally tackle my hair from soaking wet with my Duet Blowdry brush, not daring to attempt to whip out some of the moisture with my old hairdryer for fear of frizzing it up to a point where it's unsalvageable.

But armed with my new ghd Speed, I blasted my roots with the nozzle (nice and close, with no fear of heat damage or burning my scalp) and the ultra-high powered air smoothed the top of my hair in no time, meaning when it came to blow-drying the lengths with my brush, I was done in 10 minutes less than usual.

ghd has changed the game - again - with their new hairdryer launch

The promise of no heat damage pleased me, as this is something I've been fretting about in recent weeks, thanks to the 2016 versus 2026 trend, which made me realise just how much less dense my hair looks compared to a decade ago, which I put down to heat styling too often (several times a week, minimum). Here's hoping that the Speed helps me in my quest for healthier hair.

The one negative

The only negative I can summon up is that the dryer only comes with one attachment. Though it has five in total (which clip on via a pleasing magnet) you have to buy them separately, priced between £30 and £39 for the halo wide smoothing concentrator, pro precision styling concentrator, pro curl diffuser and pro high strength comb.

For most people, it's likely a godsend that they don't receive endless nozzles they're not going to use. I'm probably in the minority where I like to get them all, depending on whether I want to diffuse my curls or wear them straight.

In summary

At £299, the ghd Speed isn't cheap, and I still believe that the Air does a fine job of blasting my hair dry, but if you're trying to look after your hair health and achieve an ultra-smooth style in super quick time, the Speed needs to be on your wish list.