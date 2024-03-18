8 best hair dryers for a salon-worthy blow dry in 2024: From Dyson to ghd & MORE

A hair dryer is the one tool we all need in our styling kit - no matter what your hair colour, texture or style. After all, After all, a great blow dry can transform your entire look.

As Dyson announces the arrival of the new Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer (yes, there's a new one coming - and it's been described as an 'intelligent hair dryer'), choosing a hair dryer is trickier than ever before.

Which hair dryer is best? There are now so many on the market that choosing one has become a bit of a minefield!

So, with that in mind we've found the best hair dryers available for your healthiest, quickest and bounciest blow-dry yet - from salon professional favourites to affordable options.

What to look for when choosing a hair dryer?

We spoke to Award-winning hairdresser and founder of Perfect Silhouette Hairdressing, Robyn Wood, to find out the important factors to consider. "When looking for a hairdryer, there are a few main features you should be looking for, " she told us. They are as follows:

The power. "Look at the wattage of the dryer. The higher the wattage, the more powerful it will be to dry your hair faster. The minimum wattage you want to be looking for is 1800-2000w." Heat and speed settings. "Make sure the dryer has a few different settings to be able to customise it to your hair. You may need a higher speed to dry your hair initially, then a higher heat to finish the style and get a good finish. If you are diffuse drying curly hair. you may need a lower speed and heat setting." A cool shot button. "Following on from the previous point, a cool shot button is essential to ‘set’ the style when you finish drying each section." Attachments. "As a minimum, a dryer should come with a nozzle. This will concentrate the airflow and help get that smooth finish. If you have curly hair, make sure it also comes with a diffuser."

Which hair dryers do professionals use?

It's true that brands like Dyson, ghd and Shark are popular with professionals and are frequently spotted in salons, but the choice ultimately rests with the individual stylist and everyone has their own favourites. What's Robyn's go-to?

"My top two recommendations for dryers and ones I use myself every day, are the:

" Parlux Hair Dryers

"In my kit for weddings, I use the ghd Helios Hair Dryer

How we chose the best hair dryers

Price: We wanted to cater to all budgets, from those looking for a budget buy to haircare fans wanting an investment piece hairdryer to add to their styling kit - so you'll find models from the cheaper range to the more expensive.

We spoke to award-winning hair stylist Robyn Woods (Scroll down for more on Robyn and why you should trust her) to learn the important factors to consider and what to look for when choosing a hair dryer. We followed her reccomendations when making our selection. Trusted brands: We only included the hair dryer brands that the HELLO! expert shopping team know and love.

We only included the hair dryer brands that the HELLO! expert shopping team know and love. Best sellers: All of the hair dryers on our list topped the best-sellers lists of our trusted retailers.

Meet the expert

Robyn Wood is an award-winning hairdresser and founder of Perfect Silhouette Hairdressing. With over 17 years of experience, she has a passion for styling hair and all things weddings. Robyn has specialised in wedding and event hair for over six years, she is passionate about creating an inclusive industry alongside helping brides, grooms and newlyweds look and feel like their best on the biggest day of their lives.