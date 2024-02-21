I tried Answr's £79 solution for perfect 90s hair - here's my verdict

You don't get many points for originality if you dub yourself a lover of 90s hair. I mean, it might just be the best hair look we've had - the big bouncy blowdry look that Cindy Crawford put on the map really is the definition of modern glamour.

And yet, so many of us adore the look but find it difficult to recreate. For a start, a great cut is key (it's impossible to imitate without plenty of layers), and having to spend hours in front of the mirror with a hairdryer and a round brush can sound like a complete nightmare for the uncoordinated or perhaps impatient hair stylists amongst us.

© Getty Cindy had iconic 90s hair

So when a new product hits the market that promises to offer salon-like blowouts and curls without the hairdryer, you best believe that I am there, which is why I was keen to get my hands on the 'Volumewave Heated Brush' by Answr which retails for £79.90. Keep reading to hear my honest thoughts…

Answr's Volumewave Heated Brush at a glance: 45mm and 30mm brush attachments with tangle-free bristles

Functional and lightweight design

Dry use - designed for styling dry hair

Safe at 180°C/356°F for lasting styles

Functional, lightweight design with 360° cord and cool tip

Includes a one-year warranty, and money-back guarantee

When it comes to a new hair tool, its ability to do its job and do it well tops everything. But then again, it doesn't hurt to look lovely on your vanity. The 'Volumewave' brush gets top marks for appearance. It comes with two black bristle brush barrels - one large for a big bouncy look, and a second smaller barrel for tighter curls.

© Katie Daly The kit is in a beautiful orange colour

The handle is a gorgeous bright coral shade which is such a welcomed departure from all the boring black hair tools dominating the market. The tool comes in a matching orange sleeve box with a soft lined innard housing the tool itself, as well as a velvet pouch for storage.

The tool is great for travel as it can be taken apart entirely so the power cable, lightweight handle, and two barrels are separate and easy to pop in the pouch. So many of us plan what we are going to pack in our suitcases ahead of a sun-soaked getaway and the thought of fitting the hairdryer, several brushes, curling tong, and straightener in the case fills us with dread. This is a great option for the minimalist packers (I wish) or owners of a less capacious travel bag.

© Katie Daly The kit comes with two barrels and a detachable cable

Now on to the most important aspect, functionality. I would say for context that my hair is thick and long, reaching just above the elbow when unstyled, and has a slight natural wave when left to air dry. It is also colour-treated so bear this in mind if you are evaluating this purchase.

© Answr The Volumewave Heated Brush by Answr

The instructions on the box (which also come with QR codes for YouTube videos on how to use the tool - thank you Answr) say to use the tool with dry hair, which may feel counterintuitive. I had always believed that when I use a hairdryer and a round brush my hair must be ever so slightly damp for the style to take but I can humbly admit that you have to follow the instructions on this one (I learned the hard way).

© Katie Daly My unstyled hair is pretty straight and lacking in body

Before starting, I washed my hair with my usual shampoo and conditioner before running mousse through my towel-dried hair as I always do when I style my hair to help the brush grip the hair and increase the longevity of the completed do. I did the same here to create a fair test.

On my first attempt, I used the larger barrel. I would say that in my experience this barrel is better for someone with finer, shorter hair. I got a loose flick out of this barrel by wrapping my hair around the bristles and twisting it up towards my scalp but the thickness of my hair hampered the style somewhat.

© Katie Daly My hair is styled on the left using the large barrel and unstyled on the right

With finer hair that is more of a bob in length, you're going to get a beautiful curled-under look and it will take you minimal time to achieve it. Just ensure that you unwind the brush a few times before pulling downwards as I don't believe any brush is immune to causing rippage if you are overly heavyhanded in the release of the curl.

© Getty I can imagine the bigger barrel working better on shorter hair to create Rachel Green hair

I saw a marked improvement using the smaller barrel. I tried this barrel on second-day hair which didn't hinder the style from lasting in any way like it would if you were using a hairdryer and round brush on dry hair. I used the same technique securing the ends of my hair in the bristles, rolling upwards and holding it still before releasing the hair.

© Katie Daly I styled half of my hair using the small barrel to compare to my unstyled hair and was impressed with the results

I was pleased with the blowdry look I was able to create with the smaller barrel. However, I would advise those with thick hair to bear in mind timing if using this tool. To get noticeable results I picked up small sections of hair each time. This meant that on my long hair, it took a while, especially when ensuring the layers in my hair were being picked up to create volume.

I am used to flicking the ends of my hair with a straightener to create that 90s look with plenty of body. Bear in mind that with any heated brush, you are going to have to set aside more time as the tool simply does not get as hot as a straightener or curling iron and so you can't take thick sections of hair and wrap it around expecting the same result. For reference, the Answr tool reaches 180 degrees Celsius, whilst my straightener reaches 235 degrees so it wouldn't be fair to compare the results.

© Katie Daly The smaller barrel created a bouncy look

I would also have liked for this tool to have come with a heat-proof glove. Whilst there isn't necessarily that sense of risk as with a straightener in terms of heat, the metal barrel part does get very hot to the touch. Though the tool comes with a plastic "cool tip" end, I would have liked for the tip to be a bit longer as on occasion I would accidentally touch the barrel. A glove would also mean I could have been more liberal with my hand movements in getting my hair to cling to the barrel.

© Answr The brush comes with a plastic tip

Overall, I would say that I was impressed with the smaller barrel and the quality of the product. It was easy to use, beautiful to look at, and created a long-lasting look that I don't feel damaged my hair. It is also portable and also a competitive price, especially when compared to something like the Dyson Airwrap (£479.99) which has become the go-to tool for 90s hair.

I think if you have long, thick hair whether that be naturally or with the help of extensions, don't put all your hopes into the larger barrel. Since it is bigger it won't give you as tight of a curl.

© Getty Brooke Shields had voluminous hair that we all want a piece of

But then again, if frizz is something you face the larger barrel can be used in normal brushing motions for an efficient smoothening experience. The nano titanium meets ceramic fusion technology ensures that your hair looks sleek so you won't have to straighten the hair before using this tool.

If you are rocking a quiet luxury bob then this tool can help you curl the hair under and get plenty of body into the look. The big barrel would also be fantastic for styling curtain bangs so they are not overly tight and curly around your face.

© Getty We all want the Cindy effect

Put it this way, if I wake up feeling like I want a little dash of Cindy Crawford in my morning routine, I will reconsider reaching for my tedious hairdryer and round brush routine.

Volumewave is the new heated brush from ANSWR that retails for £79.90 available to purchase at www.answr.uk making every day a good hair day, and the luxury of a salon experience just an arm's length away.