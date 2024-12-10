I spent £1.4k on hair tools – was it worth it?

Luxury lipsticks, high-end highlighters and expensive eye creams are all lovely, but if I could only pick one beauty category to splash out on, it would be hair tools.

While a pricey moisturiser would make me think twice about adding it to my basket, even the heftiest price tag doesn't put me off hair tools.

I purchased my first pair of ghds in 2003 at 13, after months and months of saving, and I've never looked back. Passing those ceramic plates over my hair was well worth pooling my pocket money for, and it set me on my path of luxury hair tools for life.

While it seems extravagant, luxury tools are important when it comes to preserving hair health, according to experts.



"Investing in high-quality hair tools and products is important for a number of reasons. Firstly, high-quality engineered tools have intelligent heat control systems that prevent extreme temperature fluctuations, which minimises the risk of heat damage." Chris Long, Dyson Beauty GB ambassador

On top of that, Chris explains that high-quality tools are also more likely to have versatile styling attachments, which can create a range of different looks - something you often don’t find with lower cost hair dryers.

With a penchant for pricey hair tools, these are the ones in my current collection – and yes, they're all necessary.

It's worth noting, none of these tools touch my hair without using heat protection first – in particular, Cloud 9's Magical Quick Dry Potion. It adds shine but also cuts drying time in half – ideal when I'm rushing to get ready.

The multi-tasker Shark SpeedStyle Pro FLEX 4-in-1 This is my everyday hairdryer. I use the round hairbrush attachment to dry my fringe and give it bouncy volume, while the Styling Concentrator is the standard attachment I used to blast my hair dry. The diffuser is ideal when I want to wear my hair curly and natural, and the FrizzFighter Finishing Tool does what it says on the tin, adding a touch of shine and minimising flyaways. At just under £200, this is well worth the money for all the different uses – though none of the attachments get my hair perfectly smooth like a salon blowdry. £199.99 at Boots

For bouncy blow dries Hot Tools Black Gold Volumizer This blow-dry brush straightens and volumises my hair so well that it looks like I’ve had a salon do it – in less than half an hour. SHOP: The best hot brushes to create a salon-quality blow-dry at home I use it on soaking wet hair and it dries and straightens at once, helps me achieve the bounce and pride in my hair that I used to only get from spending a small fortune with my stylist. If I had to pick one tool to use for the rest of my life, this would be it. £81 at Hot Tools

For a flicky fringe ghd Duet I recently had a fringe cut, and my beloved Hot Tools brush makes my bangs a bit *too* bouncy. ghd's Duet, which launched earlier this year, is ideal for creating the Sabrina Carpenter fringe of my dreams, with flicks the Espresso singer would approve of that stay in place come rain or wind. £329 at ghd

For straight and sleek hair ghd Original Straighteners I tell a lie, I actually have the ghd Wonderland straighteners from 2013, which is testament to how long they last – but as they're no longer available, these originals are the closest that are still on the market. SHOP: 7 best hair straighteners for every hair type & budget: Fine to thick hair, damaged & more While I used to use them every day without fail, my ghds are now reserved for going over my fringe and smoothing the ends – because all the other tools in my collection make light work of straightening my hair. That said, I'd be lost without them still and even when I wear my hair curly, I use these to tidy my bangs. £104 at LookFantastic

For holidays ghd Unplugged I'd have killed for a portable straightener when I was at school! This teeny tong is deal when I need to fix hair that's got wet on the way to work, and I never travel without it. It's perfect when you're in hotels or Air B&B where the mirror is nowhere near any plug sockets. £299 at LookFantastic