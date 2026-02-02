How to dress like Victoria Beckham (without the designer price tag)

Known for her impeccable tailoring, floor-skimming denim, and oversized accessories, Victoria Beckham's look is the definition of effortlessly expensive, often opting for classic, timeless pieces. In fact, after swooning over her Netflix documentary outfits last year, I've noticed a shift in how I shop these days and I repeatedly ask myself 'would VB wear this?' when I try something on.
Granted, Victoria's taste is high-end luxury and she's lucky she's got her own line, but you don’t need a VB-sized budget to master her wardrobe. We spoke to celebrity stylist and content creator Gemma Breger to get the inside track on how to emulate "Queen B" (that’s Beckham, not Beyoncé!) using the best of the British high street.
Gemma knows plenty about how to dress like a Spice Girl - she's even styled Geri Halliwell in the past! Here are some key takeaways...
The golden formula: Structure meets fluidity
The secret to Victoria’s look isn't just the clothes - it’s the silhouette. "A strong pattern with all of Victoria Beckham's outfits is that she sticks to the one part structured, one part loose formula," explains Gemma.
"Whether it's tailored trousers, a structured handbag, or a blazer with sharp shoulders, it will always be combined with something loose to make the overall outfit look more relaxed and less 'try-hard.'"
The denim foundation
While she’s the queen of the slinky gown, VB’s off-duty uniform is almost always built around denim. "Victoria uses denim as the foundation to many outfits to keep them looking effortless but pulled together," says Gemma. "The good news is, our high street does denim so well."
The Pro Tip: To get that VB elevation, Gemma suggests looking at the details. "Don’t get jeans that are faded down the middle of the leg, as this can make them look cheap. Instead, make like VB and iron a crease down the centre of each leg to immediately elevate the look."
Power accessorising: The premium finish
If you look closely at Victoria's outfits, the individual pieces are often quite simple: a great jean, a lovely knit, or a classic dress. It’s often the accessories that do the heavy lifting.
"She is rarely seen without large sunglasses that take up a third of her face or a leather belt with metallic detail," Gemma notes. "She also often wears one simple yet statement piece of jewellery, like a chunky curb chain over a simple white T-shirt."
How to dress like Victoria Beckham (but without the price tag)
Gemma’s picks:
- For Tailoring: "I’d head to Mango for tailored trousers - they always get the cut just right."
- For Basics: "& Other Stories do the best classic T-shirts, £19 / $39 for that crisp, white base."
- The Hero Piece: ASOS Design Funnel Neck Scuba Sweatshirt, £30 / $52. "The scuba fabric makes it look and feel much more premium than your standard jersey."
- For Denim: River Island Blue High-Waisted Relaxed Flare Jeans, £52 / $117. "I’m a big fan of River Island jeans; they have a wide-leg pair with pockets on the front that look seriously luxe."
- For sunglasses: ASOS Design Slim Angular Aviator Sunglasses, £12. "She is rarely seen without large sunglasses."
- For jewellery: Susan Caplan 1990s Vintage 22ct Gold Plated Curb Chain, £45. "Sometimes you just need one simple yet statement piece of jewellery."
Be sure to follow Gemma on Instagram @gemmarosebreger.