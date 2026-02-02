How to dress like Victoria Beckham (without the designer price tag)

Known for her impeccable tailoring, floor-skimming denim, and oversized accessories, Victoria Beckham's look is the definition of effortlessly expensive, often opting for classic, timeless pieces. In fact, after swooning over her Netflix documentary outfits last year, I've noticed a shift in how I shop these days and I repeatedly ask myself 'would VB wear this?' when I try something on.

Granted, Victoria's taste is high-end luxury and she's lucky she's got her own line, but you don’t need a VB-sized budget to master her wardrobe. We spoke to celebrity stylist and content creator Gemma Breger to get the inside track on how to emulate "Queen B" (that’s Beckham, not Beyoncé!) using the best of the British high street.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham is the Queen of the LBD

Gemma knows plenty about how to dress like a Spice Girl - she's even styled Geri Halliwell in the past! Here are some key takeaways...

The golden formula: Structure meets fluidity

The secret to Victoria’s look isn't just the clothes - it’s the silhouette. "A strong pattern with all of Victoria Beckham's outfits is that she sticks to the one part structured, one part loose formula," explains Gemma.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham isn't afraid of an oversized fit

"Whether it's tailored trousers, a structured handbag, or a blazer with sharp shoulders, it will always be combined with something loose to make the overall outfit look more relaxed and less 'try-hard.'"

© Getty Images Victoria is not afraid of colour © Getty Images Or colour clashing!

The denim foundation

While she’s the queen of the slinky gown, VB’s off-duty uniform is almost always built around denim. "Victoria uses denim as the foundation to many outfits to keep them looking effortless but pulled together," says Gemma. "The good news is, our high street does denim so well."

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham's off-duty look often revolves around wide-leg jeans

The Pro Tip: To get that VB elevation, Gemma suggests looking at the details. "Don’t get jeans that are faded down the middle of the leg, as this can make them look cheap. Instead, make like VB and iron a crease down the centre of each leg to immediately elevate the look."

Power accessorising: The premium finish

If you look closely at Victoria's outfits, the individual pieces are often quite simple: a great jean, a lovely knit, or a classic dress. It’s often the accessories that do the heavy lifting.

© Getty Images Killer heels and big shades - it's standard for Victoria Beckham

"She is rarely seen without large sunglasses that take up a third of her face or a leather belt with metallic detail," Gemma notes. "She also often wears one simple yet statement piece of jewellery, like a chunky curb chain over a simple white T-shirt."

How to dress like Victoria Beckham (but without the price tag)

Mango Asymmetric Dress © Mango £79.99 AT MANGO UK

$139.99 AT MANGO US

Editor's Note: A slinky dress is certainly Victoria's go-to when it comes to occasionwear. This new-in dress at Mango ticks a lot of boxes, and I love the chocolate hue.

River Island Black Belted Straight Leg Trousers © River Island £42 AT RIVER ISLAND UK

$95 AT RIVER ISLAND US

Editor's Note: Finding the perfect pair of black trousers is no mean feat, but this River Island pair look spot on.

Mango Red Funnel Neck Zip Up £35.99 AT MANGO UK

$69.99 AT MANGO US

Editor's Note: In her Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham wore red during the interviews. I've been trying to find the perfect knit and this new-in one at Mango screams luxury.

H&M Dark Brown Coated Jacket £36.55 AT H&M UK

$54.99 AT H&M US

Editor's Note: The funnel neck leather jacket Victoria Beckham tried on in her documentary is living rent-free in my head. I'm copying stat.

M&S Lace Detail Asymmetric Midi Slip Skirt © M&S £32.99 AT MARKS & SPENCER UK $62.99 AT MARKS & SPENCER US Editor's Note: I didn't want to make this edit too black and white - yes, we know Victoria loves her monochrome shades but she's also a fan of colour and I could see her wearing this moss green M&S skirt.

H&M White High Waist Jeans © H&M £25 AT H&M UK

$44.99 AT H&M US Editor's Note: In the Netflix documentary, Victoria can be seen wearing a pair of her wide-leg Alina jeans from her own collection. This pair is very similar.

Boohoo Aviator Sunglasses © Boohoo £4.50 AT BOOHOO UK

Editor's Note: Victoria has just launched new sunglasses to her website, and while I'd love to splurge, it's just not in my budget right now. These, however...

Mint Velvet Cream Polka Dot Print Lace Trim Scarf £39 AT MINT VELVET UK

$60 AT MINT VELVET US Editor's Note: I ordered this scarf from Mint Velvet to wear exactly how it's been styled on the model. It screamed of VB to me.

Tony Bianco Malibu Sandals © Revolve £150 AT REVOLVE UK

$170 AT REVOLVE US

Editor's Note: I've always been impressed by Victoria's ability to wear sky high shoes.

Boden Silk Blend Lace Camisole Top £79 AT BODEN UK

$130 AT BODEN US

Editor's Note: This is so Victoria coded, I can't cope.

Hobbs London Kiera Padded Belt © Hobbs London £59 AT HOBBS UK

$130 AT HOBBS US

Editor's Note: Victoria Beckham's belts are a lower price point on her website, but this one is a lot less. Sold.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £79.90 AT UNIQLO

$79.90 AT UNIQLO US

Editor's Note: During the Netflix doc, Victoria wore a lot of grey which means I now wear a lot of grey. I'm a big fan of Uniqlo's cashmere, but I do advise sizing up by one.

Karen Millen Viscose Blend Slinky Drape Plunge Back Knit Maxi Dress £74.20 AT KAREN MILLEN UK

$155.40 AT KAREN MILLEN US

Editor's Note: A sexy black evening dress is a must, no?

Sekonda Jones Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch © Sekonda £64.99 AT H SAMUEL UK

$59.99 AT AMAZON US

Editor's Note: Victoria has a huge watch collection but I've seen her wear a Rolex that's nearly identical to this one. I'm stunned by the price.

Reiss Black 'Gabi' Suit £340 AT REISS UK

$593 AT REISS US

Editor's Note: I went a little more luxe for the black suit because Victoria Beckham LOVES a black suit and I wanted to suggest one that will stand the test of time.

ASOS x True Decadence Gold Metallic Clutch Bag © ASOS £28 AT ASOS UK

$46 AT ASOS US

Editor's Note: A party clutch is most definitely needed.

Pretty Lavish Saffron Cowl Neck Dress © Lavish Alice £88 AT PRETTY LAVISH UK

$137 AT PRETTY LAVISH US

Editor's Note: This dress is a 'saffron' colour and it really reminded me of one that VB has worn.

River Island Blue Denim High Waisted Relaxed Flare Jeans © River Island £52 AT RIVER ISLAND UK

$117 AT RIVER ISLAND US

Editor's Note: How Victoria are these jeans? The perfect style.

Swarovski Green Emerald Ring © Swarovski £119 AT SWAROVSKI UK

$159 AT SWAROVSKI US Editor's Note: Who can forget the emerald ring Victoria wears on the regular? This one from Swarovski is a great look for less.

