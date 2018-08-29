Lady Kitty Spencer just stayed at one of the most lavish hotels in France It's been an incredible summer for the model

Lady Kitty Spencer is having the best summer ever! The 27-year-old has been holidaying around the Mediterranean with close friend and fellow Dolce & Gabbana model Viscountess Weymouth – and they've been staying at one of the most luxurious hotels in France.

The pair stayed at Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel on the Côte d'Azur, which has a long reputation of being a celebrity haunt. The five-star residence boasts Sir Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra and the Kennedys among its former guests.

Lady Kitty Spencer stayed at Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat in the south of France

It's easy to see why Lady Kitty would choose to stay at the hotel; not only does it have an ideal location for exploring nearby Nice, it also has an array of amazing facilities and palatial rooms spread across seven hectares of private grounds. This all comes with stunning sea views, as depicted on Kitty's Instagram.

Should time permit, Kitty could visit the spa for some pampering, or make use of facilities such as the fitness centre, tennis courts and private poolside cabanas. Meanwhile, the hotel's seafront pool club Dauphin is a must-visit. This stunning infinity pool is said to be where Elton John, Bono, Paul McCartney, Robin Williams and Ralph Lauren all had swimming lessons at the hands of the hotel's swimming instructor Pierre Gruneberg.

The 27-year-old is in France with Viscountess Weymouth

Rooms at the hotel start from around £725 per night, put can rise to as much as €6,000 (around £5,427) for a palace sea-view suite, which is located at the centre of the hotel and has its own private terrace, spacious living area and bedroom.

The model's visit to France comes just weeks after she stayed at another of Elizabeth Taylor's former haunts – the Belmond Hotel Splendido in Portofino, Italy. She also headed to Lake Como alongside a star-studded group including Liam Payne, Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham, where she modelled in Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Show and enjoyed a party hosted by the brand at a picturesque 16th century Italian Palazzo.