Lady Kitty Spencer just twinned with her bestie and their dresses are so gorgeous The most stylish BFFs...

Lady Kitty Spencer is currently on a majorly long holiday and we have to say, we are extremely envious. Not only has the cousin of Prince William and Harry been living it up in Portofino, Italy, she has now hot-footed it to Nice, France. The gorgeous niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales shared a picture of herself wearing a stunning white creation, emblazoned with eye-catching florals by none other than Dolce & Gabbana - the designer fashion house she models for. The dress retails at a pricey £2000 and is currently available online now. Part of the brand's high summer collection, it features a cinched-in waist and a tiered ruffle skirt. The blonde beauty added statement gold jewellery from Bulgari. Kitty was hand-in-hand in the snap with her bestie - Viscountess Weymouth who decided to match her good friend - opting for an ensemble with the same floral print, but a crop top and skirt. Fans were quick to comment on the playful picture, with one remarking the pair were ‘best friend goals.'

Lady Kitty and Viscountess Weymouth twinned in florals

It's been quite the summer for the Bulgari ambassador. Earlier in the month, the model gave her 463,000 Instagram fans an insight into her glamorous life, by sharing a photograph of her in a cockpit!

£2000, Dolce & Gabbana

Donning clunky pilot's headgear, Kitty still looked as striking as ever - staying loyal to Dolce & Gabbana by rocking a snazzy pair of sunglasses by the Italian label.

Loading the player...

Made from copper, with embossed detail, the £220 shades certainly made a statement. She comically captioned the picture: "This is your captain speaking." Flying a plane never looked so good…

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's eyelash extensions will make you rush to the salon

During her trip to Italy, the model had been staying at the Belmond Hotel Splendido - a five-star establishment that has previously played host to the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and costs an eye-watering £3,000 per night.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer holidays at £3,000 a night hotel in Portofino