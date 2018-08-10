Phillip Schofield enjoys raucous night out with Holly Willoughby's husband: see video This looks like so much fun!

Phillip Schofield has given us flashbacks of his 2017 summer holiday with Holly Willoughby after sharing videos from a raucous night with her husband Dan Baldwin and The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh. The TV personalities are all on holiday at the same resort in Quinta do Lago, Portugal, and were in high spirits as they partied together on Thursday.

The 56-year-old took to Snapchat to share videos from their night with fans, including a clip of himself and Bradley drinking caramel vodka shots. "Caramel vodka is the way forward, especially when you're on your holibobs, ay Phil?" Bradley said in the clip. The pair can then be seen taking a sip of their drinks, before Phil shared a photo of the tipple in question. "Brad says he's scoured the world for this… but can only find it for €6 at the local supermarket."

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are on holiday together

Phillip, Bradley and their friends later got the party underway with karaoke and dancing on the terrace of their accommodation, with one teen impressing the group by performing a backflip in the middle of the circle. Then Holly's husband Dan receives chants and applause when he goes into the middle of the crowd, only to roll on the floor rather than attempting a somersault.

Although Holly can't be seen in any of Phillip's videos, it's likely she is there in the background as the group have all been on holiday together for the past couple of weeks. The presenting duo and best friends have been sharing photos from their trip on social media, including one snap as they swam in a pool after dark. She also posted an underwater picture of Phil swimming towards her, writing, "@schofe fish," with a heart and merman emoji.

Fans were, of course, quick to post their comments on Holly's photos – with one writing: "Omg I love you two so much! The relationship you have is so wonderful and thank you for letting us share in it. Such a pleasure when you’re on TV." Another said: "Love it! Friendship goals right here!! Miss you on the telly but have a fab holiday!"