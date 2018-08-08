Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw reflect on unforgettable South African honeymoon The couple tied the knot at the end of June

In the dusky pink shadow of magnificent Table Mountain, newlyweds Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw reflect on their unforgettable honeymoon in the new issue of HELLO! magazine. "We've had the time of our lives," says the 30-year-old soprano. "Just like our wedding, our honeymoon was everything we dreamed of."

England and Harlequins rugby union champion Chris – whose international matches often bring him to Cape Town – adds: "We’re still on a high. Our memories will stay with us forever." The duo, who tied the knot on 29 June in a lavish ceremony at a private chateau on the Cote d’Azur covered exclusively in HELLO! magazine, embarked on the ten-day honeymoon that began at the luxurious Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel overlooking the ocean, and continued with a river cruise and safari in the Okavango Delta – the verdant wetlands of Botswana where Prince Harry famously fell in love with his future wife Meghan Markle.

Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw went on honeymoon in South Africa (Photos: Greg Lumley)

"We wanted a honeymoon that was totally different to any experience we'd had before," says Chris. "We climbed Table Mountain, went kayaking in the open ocean and cycled around the coastline. As we paddled in our double kayak, hundreds of dolphins leapt out of the water alongside us; they were so close that we could have reached out and touched them."

"It was amazing," recalls Camilla of her first visit to South Africa. "We watched the stunning pink sunset over Table Mountain from the hotel's tropical gardens before dining out at a fabulous restaurant. Chris and I are often apart because of our jobs so spending time together was bliss."

The newlyweds shared their honeymoon photos exclusively with HELLO!

From the coastal buzz of Cape Town the couple headed to Botswana for a wildlife river cruise on the winding Okavango Delta and a safari in Chobe national park. Describing the breath-taking experience of staying at two lodges – one on Belmond Eagle Island surrounded by meandering waterways, lush vegetation and a plunge pool overlooking the water lily-filled lagoons, and the other, the Savute Elephant Safari Lodge in the savannah - Camilla says: "It was incredible. Gliding down the pristine, crystal clear water was so peaceful that we felt as if we were the only people on the planet."

Another honeymoon high note came when Camilla joined the Belmond hotel's resident pianist, Henry Dike, for an impromptu performance of romantic musical classics to her VIP audience of one - her husband Chris. "Chris has the biggest heart," she says. "I knew I could rely on him, that he was a good-un and a keeper."

Camilla gave an impromptu performance for her husband

After the magical whirlwind of their dream wedding and honeymoon, it's business as usual for the couple as they settle back into their routines. "I need to burn off all the dinners and rose wine I consumed in South Africa," says Chris, who has resumed his rugby training. "But the weight I gained was worth every ounce."

Meanwhile, Camilla is preparing to lead a choir of 20 breast cancer sufferers and survivors – which includes her mum Deborah – for a West End extravaganza by breast cancer charity, Future Dreams. The fundraising spectacular titled Ten: A Decade of Dreams, will feature music, dance, theatre and comedy from stars such as Paloma Faith, Alexandra Burke and Helen George at the London Palladium in September. "We'll sing Over the Rainbow," she says. "It's going to be a brilliant and very emotional night."

