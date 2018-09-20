Inside Union J star Josh Cuthbert and Chloe Lloyd's luxurious Greek honeymoon The newlyweds are island hopping in Greece

Union J singer Josh Cuthbert and his wife Chloe Lloyd are enjoying the best start to married life with a luxurious honeymoon in Greece. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in August, have jetted away for a romantic break on the islands of Mykonos and Santorini, and have been sharing photos from the trip on social media.

The couple started their honeymoon in Santorini, where they stayed at the Iconic Santorini boutique hotel. As well as spending time on the beach and pool, the couple also enjoyed a romantic meal at Carpe Diem, a boutique hotel that would have offered them beautiful views across the island and a meal prepared by star chef Vassilis Zacharis.

Josh and Chloe have since moved over to the nearby island of Mykonos, where they stayed at the five-star Grecotel Mykonos Blu hotel. Staying in their own open plan suite with a private heated swimming pool, it would have offered the newlyweds a truly memorable introduction to married life. "Our pool here is pretty amazing," model Chloe captioned one photo of herself outside their suite, with stunning sea views in the background.

While they've taken the opportunity to relax after the stress of wedding planning with a massage at the hotel's Elixir Wellness Center, fitness fanatic Josh has also been keeping up his usual gym routine. However, there's one difference - instead of a post-workout protein shake he's been sipping on strawberry daiquiris!

Josh and Chloe tied the knot is a lavish ceremony in Northamptonshire in August. The couple got engaged in Venice in November 2015, with Josh telling HELLO! at the time: "I had wanted to ask her for a long time but it was all about finding the right moment. I was hardly likely to find a better backdrop than aboard a gondola in Venice."

Chloe added: "Before he even popped the question, he gave me a handwritten letter on beautiful stationery, telling me how much he loved me and how he couldn’t imagine life without me. As soon as I started reading it I became aware that he had gone down on one knee and was asking me to marry him. I was so surprised and overwhelmed. We both cried."

