Phillip Schofield reveals his favourite type of holiday - and it may surprise you

While his recent holidays have included an exotic break in the Maldives and a fun-filled trip to Portugal with This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield has revealed his favourite type of holiday is actually a cruise.

The TV presenter, who has just returned from a weekend mini-break in Rome and Tuscany, said he is a convert to cruise holidays after sailing from Barcelona to Marseilles in 2017. And he's even managed to win over his daughter Molly, 25. "I'm the designated family car driver and there was something quite appealing about not driving on holiday but watching the world moving outside our window," Phillip told The Telegraph about why he decided to book a cruise.

Since the first trip Phillip and his family have since explored the Baltic on a Princess Cruises trip, visiting Oslo and Warnemunde in Germany, and he's already planning the next big adventure. "I'd like to see Alaska or cross the Atlantic," Phillip said. "My father-in-law spent some years crewing luxury yachts from port to port for their owners. He says the starlit skies over the Atlantic are extraordinary because there is no light pollution. I like the thought of seeing those stars, G&T in hand."

Phillip has treated his family to some incredible holidays over the past 12 months, and in April he became the envy of fans after sharing photos from his £4,000 per night break in the Maldives on social media. The 56-year-old took his wife and two daughters to the five-star Niyama Private Islands resort to celebrate both his birthday and silver wedding anniversary, and it looked amazing.

Meanwhile, over the summer holidays Phillip and Steph flew to Portugal where they joined a group including his co-host Holly and her husband Dan, and Dragon's Den mogul Peter Jones for a break at the Quinta Do Lago resort in the Algarve. Other celebrities to stay there over the summer included Coleen Rooney and Denise Van Outen.

