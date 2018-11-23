Amanda Holden jets away for second honeymoon at this dreamy destination They're celebrating a milestone anniversary

Amanda Holden is celebrating her upcoming tenth wedding anniversary by jetting away for a second honeymoon in the Maldives. The Britain’s Got Talent judge and her husband tied the knot in December 2018, and are getting the milestone celebrations underway early.

The 47-year-old shared a picture of herself after touching down at their luxurious resort on Friday, showing off her toned physique as she relaxed at the beachfront infinity pool in a bikini. "And #breathe #theplacetobeMaldives #secondhoneymoon #love," Amanda wrote.

Amanda Holden is on a second honeymoon in the Maldives

Amanda and Chris are staying at the LUX* resort, a five-star hotel with 193 private villas including both overwater and beachfront rooms. There will be plenty to keep Amanda and Chris entertained, including a PADI dive centre, watersports, a spa, gym and that scenic infinity pool. There are also eight restaurants and five bars on the island for the couple to explore on their romantic getaway.

Prices start from around £500 per night for a beach pavilion, rising to as much as £2,987 per night for a Lux* Villa, which boasts its own infinity plunge pool, master bedroom suite, living room and private deck.

Amanda and Chris will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in December

The second honeymoon is one of many holidays Amanda has taken in 2018; the incredibly well-travelled star has already visited destinations including Dubai, Marrakech, Portugal and Ibiza, after saying she "lives for holidays".

The Maldives certainly is the place to be at the moment. Emma Willis, who Amanda works with as a member of the Marks & Spencer celebrity food tasting panel, has been enjoying a second honeymoon of her own at another luxury resort in honour of her own tenth wedding anniversary with husband Matt Willis. However, they have taken their children and parents along for the trip, in a holiday they have dubbed their "familymoon".

